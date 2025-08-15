Pennsylvania's City Known For Art, Sports, And Brews Boasts Wild Victorian Mansions On Its 'Millionaire's Row'

Located in Lycoming County around 90 miles north of Harrisburg, Williamsport is a unique city with a lot to love. Once known as the Lumber Capital of the World, Williamsport built its wealth thanks to the forests of the Susquehanna River Basin. That legacy is still visible today in the city's well-preserved architecture and leafy residential neighborhoods. The city's downtown runs along the river, with public art installations, local breweries, and elegant Victorian homes all within walking distance from the water's edge.

With a population just under 30,000, Williamsport strikes a balance between tight-knit community and vibrant city. The downtown area is anchored by repurposed brick buildings, now home to cafés, independent art galleries, and bookstores. It has several renowned restaurants, adding to Pennsylvania's foodie scene. Williamsport is also the official home of the Little League World Series and its Grand Slam Parade. Thanks to the steady stream of festivals, art walks, and performances, the city stays active well beyond baseball season.

Williamsport sits roughly 170 miles northwest of Philadelphia, and the easiest way to get there is by car or intercity bus. From Harrisburg — home to Pennsylvania's mile-long island with recreation and fantastic amenities — the journey is just under two hours. From Philly, it's a three-hour road trip, making it a great destination for a weekend getaway. Various local bus services run daily trips from Harrisburg and Philadelphia to Williamsport.