Between Pittsburgh And Cleveland Is Pennsylvania's Lake State Park Hub With Swim Beaches And Cabins
After they're done being sports rivals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns fans can hop in their cars and head to Moraine State Park. The 16,725-acre park is located in Portersville, Pennsylvania. Although the park is closer to Pittsburgh, and under an hour from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), it's easily accessible from Cleveland. A two-hour trip connecting to the Ohio Turnpike and then a short scenic drive through the countryside along I-79, and you'll arrive. The park is a great day trip spot from either city, but you may want to extend your stay at the lakefront cabins while swimming and relaxing on the seasonal sandy beaches.
Moraine State Park is popular for its location on Lake Arthur, one of the largest inland lakes in Pennsylvania. Glaciers that existed thousands of years ago formed a moraine (the park's sedimented landscape), hence the name. In addition, a railroad, oil wells, limestone, and coal mines existed in the area before the park was formed in 1970.
For many visitors, the park is a destination to relax with water recreation, hiking, and riding, all centered around Lake Arthur. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, guests can play on not one, but two beaches, featuring sandy shores. With multiple boat launches, the lake is also a spot where parkgoers come to boat, paddle, and fish. Overnight guests give the park high praise for its lakeview cabins with private docks. The cabins have modern amenities, making staying at this park a plus, especially if you're coming from Cleveland or beyond.
Cool off on the sandy beaches at Moraine State Park
With a whopping 2 million yearly visitors, Moraine State Park ranked as one of the most visited state parks in Pennsylvania. Both beaches on the 3,225-acre Lake Arthur are the places to be for outdoor recreation. Each boasts seasonal facilities, roped-off areas, and has plenty of picnic tables for taking breaks and enjoying a snack.
The beaches are separated by two entrances. If you want to play in the sand all day, then Lakeview Beach, aka North Shore, is for you. The entrance is located about 5 miles off the North Shore exit on PA-422. The 656-foot sandy area is more like a "traditional" lakeside beach with the sand extending into the lake bed, making it great for parents and their little ones. In between splashing in the water, kids can enjoy digging in the sand while adults lounge and take in the views.
Pleasant Valley Beach on the South Shore is more accessible and near the main entrance to the park. Visitors mention liking the calmer waters on this beach, but keep in mind the lakebed has concrete beneath it. Beyond the water, the grassy area stretches for 1,200 feet, giving you lots of space to spread out along the shoreline, and when you want to burn calories, challenge your friends or family to a friendly game of volleyball. When not on the beach, miles of hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails are great for wildlife viewing and seeing more of the park. Plus, you can paddle, fish, boat, or even take a boat tour, which is ADA accessible, on the scenic lake.
Rest in a comfy cabin with lake views at Morane State Park
Although the park doesn't offer many options for traditional camping, like Prince Gallitzin, a lakefront state park east of Pittsburgh, there are two group camping sites. With restrooms, picnic tables, grills, and water, large groups of 40 to 80 people can spend the night here. Other visitors can choose between 11 cabins that are not only comfortable but also come with peaceful lake views.
You'll need to bring minor things such as sheets, towels, and kitchen supplies. Everything else is provided in the two-bedroom cabins, including a full bathroom, kitchen, and common space to spread out. Each cabin can sleep a small family of up to six people, and if you have your dog, for an additional fee, request cabins 7 or 11. Cabin 1 and 11 are also wheelchair accessible, making Moraine State Park ideal for the entire family.
A major draw is that each cabin has access to a private dock in the summer. Start your morning paddling across the lake and discovering hidden coves and islands, while seeing the local wildlife along the shoreline or birds flying above. Of course, you can bring your own boat or rent one from the marina and spend a lazy day drifting on the water. Be sure to follow the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission guidelines before you launch. Before you leave western Pennsylvania, end your trip with an afternoon in Portersville, checking out the quirky antique shops and other nearby parks.