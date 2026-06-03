Between Allentown And Buffalo Is Pennsylvania's Lovely Waterfall For Hiking And Scenic Views

Every year, Pennsylvanians hike the thousands of trails that meander throughout the state. For some, it's to complete the most challenging backcountry adventure that pushes them to the limit, while others will trek to lay eyes on Raymondskill Falls, Pennsylvania's tallest waterfall. Some hikers simply enjoy getting out in nature on short trails to relax at a cool swimming hole. If you're of the latter, then you'll want to add Upper Rock Run Falls to your list. Nestled inside the McIntyre Wild Area in Loyalsock State Forest, the sprawling woodland is known for its rugged landscape, flowing streams, and hidden waterfalls, making it a wonderful spot for a scenic hike.

More specifically, the falls can be accessed from the McIntyre Wild Area near Trout Run, Pennsylvania, off State Road 14. It's fed by Rock Run, a trout stream that winds through the forest, oftentimes praised for its "crystal clear, waterfall fed swimming holes." Surprisingly, while you'll find locals here in the summer, jumping off the bedrock cliffs or trout fishing, this spot isn't widely known throughout Pennsylvania, which makes it a true hideaway.

On your next road trip between Allentown and Upstate New York, a detour here is doable by car, since it will take around three hours from either location. The closest airports, Harrisburg International Airport or Buffalo Niagara International Airport, are conveniently located less than 200 miles away from the region. Plus, if you want to turn this trip into a multi-day getaway, you can do that, too. Nearby spots like Ralston, Trout Run, and Williamsport have restaurants and places to spend the night.