Hidden In The Heart Of New Jersey's Mountains Is A Serene State Park With Lake, Trails, And Gardens
Idyllically located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., New Jersey offers a variety of travel experiences, from miles of pristine beaches along the Jersey Shore to rich cultural attractions in its cities and outdoor adventures in its scenic mountainous areas. The Passaic County region, home to the Ramapo Mountains — part of the Appalachian Mountains and home to the famous Appalachian Trail — is an adventure destination set just an hour from New York City. Here, Ringwood State Park is a must-visit year-round spot tucked behind mountains and forests, offering over 4,000 acres of natural beauty, filled with hidden extras like on-site manor houses and botanical gardens.
Outdoor recreation options abound at Ringwood State Park. In summer, the park is bustling with visitors enjoying fishing, boating, and hiking. Swimming is allowed at Shepherd Lake from Memorial Day to Labor Day, when lifeguards are on duty. Visiting during fall offers a more peaceful experience, with colorful foliage, while winter transforms the park into a wonderland perfect for activities like sledding, cross-country skiing, and ice-skating. Entry costs just $5 per vehicle for New Jersey residents and $10 for non-residents during weekdays, doubling on weekends, making it ideal for a budget-friendly family vacation that won't break the bank. Enjoy a scenic road trip and take in the stunning valleys and overlooks as you go.
Explore Ringwood State Park's grounds
This underrated state park is a little slice of outdoor paradise, filled with activities for every kind of traveler. One of the best ways to explore Ringwood State Park is by hiking its 17 scenic trails, like the 2.7-mile Crossover and Ringwood-Ramapo Trail Loop, a rocky, tree-covered route. The 7.3-mile Ramapo Reservation Loop connects the Ramapo River, Scarlet Oak Pond, MacMillan Reservoir, and Bear Swamp Lake, winding through woodlands and streams. The 5.7-mile Five Ponds Loop Trail, a moderately challenging route with steep inclines. Bring insect repellent and good quality, water-proof hiking boots as trails can get muddy in places. Birdwatchers should keep an eye out for sightings of bald eagles, warblers, and woodpeckers.
There is no better place to refuel that at one of Ringwood State Park's designated picnic areas at Shepherd Lake and near Ringwood Manor. Grills and picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are uncovered. The Shepherd Lake Recreation Area is perfect for kayaking, fishing, and swimming, with a play area for little ones. Anglers can fish for trout and bass in the lake or try their luck at Ringwood Creek, stocked with brown and rainbow trout. Shepherd Lake offers rentals for boats during summer, as well as a boat launch station for those wanting to bring their own. Hunting is a seasonal activity at Ringwood State Park, and is only allowed within allocated zones and never on a Sunday. Get in touch with the park for permit details.
Visit the New Jersey Botanical Gardens and stately homes
The New Jersey Botanical Gardens, located within the park, span 96 acres and are free to enter. Visitors can explore a wide range of trees, flowers, and plants, along with a pond, fountains, and woodland. One TripAdvisor review shared, "If you are a nature lover this place is awesome to visit. Beautiful to photograph hummingbirds and butterflies during summer time and early fall. This is a place to unwind, to relax and just strolling/walking into a wide open airy space is just perfect to brush-away stressful life and clear your mind." If you're looking to extend your stay, the nearby boutique hotel, The Castle Skylands Manor, is a great option.
Ringwood State Park features two picturesque stately homes, making it ideal for history buffs. Ringwood Manor is a Victorian-era country manor home serving as a museum. Tours are available from Wednesday to Sunday, between April and October, and photography inside the manor is not allowed. Built in the 1920s, Skylands Manor is a 1,000-acre Tudor-style estate with stunning stained-glass windows and can be booked for weddings and special celebrations. The grounds of Skylands Manor are open from 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with tours costing less than $10 per person, and discounts available for New Jersey residents.