Under An Hour From Cincinnati Is A Cozy Ohio Village With Historic Sites, Tasty Eats, And Nearby Parks

Ohio is chock-full of underrated destinations, from its quaint towns in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains to large cities like Cincinnati, where visitors can enjoy culinary excellence in the state's oldest public market. Less than an hour from the city, you'll find the small village of Mt. Orab. Although it's home to fewer than 4,500 people compared to Cincy's more sizeable population, it has an impressive mix of amenities, from cozy restaurants to historic sites and expansive parks.

The village dates back to the mid-19th century, and it grew in popularity in the following decades thanks in no small part to the Cincinnati & Eastern Railroad, which stopped at the Mt. Orab — then spelled "Mt. Oreb" — depot. The depot stands today on Woodward Street and Front Street, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Out front, you'll also spot a bright red caboose, preserved from Mt. Orab's heyday, and cargo trains still chug across the landscape.

Downtown, streets are lined with buildings that date back to the village's heyday, although ownership has changed hands a fair few times since the railroad first came to town. If you're planning a trip around southwest Ohio — which includes major cities like Cincinnati and Dayton — make sure to save a few hours to explore the little village of Mt. Orab, from its hiking trails to downtown eats.