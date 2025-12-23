Between Cleveland And Columbus Is Ohio's Affordable City With Tasty Restaurants And Family-Friendly Vibes
When visiting Ohio, you're sure to stumble across a destination that fits your travel style. Whether it's a stay at a unique hotel in "Little Switzerland" where guests can sleep in old-fashioned train cars, or a visit to the state's "Violet Capital" of Pickerington, a Columbus suburb with shade trees and parks, there's something for everyone here. Those seeking an affordable city stay with tasty restaurants and family-friendly activities also have a top choice destination in the Buckeye State, the city of Ontario.
Not to be confused with the more infamous Canadian province with the same name, Ontario is a small city situated an hour and a half south of Cleveland, and an hour north of Columbus. Its close proximity to these makes it not only a convenient spot for access to these major hubs, but also a great midpoint stay on a road trip between these larger cities. Boasting scenic streets with parks and peaceful residential areas, it's a great spot for those looking for a new place to visit, or even a new home when relocating to Ohio. This is especially true considering Ontario's affordability, with the overall cost of living being 0.9 times lower than the national average, according to research collected by HomeSnacks.
Restaurants, parks, and family-friendly experiences in Ontario, Ohio
Ontario's dining scene has a great mix of casual eateries, like Applebee's, and more standout restaurants. One of the top choices is Athens Greek Restaurant, having placed first in reader's polls for best Greek Cuisine in Mid-Ohio for a number of years, according to the restaurant's website. Serving up authentic Greek pastries, mouthwatering homemade goulash, and a selection of tasty gyros, Athens is a must visit for anyone who enjoys Greek cuisine. Those in search of a delicious, sweet (and healthy) treat for breakfast should head to Everbowl, where you can find made-to-order fruity açaí bowls and smoothies.
Families looking to visit can find plenty to enjoy in and around Ontario. There are a handful of parks in the area for leisurely walks and picnics, including Ontario Marshall Park and Lions Club Park. Those who travel a little further afield can head into the nearby Mansfield, an underrated city that blends pop culture and outdoor thrills. Here, you can find Richland Carrousel Park, where you can find fun carrousel rides for all the family. If you're looking for somewhere to take the kids indoors, Mansfield is also home to the Buckeye Imagination Museum, a fun-filled museum full of interactive exhibits, open every day during the winter except Mondays.
Planning your visit to Ontario, Ohio
Ontario is just over an hour drive from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and around a similar distance from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, making it easy and convenient for those traveling in from out of state. Most visitors opt to drive in, heading along the I-71 or the I-77. Those who don't drive do have some public transport options, but it's important to note that traveling in this way can be time consuming.
There is a small selection of decent and attractive hotels in Ontario. One great option is TownePlace Suites by Marriott Mansfield Ontario, a modern, all-suite hotel that boasts all the amenities one could need from a short stay apartment, with rates starting at just over $150 per night. Another top choice is the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Mansfield, a contemporary hotel with free breakfast, an on-site fitness center, on-site parking, and rates that start at $155 per night.
When planning your trip to Ontario, it's worth noting that the best time to visit is between mid-June and mid-September. At this time of year, the temperature falls between 54 degrees Fahrenheit and 81 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect weather for spending time outdoors with your loved ones. The winter season does drop quite cold, with lows of 19 degrees Fahrenheit in late January.