North Carolina's Historic State Park Is An Oceanfront Beauty With Trails, Paddling, And Bird Watching

One of the most stunning and wildlife-rich areas of North Carolina's Crystal Coast is Bogue Banks, a barrier island off Bogue Sound. This small, car-accessible island does a lot more than offer coastal beauty; it also provides protection against erosion and flooding while doubling as a tourist destination for history buffs. Nestled at the edge of Bogue Banks is a historic site that has played a vital role in multiple wars and remains a testament to North Carolina's heritage and scenic natural beauty.

Fort Macon State Park is built around the pre-Civil War fort from which it takes its name. Initially occupied by Confederate forces just days after the war began, the fort was later taken over by Union forces, who kept it as a strategic stronghold during the rest of the war. It was also used by the U.S. military during World War II for coastal defense. By the 1930s, the state acquired the fort and its surrounding land and converted it into North Carolina's very first state park open to visitors. It is now easily accessible from nearby Morehead City, known as the "Gateway to the Crystal Coast" — and there is no parking or entrance fee. Although much smaller than other North Carolina state parks at only 424 acres, Fort Macon State Park is still one of the most visited in North Carolina, attracting over a million visitors each year.

Within Fort Macon's brick-and-stone walls lie multiple vaulted rooms and exhibits displaying its history as a Civil War fortress and WWII stronghold. Visitors typically take a quick tour of the historic fort itself, watch Civil War reenactments in the central courtyard, and then head onto the trails to immerse themselves in scenic Crystal Coast views.