Sandwiched Between Fort Wayne And Akron Is An Ohio City With Small-Town Charm, Tasty Eats, And Lake Fun
Travelers looking for a laid-back vibe can always count on Ohio's most charming small towns that make for the ultimate Midwestern getaway. One of these destinations is located in Huron County and captures the exact essence of small-town charm: a welcoming atmosphere, a slower pace of life, a nostalgic yet authentic feel, and a sense of belonging that feels like a refuge. Welcome to the city of Willard, which is conveniently situated between Fort Wayne and Akron and embodies an idyllic lifestyle through its quiet, suburban feel. Expect streets lined with mid-century houses and eye-catching historic structures. The city is also nestled amidst farmlands, adding to its appeal as a tranquil escape — no wonder its motto is "Proud to call Willard home."
With a rich railroad history, Willard was first called "Chicago Junction" when it was established in 1874; it only became incorporated as a city in 1960. Residents of Willard enjoy having convenient proximity to lakes, something that visitors might want to experience. Whether it's the fishing opportunities, waterfront picnics, or simply the joy of being by the Willard City Reservoir, you're only a short drive from respite. Back in the city, you can partake in the local fare, which spans a variety of cuisines. From Mexican eateries and Chinese delicacies to late-night pizza spots, you'll find a range of restaurants that cater to your cravings.
Willard is well-connected to multiple big cities. Akron, an under-the-radar city with urban and outdoor activities, is an hour and 20 minutes away — driving from Toledo or Cleveland takes almost the same amount of time. Fort Wayne, Indiana, is 2.5 hours away, while Columbus is closer at 1.5 hours. If you're planning to stay the night, you can book a room at Walton Inn or Country Hearth Inn and Suites.
Willard Reservoir offers waterfront fun
A day by the water always promises fun and relaxation, and Willard offers great lake getaways primarily through Willard Reservoir and Holiday Lake. The latter is a 221-acre lake that is unfortunately governed by a private association and is open only to members, their families, and lot owners (or their guests). Travelers can still enjoy waterfront fun in Willard Reservoir, located east of the city. Covering 199 acres, the 46-foot-deep reservoir boasts 2.3 miles of shoreline, where you can enjoy outdoor activities.
Willard Reservoir is known for fishing opportunities — some of the common catches include channel catfish, bluegill, yellow perch, and largemouth and smallmouth bass. You can cast a line from the shore or head to the boat ramp on the southwest side to launch your vessel. Note that there are a few restrictions regarding boats. For instance, you can only use electric-powered watercraft no longer than 25 feet. Watersports and tube towing are not allowed on the lake, along with swimming, windsurfing, and paddleboarding. Kayaking, on the other hand, is authorized with a boat permit. While you can go ice fishing here, always have a companion. Regarding facilities, the reservoir has a picnic shelter and portable restroom, along with several benches.
You can also hike, bike, and walk your dog in the surrounding area. Enjoy a stroll around the reservoir along a 2.4-mile loop and take in the picturesque views of the water and grassy fields. You might spot some people jogging, biking, and walking their dogs on the same path. This easy route can be easily completed in less than an hour. You can go hunting for waterfowl in designated zones — just make sure to read and follow the rules and secure the necessary permits before doing so.
Sample the tasty restaurants in Willard, Ohio
Willard doesn't disappoint when it comes to diverse tasty eats. You can have a classic American breakfast and a hearty Mexican lunch, followed by a delicious Chinese dinner. For a tried-and-true meal, head to Uncle Dudley's Restaurant, open since 1985. Rated 4.6 on Google Reviews, this is a "come anytime" kind of place, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu items. Many reviewers speak highly of their all-you-can-eat chicken wings deal, and the staff's attention to detail complements the atmosphere. One customer said: "You could feel the 'little town' comfort watching the waitresses with their usual customers!"
If you're in the mood for Mexican, get yourself a table at La Campesina. This well-loved restaurant offers all sorts of crowd-pleasers, whether you're a vegetarian, pescatarian, or an omnivore. According to past customers, the margaritas are a hit here. What's more, you get large, satisfying portions at great prices. Those up for some Chinese food can check out the menu at Fu Sing. Following the suggestions of previous happy diners, order the lo mein and crab rangoon, which one person claimed is "to die for."
In the evenings, head to the Willard Varsity Club Sports Bar and Grille for a laidback hangout. Stop by for a Texas rodeo burger and a refreshing cocktail while you catch a football game. One customer described this place best: "There is really no good alternative for a nice atmosphere and good food in the area." While good food and lakeside retreats are fun, there's a lot more to discover in Ohio. To extend your trip, drive north for 45 minutes and you'll arrive at Sandusky, a Midwest gem that's one of America's best coastal towns.