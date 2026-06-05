New York's Wild Forest Escape Is An Adirondack Park With Mountains, Scenic Camping, And Top-Tier Fishing

While many associate New York with the hustle and bustle of big city life, venturing outside The Big Apple paints a much different picture of the state. In the northeast part of the state, you will find it is home to many stunning Adirondack nature parks and the wildlife that thrives there. The Adirondack Mountains are comprised of 1,606 named mountains from the St. Lawrence River Valley to the Mohawk River Valley, forming a dome that is 160 miles in diameter. Tucked away within the Adirondack Park is Silver Lake Wilderness, a sprawling forest containing 65 of these named mountains in the southern part of the Adirondacks (per PeakVisor). This state-protected wild forest serves as a local hub for outdoor recreation in the Empire State.

Silver Lake Wilderness offers a mountain escape to help you connect with Mother Nature. It is a popular destination for scenic camping, which is ideal for those looking for a forest escape. Its waterways offer top-tier fishing for travelers who might want to catch their next meal or catch-and-release. Boating and paddling are allowed in many areas of the forest to make fishing and enjoying the water even easier. Visitors can expect to spot wildlife throughout the wilderness, whether they are fishing, hunting, or simply hiking. Open year-round, those traveling in the winter can still look forward to a fun time with the area's many snow activities.

For out-of-state visitors, Albany International Airport is the best option for flying in. You'll need a rental car for the roughly hour-and-a-half drive to Silver Lake Wilderness from the airport and navigating around the wilderness, whether you decide to camp in the region or stay in a nearby town like Speculator – aka the Adirondacks' "all-season vacationland."