Between Allentown And Buffalo Is Pennsylvania's Lovely Waterfall For Hiking And Scenic Views
Every year, Pennsylvanians hike the thousands of trails that meander throughout the state. For some, it's to complete the most challenging backcountry adventure that pushes them to the limit, while others will trek to lay eyes on Raymondskill Falls, Pennsylvania's tallest waterfall. Some hikers simply enjoy getting out in nature on short trails to relax at a cool swimming hole. If you're of the latter, then you'll want to add Upper Rock Run Falls to your list. Nestled inside the McIntyre Wild Area in Loyalsock State Forest, the sprawling woodland is known for its rugged landscape, flowing streams, and hidden waterfalls, making it a wonderful spot for a scenic hike.
More specifically, the falls can be accessed from the McIntyre Wild Area near Trout Run, Pennsylvania, off State Road 14. It's fed by Rock Run, a trout stream that winds through the forest, oftentimes praised for its "crystal clear, waterfall fed swimming holes." Surprisingly, while you'll find locals here in the summer, jumping off the bedrock cliffs or trout fishing, this spot isn't widely known throughout Pennsylvania, which makes it a true hideaway.
On your next road trip between Allentown and Upstate New York, a detour here is doable by car, since it will take around three hours from either location. The closest airports, Harrisburg International Airport or Buffalo Niagara International Airport, are conveniently located less than 200 miles away from the region. Plus, if you want to turn this trip into a multi-day getaway, you can do that, too. Nearby spots like Ralston, Trout Run, and Williamsport have restaurants and places to spend the night.
Discover the waterfall hike leading to a hidden swimming hole in Pennsylvania
Rock Run is where anglers come to fish for trout throughout the season. Beyond that, it's home to Upper Rock Run Falls, a small but pretty cascade surrounded by high, rocky cliffs, and a deep plunge pool. While it's not as impressive in size as Buttermilk Falls, a scenic, under-the-radar waterfall near Pittsburgh, Upper Rock Run Falls is a popular spot for locals to cool off from the summer heat. One Google reviewer had this to say: "Upper Rock does not have a grill or picnic table; however, it is a BEAUTIFUL place to visit. I've been going to Rock Run since I was a little kid. Now I take my children."
The hike to the Upper Rock Run Fall is a quick but engaging one. From Ralston, to get to the trail, you'll need to drive through the narrow tree-lined path along Rock Run Road for 3 miles until you see the pull-off for the trailhead. From the parking area, the waterfall is under a half mile away, and as soon as you start your hike through the woodlands, you'll hear birdsong and the flowing stream in the distance. Once you pass the cabin, the path flattens, and after a short walk, you'll arrive at the falls.
With lots of rocky spots to slide, jump, and play along this 10-foot natural waterfall, the area is like nature's waterpark. The clear waters plunge into the deep emerald pool below and remain cool all year long. So, while the swimming hole is great in the summer, you might want to think twice about jumping in after mid-September unless you don't mind the crisp water. However, as the seasons transition, the area lights up with autumn colors, and the region is pretty after a dusting of snow, so it's a great destination to visit all year long.
Hike the trails near Upper Rock Run Falls in Pennsylvania
After seeing Upper Rock Run Falls, the only thing left to do is to explore more of the area. Nature lovers who enjoy chasing cascades around Pennsylvania can access several waterfalls inside the McIntyre Wild Area. If you don't mind a bit of bushwacking, you can easily fill your day hiking through the region. Of course, the Lower and Middle Run Falls are within a mile of Upper Rock Runs, so you could hike to see them as well. Just look for the parking areas along Rock Run Road to access the trails.
This outdoor playground is teeming with miles of flowing streams, including Miner's Run, Yellow Dog Run, and Buck Run, just to name a few. Plus, there are nearby hiking trails like the 3-mile Dutchman Run Trail, which leads to more waterfalls. Consider adding the overlook at Band Rock Vista, where the views stretch across the town of Ralston to the rolling hills inside the expansive forest. Don't forget your camera at home; you'll need it to capture the incredible scenery. If you have time during your trip, take the scenic drive to Mansfield, a college town brimming with charm and natural beauty. Or check out the art scene and Victorian mansions in the vibrant city of Williamsport.