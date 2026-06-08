Between Pittsburgh And Cleveland Is Pennsylvania's Lake State Park Hub With Swim Beaches And Cabins

After they're done being sports rivals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns fans can hop in their cars and head to Moraine State Park. The 16,725-acre park is located in Portersville, Pennsylvania. Although the park is closer to Pittsburgh, and under an hour from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), it's easily accessible from Cleveland. A two-hour trip connecting to the Ohio Turnpike and then a short scenic drive through the countryside along I-79, and you'll arrive. The park is a great day trip spot from either city, but you may want to extend your stay at the lakefront cabins while swimming and relaxing on the seasonal sandy beaches.

Moraine State Park is popular for its location on Lake Arthur, one of the largest inland lakes in Pennsylvania. Glaciers that existed thousands of years ago formed a moraine (the park's sedimented landscape), hence the name. In addition, a railroad, oil wells, limestone, and coal mines existed in the area before the park was formed in 1970.

For many visitors, the park is a destination to relax with water recreation, hiking, and riding, all centered around Lake Arthur. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, guests can play on not one, but two beaches, featuring sandy shores. With multiple boat launches, the lake is also a spot where parkgoers come to boat, paddle, and fish. Overnight guests give the park high praise for its lakeview cabins with private docks. The cabins have modern amenities, making staying at this park a plus, especially if you're coming from Cleveland or beyond.