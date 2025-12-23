Between Cleveland And Columbus Is Ohio's Affordable City With Tasty Restaurants And Family-Friendly Vibes

When visiting Ohio, you're sure to stumble across a destination that fits your travel style. Whether it's a stay at a unique hotel in "Little Switzerland" where guests can sleep in old-fashioned train cars, or a visit to the state's "Violet Capital" of Pickerington, a Columbus suburb with shade trees and parks, there's something for everyone here. Those seeking an affordable city stay with tasty restaurants and family-friendly activities also have a top choice destination in the Buckeye State, the city of Ontario.

Not to be confused with the more infamous Canadian province with the same name, Ontario is a small city situated an hour and a half south of Cleveland, and an hour north of Columbus. Its close proximity to these makes it not only a convenient spot for access to these major hubs, but also a great midpoint stay on a road trip between these larger cities. Boasting scenic streets with parks and peaceful residential areas, it's a great spot for those looking for a new place to visit, or even a new home when relocating to Ohio. This is especially true considering Ontario's affordability, with the overall cost of living being 0.9 times lower than the national average, according to research collected by HomeSnacks.