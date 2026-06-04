Sandwiched Between Allentown And Albany Is New Jersey's Beautiful State Forest With Mountain Views And Trails

With an impressive eleven state forests, the Garden State flaunts outdoor recreation that can be found in many corners of the state. Sandwiched between Allentown and Albany, one of these beautiful mountain forests rests on the banks of the Delaware River. Worthington State Forest boasts one of New Jersey's Seven Natural Wonders, the tranquil and reflective Sunfish Pond. The region is home to 22 miles of hiking trails, many of which are steep and rugged, providing a true mountain adventure on Mount Tammany. It also hosts a segment of the famous Appalachian Trail, making it an incredible outdoor destination for locals, travelers, and long-haul hikers.

Worthington State Forest is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. year-round and is free to enter, making it a great place to visit in all seasons. While swimming is not allowed in the forest, there are ample boating, paddling, and fishing opportunities that allow visitors to enjoy the region's waterways. Birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts will also be happy to find that the forest is home to a diverse range of wildlife that can be spotted along its many hiking trails. Winter visitors can partake in popular seasonal activities like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing. For those looking for a multi-day stay, there are comfortable forest campsites along the Delaware River and the Kittatinny Mountains.

Located along the New Jersey and Pennsylvania border, Worthington State Forest is a convenient outdoor destination for residents of both states. Those traveling from out of state will want to fly into Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which is roughly 45 minutes south of the forest. A rental car would be best for getting to the region and navigating its wilderness. Visitors who do not plan to camp in the forest can find affordable lodging across the Delaware River in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.