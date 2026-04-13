Nestled Between Two Reservoirs Is New Jersey's Serene State Park With Fishing, Paddling, And Trails
There's a lot going on in the Garden State. On the one hand, it contains the cacophony and bright lights of attractions like Atlantic City, home to the longest boardwalk in the world. One can also find peace and solitude in majestic mountain parks with sweeping views and serene lakes, thanks to gems such as the Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area. Less than 30 minutes away lies Farny State Park, another understated natural attraction nestled between two reservoirs that's ideal for retreating from modernity's onslaught. Its mix of fishing, kayaking, and trails is worthy of a day trip or even a weekend away.
The serene state park features a 589-acre natural area, with terrain and greenery familiar to most residents of the northeast's hardwood forests. Trails crisscross a thickly forested countryside that's populated by imposing oaks of various hues, with the endangered red-shouldered hawk and the threatened barred owl calling its branches home.
The Split Rock Reservoir rests east and south of the state park, with the Charlotteburg Reservoir lying to its north, providing an aquatic playground as well — though no swimming is allowed. Farny State Park's also known for its strict conservation streak, as detailed on Tripadvisor by those who've visited and been reprimanded by the park rangers.
Paddle on the reservoir and cast a line
Farny State Park's main fun can be had at the Splitrock Reservoir. A launch lets visitors drop their boats into the water — paddles or electric engines only — and galavant across the reservoir's surface. While aboard your vessel, you can try reeling in one of the reservoir's residents. Anglers can try to catch either trout, bass, sunfish, bullhead catfish, or yellow perch, but only from aboard a boat. Shoreline fishing is prohibited.
The state park offers several trails of varying difficulty for hikers to peruse. The Indian Cliffs trail presents the toughest challenge, sending hikers on a moderate trek of roughly 6.5 miles through forest, ending with a stunning view of the surrounding lakes and reservoirs. The park's Winnebago Loop offers a leisurely 3-mile stroll that takes about an hour, and hikers note the trail's quiet serenity.
No single trail lets you circumnavigate the reservoir, but hikers recommend linking several to go around it while also praising the various routes. "This is rapidly becoming my favorite area in New Jersey to hike," one local wrote in a review on Google. "It's rugged without being difficult or too steep." Farny State Park remains one of the Garden State's less-appreciated destinations. Consider it a cult classic, with hikers praising its peaceful vibes and quiet picnic spots.
The logistics of visiting Farny State Park
A lack of public transit options makes driving your primary means of reaching Farny State Park. The destination, while worthy of a visit, probably doesn't merit a flight. However, you should stop by if you're in the Tri-State Area. It also lacks campgrounds, leaving few accommodations. Instead, use the park's combination of wetland, forests, water, and open fields as an ideal counterweight to the timeless architecture and bold art you'll see during a trip to Lincoln Park, one of Newark's most historic neighborhoods.
Though there's technically no wrong time to visit Farny State Park, autumn puts on a spectacular show as the foliage changes its hues, with the shoulder seasons generally offering the most pleasant climate. Hikers report a substantial tick population, so follow the usual tick-related tips and tricks, such as utilizing bug spray and dressing in white. New Jersey's wooded areas are also a favorite stomping ground for black bears, so keep any food well-packed and airtight.