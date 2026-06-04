People Visit This Top-Rated Restaurant Just Outside New Orleans For Colossal Size Gulf Shrimp
With its coastal location and unique mix of cultures, New Orleans is definitely a foodie paradise. Seafood reigns supreme in many of the city's popular offerings. While you'll find plenty of seafood at the Big Easy's famous neighborhoods like French Quarter and the Garden District, going a bit off the beaten path can lead you to some quintessential NOLA eats too. For example, just 10 miles from Bourbon Street, in the suburb of Marrero, you'll find Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen.
Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen is a physical culmination of the years of hard work that gave owner Larry Thompson Jr. the "Mr. Shrimp" nickname. Thompson has long been a well-respected shrimp supplier for multiple restaurants in New Orleans, his specialty being "colossal" shrimp from bayou harbors further south. His catering gigs and charismatic social media videos with thousands of views have further cemented Mr. Shrimp's presence in NOLA's culinary community. Business is always on the move, but you're guaranteed a piece of the action (or multiple pieces) at the brick-and-mortar Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen in Marrero. You can even take a bit of Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen home with you by grabbing a container of Thompson's "Throw It in the Pot" seasoning mix.
Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen has multiple fan favorite menu items, and more than shrimp
At Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen, you can get your giant shrimp fried, in alfredo pasta, sautéed on a salad, in Jambalaya pasta, or on a Shrimp Rich Boy sandwich, Mr. Shrimp's take on a Po' Boy. You can even get it in a classic seafood boil with the usual corn, potatoes, and sausage components. Based on Yelp! reviews, you can't go wrong with any of these shrimp meal options. However, another ingredient you can have in a seafood boil is crawfish. Louisiana's Cajun culture and sumptuous seafood wouldn't be the same without it. In 2025, Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen was a finalist in Pepsi's Super Bowl Boil seafood boil cookoff, served with plenty of crawfish. This crustacean is seasonal, and therefore occasionally subject to availability at Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen. Check the restaurant's Instagram for updates.
To find fresh bayou shrimp in the same part of the state where Mr. Shrimp himself goes, head just 15 miles south of Marrero to Jean Lafitte. This quieter Louisiana fishing town is full of seafood served in more locally owned restaurants like Jan's Cajun Restaurant. In Jean Lafitte, take time to explore Louisiana's wild wetlands at the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve as well.