Pennsylvania's Lakefront State Park East Of Pittsburgh Is Perfect For Camping, Fishing, And Trails
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — America's one-time steel capital — is filled with things to do and experience. From 90 neighborhoods beaming with their own distinct character to a new crop of restaurants and a thriving arts scene, it's easy to get lost in the shine of this up-and-coming metropolis. While the Pennsylvania city is known for sprawling greenery of its own, like the brand new Hays Woods Park, with meadows and waterfalls, larger refuges are easily accessible as well. Just two hours east of Pittsburgh lies the 6,249 acres of rambling wilderness known as Prince Gallitzin State Park, which is a fitting getaway when lakeside lazy days are on the radar.
Prince Gallitzin State Park is a verdant retreat where the constructed Glendale Lake is tucked within the Allegheny Mountains' rolling hills and hardwood forests. According to one visitor's review on Google, this protected preserve is "one of [Pennsylvania's] best kept secrets." It boasts vast wilds where nature lovers can engage in plenty of outdoor recreation year-round, whether you wish to hike on diverse terrains, fish for multiple species, gather around a picnic table, or camp under the stars. While communing with nature here, keep your eyes peeled and ears open for other life forms as well — in addition to over 200 species of birds, you can also spot deer, beavers, porcupines, groundhogs, and colorful butterflies.
Visit in summer for balmy skies and comfortable waterfront activities — a dip in the lake from the preserve's two beaches will help you cool off! During fall, the landscape transforms into colorful foliage for a chance to enjoy crisp autumn air and cozy autumnal hikes. Meanwhile, wintertime visitors can enjoy ice-fishing, iceboating, and skiing, although some facilities will not be open in the offseason.
Camping and cabins at Prince Gallitzin State Park
Although you won't be too far from Pittsburgh's lineup of affordable and comfortable hotels, the park's lodging sites offer soothing sounds of moving water and rustling leaves. Operating seasonally from April to October, the park's campground — named the Crooked Run Campground — features 398 tent and trailer sites over seven loops, with many sites boasting 50-amp hookups and a few with full hookups (sewer, water, and electric). The campground is equipped with hot showers, drinking water, laundry, Wi-Fi access (although you'll pay extra), and a playground for the young.
Another draw is a well-stocked camp store that many visitors praise for the selection. "The camp store has everything you could possibly need or want, including full cooked dinners and tons of ice cream and dessert choices," wrote one Google reviewer. There's also bait supplies, souvenirs, firewood, and bread available at the camp store.
You can also sleep in the park's cottages and cabins. Designed with wooded interiors and modern amenities, they offer visitors creature comforts in the middle of a rugged nature setting. While the five cottages are tucked near the campgrounds and are open seasonally, the 10 cabins offer year-round accommodations at the preserve and are located on the other end of the lake for more seclusion. With amenities like a private bathroom, a kitchen (with microwave, coffee pot, stove, etc.), a living room, and heating and cooling facilities, a cabin offers rustic simplicity with modern charm. As of this writing, nightly rates for campsites start as low as $22 per night, alongside a booking fee and additional charges for out-of-state residents.
Fish, boat, and explore trails at Prince Gallitzin State Park
Explore Glendale Lake's 1,635 acres by launching your watercraft from one of the nine launching ramps flanking the reservoir. (Note: Only motors up to 20 horsepower are allowed.) If you don't own a boat, rentals are available on-site. Besides boating, this reservoir is also a great spot for fishing, as the underwater world is teeming with species like bass, crappie, bluegill, muskellunge, and perch. Reeling in the catches doesn't stop as the peak season winds down, with ice fishing luring anglers to keep casting a line at this reserve during the offseason, too. A valid fishing license is required before you partake in this activity.
You can also join in on the Winter Blast, organized by the Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park — a division of the PA Parks and Forests Foundation. The Winter Blast includes ice fishing, geocaching, sledding, guided winter hikes, and other recreation. Their summer events are popular too, catering to all ages, including kids.
Beyond the lake, there are activities on dry land, as the state park is laced with nearly 33 miles of stunning trails. Trek the easy 2-mile Prince Gallitzin Campground to Headache Hill Trail that takes you to an elevated scenic point offering awe-inspiring views of the valley. There's a water tower here that you can climb and amp up the vantage point of these panoramic vistas. The 3.4-mile Glendale Lake Point Trail is also a favorite among visitors, traversing through amazing lakeside and wooded paths. If you'd rather tackle the rugged terrain, there's a moderately challenging hilly hike that spans about 6.3 miles. The Troxell Point Trail is popular during summers, when the path is laden with gorgeous wildflowers.