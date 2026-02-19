Pennsylvania's Lakefront State Park East Of Pittsburgh Is Perfect For Camping, Fishing, And Trails

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — America's one-time steel capital — is filled with things to do and experience. From 90 neighborhoods beaming with their own distinct character to a new crop of restaurants and a thriving arts scene, it's easy to get lost in the shine of this up-and-coming metropolis. While the Pennsylvania city is known for sprawling greenery of its own, like the brand new Hays Woods Park, with meadows and waterfalls, larger refuges are easily accessible as well. Just two hours east of Pittsburgh lies the 6,249 acres of rambling wilderness known as Prince Gallitzin State Park, which is a fitting getaway when lakeside lazy days are on the radar.

Prince Gallitzin State Park is a verdant retreat where the constructed Glendale Lake is tucked within the Allegheny Mountains' rolling hills and hardwood forests. According to one visitor's review on Google, this protected preserve is "one of [Pennsylvania's] best kept secrets." It boasts vast wilds where nature lovers can engage in plenty of outdoor recreation year-round, whether you wish to hike on diverse terrains, fish for multiple species, gather around a picnic table, or camp under the stars. While communing with nature here, keep your eyes peeled and ears open for other life forms as well — in addition to over 200 species of birds, you can also spot deer, beavers, porcupines, groundhogs, and colorful butterflies.

Visit in summer for balmy skies and comfortable waterfront activities — a dip in the lake from the preserve's two beaches will help you cool off! During fall, the landscape transforms into colorful foliage for a chance to enjoy crisp autumn air and cozy autumnal hikes. Meanwhile, wintertime visitors can enjoy ice-fishing, iceboating, and skiing, although some facilities will not be open in the offseason.