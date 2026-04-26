Between Youngstown And Pittsburgh Is Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar Nature Preserve With A Scenic Waterfall

You won't need to hike for very long to reach the waterfall from either of the two parking lots in the Buttermilk Falls Natural Area. The lower lot is near the turn from Route 18, and it's the closest to the waterfall's base, which is only about a 250-yard trek away. If that lot is full, you can continue up 1st Avenue to the parking lot near Homewood Methodist Church. You can also get a top-down view of the waterfall from near the church. Just follow the sign reading "Buttermilk Falls & Picnic Area" in the church parking lot to the upper trail, which offers a clear side view of the falls and takes visitors right up to the water (with no guardrails in between, so be very careful if you walk the whole way up to the edge).

The path to the waterfall's base isn't strenuous, but it's also not completely flat. There are a few inclines with railroad tie steps and some spots on the path where you'll need to step over rocks or fallen trees, which keeps it from being fully wheelchair accessible. Most visitors, however, will reach the base of Buttermilk Falls in just a few minutes. The path runs along the right side of Clarks Run, the Beaver River tributary that flows over the falls, and you can see some smaller waterfalls as a kind of preview along the way.

The main attraction is Buttermilk Falls itself, a 40-foot cascade into a pool that's suitable for swimming in the summer. A rock ledge runs from the path behind the falls, making this one of the few waterfalls in Western Pennsylvania that you can see from the back side (just keep in mind that the rocks are wet and can get slippery).