People Visit This Top-Rated Restaurant Just Outside New Orleans For Colossal Size Gulf Shrimp

With its coastal location and unique mix of cultures, New Orleans is definitely a foodie paradise. Seafood reigns supreme in many of the city's popular offerings. While you'll find plenty of seafood at the Big Easy's famous neighborhoods like French Quarter and the Garden District, going a bit off the beaten path can lead you to some quintessential NOLA eats too. For example, just 10 miles from Bourbon Street, in the suburb of Marrero, you'll find Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen.

Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen is a physical culmination of the years of hard work that gave owner Larry Thompson Jr. the "Mr. Shrimp" nickname. Thompson has long been a well-respected shrimp supplier for multiple restaurants in New Orleans, his specialty being "colossal" shrimp from bayou harbors further south. His catering gigs and charismatic social media videos with thousands of views have further cemented Mr. Shrimp's presence in NOLA's culinary community. Business is always on the move, but you're guaranteed a piece of the action (or multiple pieces) at the brick-and-mortar Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen in Marrero. You can even take a bit of Mr. Shrimp's Kitchen home with you by grabbing a container of Thompson's "Throw It in the Pot" seasoning mix.