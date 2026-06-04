Sandwiched Between Allentown And Albany Is New Jersey's Beautiful State Forest With Mountain Views And Trails
With an impressive eleven state forests, the Garden State flaunts outdoor recreation that can be found in many corners of the state. Sandwiched between Allentown and Albany, one of these beautiful mountain forests rests on the banks of the Delaware River. Worthington State Forest boasts one of New Jersey's Seven Natural Wonders, the tranquil and reflective Sunfish Pond. The region is home to 22 miles of hiking trails, many of which are steep and rugged, providing a true mountain adventure on Mount Tammany. It also hosts a segment of the famous Appalachian Trail, making it an incredible outdoor destination for locals, travelers, and long-haul hikers.
Worthington State Forest is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. year-round and is free to enter, making it a great place to visit in all seasons. While swimming is not allowed in the forest, there are ample boating, paddling, and fishing opportunities that allow visitors to enjoy the region's waterways. Birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts will also be happy to find that the forest is home to a diverse range of wildlife that can be spotted along its many hiking trails. Winter visitors can partake in popular seasonal activities like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing. For those looking for a multi-day stay, there are comfortable forest campsites along the Delaware River and the Kittatinny Mountains.
Located along the New Jersey and Pennsylvania border, Worthington State Forest is a convenient outdoor destination for residents of both states. Those traveling from out of state will want to fly into Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, which is roughly 45 minutes south of the forest. A rental car would be best for getting to the region and navigating its wilderness. Visitors who do not plan to camp in the forest can find affordable lodging across the Delaware River in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Enjoy camping and water activities along the Delaware River
There are many ways to enjoy Worthington State Forest's scenic mountain views, including boating and paddling on 5 miles of trails on the Delaware River. There is a boat ramp open daily and year-round for canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, and boats, and there are local rentals and self-guided tours available. "When kayaking up here, it is definitely a great place to take in nature," one Google reviewer shared.
There are also several fishing opportunities in the forest, including Dunnfield Creek, which is a designated "Wild Trout Stream" for anglers looking for native brook trout. The Delaware River is the best stop for those wanting to fish out on the water by boat, with bass, spring shad, and panfish being commonly caught. "Bass fishing is great, or hike the back trail up to Sunfish Pond, something for everyone," another Google reviewer added. For more water adventure, head less than an hour east to Farny State Park, New Jersey's serene state park with fish, paddling, and trails.
Mountain camping is a popular option within the forest, but campers should be aware that only service dogs are allowed to camp. There are 78 campsites along the river, with designated tent-only campsites, group campsites, and sites that allow travel trailers and motorhomes. These sites are equipped with bathrooms, showers, picnic tables, fire rings, and drinking water for a comfortable stay. Online camping reservations should be made with New Jersey Outdoors. "We recently stayed at a campground near the Delaware Water Gap, and it was an absolutely wonderful experience!" a Google reviewer raved. "The campsite is very scenic and surrounded by lush greenery, with beautiful old trees and stunning landscapes all around. It's located right next to the Delaware River, which adds even more charm to the setting."
Hike the Appalachian Trail through a lush mountain forest with wildlife
Worthington State Forest is home to a whopping 31 trails that are mapped out on AllTrails. This extensive and diverse set of trails ranks from easy to hard difficulties and ranges from only .7 miles long to 25.7 miles long. This forest even manages a segment of the historic Appalachian Trail, which can be accessed from many marked trails, including Appalachian Trail: Catfish Tower Entrance to Delaware Water Gap, Appalachian Trail: Delaware Water Gap to Camp Rd, Sunfish Pond via Appalachian Trail, and Turquoise Trail via Appalachian Trail. "We started before sunrise, stepping onto the storied path of the Appalachian Trail that ancient spine of the East, where countless souls have walked seeking peace, meaning, or simply the rhythm of their own breath against the mountain air," one AllTrails user said. Be sure to research the best time of year to hike the Appalachian Trail before your visit.
The top-rated hike in Worthington State Forest is Mount Tammany via Red Dot and Blue Dot Loop Trail, which is a 3.7-mile loop trail that is considered one of the most popular hikes in New Jersey. Its viral panoramic views of the Delaware Water Gap draw big crowds despite its 1,217ft elevation gain and hard difficulty. "Super rewarding trail with difficult but manageable sections. Saw some black bears at the top and plenty of great views," one AllTrails reviewer said. Birdwatchers and hikers can also expect to spot various wildlife on these many forest trails, including black bears, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and bald eagles. "It's very peaceful — quiet neighbors, lots of wildlife like chipmunks, raccoons, birds, and rabbits," one Google reviewer added. For more places to explore in the Garden State, head northeast to the heart of the New Jersey mountains in Ringwood State Park, a serene state park with lakes, trails, and gardens.