Sandwiched Between Fort Wayne And Akron Is An Ohio City With Small-Town Charm, Tasty Eats, And Lake Fun

Travelers looking for a laid-back vibe can always count on Ohio's most charming small towns that make for the ultimate Midwestern getaway. One of these destinations is located in Huron County and captures the exact essence of small-town charm: a welcoming atmosphere, a slower pace of life, a nostalgic yet authentic feel, and a sense of belonging that feels like a refuge. Welcome to the city of Willard, which is conveniently situated between Fort Wayne and Akron and embodies an idyllic lifestyle through its quiet, suburban feel. Expect streets lined with mid-century houses and eye-catching historic structures. The city is also nestled amidst farmlands, adding to its appeal as a tranquil escape — no wonder its motto is "Proud to call Willard home."

With a rich railroad history, Willard was first called "Chicago Junction" when it was established in 1874; it only became incorporated as a city in 1960. Residents of Willard enjoy having convenient proximity to lakes, something that visitors might want to experience. Whether it's the fishing opportunities, waterfront picnics, or simply the joy of being by the Willard City Reservoir, you're only a short drive from respite. Back in the city, you can partake in the local fare, which spans a variety of cuisines. From Mexican eateries and Chinese delicacies to late-night pizza spots, you'll find a range of restaurants that cater to your cravings.

Willard is well-connected to multiple big cities. Akron, an under-the-radar city with urban and outdoor activities, is an hour and 20 minutes away — driving from Toledo or Cleveland takes almost the same amount of time. Fort Wayne, Indiana, is 2.5 hours away, while Columbus is closer at 1.5 hours. If you're planning to stay the night, you can book a room at Walton Inn or Country Hearth Inn and Suites.