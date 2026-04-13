Nestled Between Two Reservoirs Is New Jersey's Serene State Park With Fishing, Paddling, And Trails

There's a lot going on in the Garden State. On the one hand, it contains the cacophony and bright lights of attractions like Atlantic City, home to the longest boardwalk in the world. One can also find peace and solitude in majestic mountain parks with sweeping views and serene lakes, thanks to gems such as the Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area. Less than 30 minutes away lies Farny State Park, another understated natural attraction nestled between two reservoirs that's ideal for retreating from modernity's onslaught. Its mix of fishing, kayaking, and trails is worthy of a day trip or even a weekend away.

The serene state park features a 589-acre natural area, with terrain and greenery familiar to most residents of the northeast's hardwood forests. Trails crisscross a thickly forested countryside that's populated by imposing oaks of various hues, with the endangered red-shouldered hawk and the threatened barred owl calling its branches home.

The Split Rock Reservoir rests east and south of the state park, with the Charlotteburg Reservoir lying to its north, providing an aquatic playground as well — though no swimming is allowed. Farny State Park's also known for its strict conservation streak, as detailed on Tripadvisor by those who've visited and been reprimanded by the park rangers.