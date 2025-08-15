Pennsylvania's City Known For Art, Sports, And Brews Boasts Wild Victorian Mansions On Its 'Millionaire's Row'
Located in Lycoming County around 90 miles north of Harrisburg, Williamsport is a unique city with a lot to love. Once known as the Lumber Capital of the World, Williamsport built its wealth thanks to the forests of the Susquehanna River Basin. That legacy is still visible today in the city's well-preserved architecture and leafy residential neighborhoods. The city's downtown runs along the river, with public art installations, local breweries, and elegant Victorian homes all within walking distance from the water's edge.
With a population just under 30,000, Williamsport strikes a balance between tight-knit community and vibrant city. The downtown area is anchored by repurposed brick buildings, now home to cafés, independent art galleries, and bookstores. It has several renowned restaurants, adding to Pennsylvania's foodie scene. Williamsport is also the official home of the Little League World Series and its Grand Slam Parade. Thanks to the steady stream of festivals, art walks, and performances, the city stays active well beyond baseball season.
Williamsport sits roughly 170 miles northwest of Philadelphia, and the easiest way to get there is by car or intercity bus. From Harrisburg — home to Pennsylvania's mile-long island with recreation and fantastic amenities — the journey is just under two hours. From Philly, it's a three-hour road trip, making it a great destination for a weekend getaway. Various local bus services run daily trips from Harrisburg and Philadelphia to Williamsport.
Williamsport's must-see Millionaire's Row
A walk along Millionaire's Row Historic District on West 4th Street is a must-do activity for architecture buffs and history lovers alike. These grand Victorian mansions belonged to Williamsport's lumber barons, with some dating back to 1855. The mansions feature various architectural styles ranging from Italianate to Queen Anne to Gothic. With 263 contributing buildings in the district— including The Peter Herdic House, now home to a fine-dining restaurant —Millionaire's Row is a sight to behold. Many of the homes are still privately owned, while others have been carefully converted into offices, restaurants, or lodging. During Williamsport's annual Victorian Christmas tours, the public can step inside several of these homes to glimpse the opulent interiors and detailed craftsmanship that once defined upper-crust 19th-century living.
Williamsport's Old City is an elegant neighborhood where history lingers on every street corner and in every restored heritage building. The community's John Ryan Brewery is a must-do for fans of locally brewed beers and craft cocktails, served in a historic atmosphere with a covered patio and fire pits. Once you've seen the old-world sights of Williamsport, head two hours west and explore the eclectic shops and vintage finds on Brookville's Victorian Main Street.
Arts, culture, and outdoor activities in Williamsport
While Millionaire's Row is certainly a draw, Williamsport offers more than mansions. The small city is also a local hub for the arts, sports — namely baseball — and outdoor activities. The Journey Bank Community Arts Center, located in the restored 1928 Capitol Theatre, hosts concerts and performances year-round. The city has a stacked calendar of arts and cultural events throughout the year. Williamsport First Friday, for instance, features new exhibits, live concerts, and performances on the first Friday of each month. Galleries like The Gallery at Penn College and the Lycoming College Art Gallery allow visitors to browse rotating exhibits and shop for keepsakes to take home. Williamsport's busiest season is during the Little League World Series, where teams from across the U.S. and around the globe compete in a month-long tournament at the city's Little League World Series Complex. Roughly 500,000 people attend the event in Williamsport every year.
Williamsport's river charm is another major attraction. The Susquehanna River Walk and Timber Trail offer 11 miles of easy walking paths. From May to October, visitors and locals alike can enjoy scenic cruises on the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat. Keep your eyes peeled for ospreys, waterfowl, and if you're lucky, bald eagles. After a day outdoors, take a load off at one of Lycoming County's breweries or distilleries. There are over a dozen options, including Nomad Distilling Co. and Rosko's Brew House in Williamsport.
For lodging, Williamsport offers a number of mid-range hotels. For example, the Holiday Inn by IHG, City Hall Grand Hotel, and Genetti Hotel typically cost between $160 and $250 per night, at the time of writing. Visitors can also opt to stay in an Airbnb, some of which are themed with baseball in mind.