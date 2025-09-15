This Road Trip Trail Through Louisiana's Sweet Small Towns Is Steeped In Cajun Culture And Sumptuous Seafood
Although the American Southeast is full of unique states and plenty of cultural hotspots, Louisiana is practically in a class all by itself. Not only is New Orleans a vibrant melting pot of backgrounds, cuisines, and history, but the rest of the Pelican State is full of equally memorable cities and towns. So, while places like NOLA, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport get most of the attention, it's well worth checking out the places that have acquired less fame. And what better way to do that than by taking a road trip through Louisiana's bayous and byways?
In this case, we're talking about a route that starts in Louisiana's vibrant Northshore region (home to tranquil marshlands and the world's best seafood) and ends in a city where shoreside casinos and world-class beaches collide. Along the way, you can stop in some incredible small towns and experience authentic Cajun culture.
One of the best ways to get to know a place is to indulge in its food, and this road trip trail will tickle your taste buds and keep your belly satisfied. So, without further ado, let's pack the trunk and see what Louisiana's sweetest small towns are all about.
Slidell to Lafayette
Highlighting lesser-known areas of Louisiana, this route starts in Lake Pontchartrain's Northshore region, in the town of Slidell. Situated across from Lake Ponchartrain, Slidell is just a quick 40-minute drive from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. Because of its proximity to NOLA and the coast, this town enjoys a variety of Cajun restaurants. Some of the best include Palmettos on the Bayou, a quaint restaurant overlooking the water, and NOLA Southern Grill, which is so good that it's been featured in numerous news segments. Additional options include Bonnie C's, T LeBlanc's Creole Kitchen, and Neutral Ground Bistreaux, all of which have a mix of Creole and Cajun cooking.
Once you've gotten your fill of Slidell, it's time to head over to Lafayette, the underrated city where you can experience Cajun culture while getting New Orleans vibes. While you can drive straight through via Baton Rouge, it's much more entertaining to take the southern route past small towns like Acadia, Morgan City, and Jeanerette — aka "the sweetest place in Louisiana." Overall, driving along Highway 90 takes about three hours, compared to the roughly two-hour drive if you head straight through Baton Rouge.
The other advantage of taking the southern path is that you can make a quick visit to Avery Island, the home of Tabasco Hot Sauce. Cajun food always tastes better with a little bit of Tabasco, and on the island, you can see how the sauce is made and learn about Avery Island's unique history and geography (like the fact that it's not technically an island).
Lafayette to Alexandria
Lafayette is one of the best cities for experiencing Cajun culture in Louisiana. Whether you're into crawfish, po' boys, or blackened catfish, this town has no shortage of fabulous restaurants to whet your appetite. Some top-rated local spots include Vermilionville Restaurant, which has both Cajun and Creole cuisine (yes, there's a difference), The Cajun Table, which specializes in seafood boils, Bon Temps Grill, which has some of the best gator bites in Louisiana, and Fezzo's Steakhouse.
Because of the abundance of delicious seafood and Cajun restaurants in Lafayette, you might want to stay here for a day or two before heading to the next city. Thankfully, plenty of nearby hotels and motels are available to fit any budget. When you're ready to leave Lafayette, head just over an hour north for Alexandria. Along the way, you'll pass through small towns like Opelousas, otherwise known as Louisiana's "hidden capital."
In the heart of Louisiana, Alexandria is an underrated city and a dynamic hub of Creole culture. Offering a mixture of both Cajun and Creole traditions, this destination invites you to sample both cuisines at restaurants like The Diamond Grill, an upscale eatery close to the Red River, Pamela's Bayou in a Bowl, which has all kinds of Southern food, and Chrissy's Cajun Kitche, which serves classic dishes like gumbo, jambalaya, and fried catfish. If you're craving Cajun-style crawfish, try Swamp Daddy's Crawfish or DeBarge's Crawfish, two equally tasty, laid-back, no-frills spaces.
Alexandria to Lake Charles
If you take the southern drive out of Slidell, this road trip route should curve up toward Alexandria. From there, the last leg goes south on Highway 165, passing more quaint towns like Oakdale and Oberlin as you make your way to the "Festival Capital of Louisiana," which hosts around 75 festivals and events every year.
Although this journey is focused on Cajun culture and cuisine, Lake Charles adds another element: casinos. When booking your overnight stay, you can choose from world-class entertainment centers like the Horseshoe, Golden Nugget, or L'auberge, all of which overlook the titular lake. The city is also one of the only spots where you can find an inland white-sand beach, adding to the luxurious resort vibes.
When it comes to dining, Lake Charles has a mix of upscale restaurants and down-home eateries. When you're feeling posh and elegant, try places like Drago's (inside L'auberge) or La Truffe Sauvage (which blends fine French cooking with Cajun spices). For seafood, check out the Seafood Palace or The Crawfish Stop. Finally, for all kinds of Cajun and Creole faves, there's Steamboat Bill's (with two locations in the city), Joub's Taste of the Boot, and t'Pot Noir Cajun Kitchen.
Tips for making the most of your Louisiana road trip
Overall, if you just drive from one city to the next, this entire road trip takes a little over six hours. You could technically do it all in a weekend. However, if you really want to enjoy your Cajun experience and do more than simply sample local Gulf seafood, plan to spend at least a night or two in each town, and schedule in time to visit various communities and attractions along the way. As previously mentioned, Avery Island makes an excellent stop between Slidell and Lafayette. You could also break up the drive between Lafayette and Alexandria with a trip to the Louisiana State Arboretum.
Given how many good food options are available everywhere you'll go, prioritize specific dishes you want to try. You can also compare restaurants and see how menu items differ depending on which part of Louisiana you're in at the moment. For example, gumbo can be prepared in various ways, and each has a distinct flavor profile. And if you're trying to indulge in crawfish, remember that harvest season comes twice a year — once from November to January and again from March to July.
Since this trip ends in Lake Charles, those flying home should know the closest major airport is technically in Houston, which is just over two hours away. Alternatively, if you want to fly out of New Orleans, you can expect to drive almost three hours back the way you came. One advantage of doubling back is that you can try more restaurants in Lafayette and other small towns along the way.