North Carolina's Sprawling Bog Is A Scenic And Peaceful Birding Destination

North Carolina's location within the "Atlantic Flyway" of North America makes it a busy crossroads for birds both migrating and nesting year-round. The number of birdwatching and conservation sites makes it, arguably, one of the best birdwatching destinations the US has to offer. In fact, the Tar Heel State boasts more than 40 national parks and forest areas, over 300 sites along its dedicated Birding Trail, and a whopping 63 sites among wildlife refuges and sanctuaries. One of the latter is unique in its kind, as the home of the world's largest collection of rare and endangered waterfowl, located close to the south-eastern Virginia border. On the opposite side, Tulula Bog is located deep in the southern Appalachians, sandwiched between the communities of Robbinsville and Tulula.

Spotters have high chances to see song sparrows and indigo buntings, which are the most populous bird species in the Tulula Bog; both species forage for worms, insects, and berries that can be found in wetland areas, such as the one created on this site by the flowing Tululah Creek. If you hang around the roadside, watch out for warblers — from the yellow-throated warbler to the Kentucky and golden-winged warblers, which are especially present during summer. Ecological reports record as many as 83 confirmed bird species, including 22 migrating further south in the tropics during summer, and as many as 19 breeding on site. According to birdwatching platform eBird, other typically spotted species include swamp sparrows, blue herons, wood ducks, and Northern flickers.

The best times to visit Tulula Bog to enjoy the variety of warblers, waders, and several other species, are during migration season — March to May, and September statewide — and during summer months.