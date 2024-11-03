Hidden In The Heart Of New Jersey's Mountains Is A Serene State Park With Lake, Trails, And Gardens

Idyllically located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S., New Jersey offers a variety of travel experiences, from miles of pristine beaches along the Jersey Shore to rich cultural attractions in its cities and outdoor adventures in its scenic mountainous areas. The Passaic County region, home to the Ramapo Mountains — part of the Appalachian Mountains and home to the famous Appalachian Trail — is an adventure destination set just an hour from New York City. Here, Ringwood State Park is a must-visit year-round spot tucked behind mountains and forests, offering over 4,000 acres of natural beauty, filled with hidden extras like on-site manor houses and botanical gardens.

Outdoor recreation options abound at Ringwood State Park. In summer, the park is bustling with visitors enjoying fishing, boating, and hiking. Swimming is allowed at Shepherd Lake from Memorial Day to Labor Day, when lifeguards are on duty. Visiting during fall offers a more peaceful experience, with colorful foliage, while winter transforms the park into a wonderland perfect for activities like sledding, cross-country skiing, and ice-skating. Entry costs just $5 per vehicle for New Jersey residents and $10 for non-residents during weekdays, doubling on weekends, making it ideal for a budget-friendly family vacation that won't break the bank. Enjoy a scenic road trip and take in the stunning valleys and overlooks as you go.

