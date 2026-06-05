Under An Hour From Cincinnati Is A Cozy Ohio Village With Historic Sites, Tasty Eats, And Nearby Parks
Ohio is chock-full of underrated destinations, from its quaint towns in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains to large cities like Cincinnati, where visitors can enjoy culinary excellence in the state's oldest public market. Less than an hour from the city, you'll find the small village of Mt. Orab. Although it's home to fewer than 4,500 people compared to Cincy's more sizeable population, it has an impressive mix of amenities, from cozy restaurants to historic sites and expansive parks.
The village dates back to the mid-19th century, and it grew in popularity in the following decades thanks in no small part to the Cincinnati & Eastern Railroad, which stopped at the Mt. Orab — then spelled "Mt. Oreb" — depot. The depot stands today on Woodward Street and Front Street, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Out front, you'll also spot a bright red caboose, preserved from Mt. Orab's heyday, and cargo trains still chug across the landscape.
Downtown, streets are lined with buildings that date back to the village's heyday, although ownership has changed hands a fair few times since the railroad first came to town. If you're planning a trip around southwest Ohio — which includes major cities like Cincinnati and Dayton — make sure to save a few hours to explore the little village of Mt. Orab, from its hiking trails to downtown eats.
Expansive parks and historic covered bridges near Mt. Orab
The small town of Mt. Orab is surrounded by rural landscape, with historic covered bridges and a 181-acre lake for fishing. About five minutes from the village's historic railroad depot, the Grant Lake Wildlife Area spans over 400 acres and is intersected by part of the Buckeye Trail, a 1,440-mile loop that traverses the state. According to one reviewer on Google, this is "definitely a place to visit on a free, pretty day. A must see for anyone driving through the area." The lake is also home to channel catfish, largemouth bass, and bluegill, so make sure you have your fishing license on you.
Closer to downtown, Mt. Orab Park hosts an event called Music in the Park on select summer Saturdays. Local bands perform, and residents set up blankets and chairs in the grass to listen. Also on Saturdays between April and October, Sons of Toil Brewing hosts a farmers' market. Here, you can shop for local honey and leafy greens, or pick up a fresh-baked good to take to the lake.
On your drive out of town, make sure you look for the Bethel-New Hope Bridge, which dates back to 1878 and is the state's longest structure of its kind. Or, a bit farther off the beaten path, visit the Historic Brown Covered Bridge, which extends over White Oak Creek. Consider booking a room at The Golden Lamb Restaurant & Hotel, Ohio's oldest continuously-operating hotel, located just over 40 miles away in Lebanon, if you're looking to spend the night in the area.
Hearty meals downtown
Mount Orab's historic downtown is primarily concentrated along West Main and South High Streets, although you'll also find big box stores and restaurants farther north on North High Street. Businesses include Chris's Collectibles & Antiques for quirky secondhand goods, and Vintage Meets Boho for oddities, clothing, and more.
After a morning of treasure-hunting or hiking in Grant Lake Wildlife Area, stop for a bite to eat inside Butterbee's American Grille, known for its hearty menu. Dishes include the pigskin bacon burger, baby back ribs, and teriyaki salmon, and the restaurant has an average rating of 4.5 on Google. "Ate there today for the first time, the food and service were great. [Their] house made salsa is killer. Can't wait to go back," reads one of many positive reviews. Other restaurants include Mi Camino Real, located off North High Street, where signature dishes include the chimichangas and the Burrito Mi Camino. Like Butterbee's, Mi Camino Real has a long list of five-star reviews, with customers highlighting the fresh food and fast service, per Google.
From Cincinnati, it's easy to reach the village via Interstate 275 and State Route 32. If you're flying into Queen City, you'll need to rent a car — public transit won't carry you out all the way to Mt. Orab. If costs are high, you can always try this bold workaround hack to get on the road for less.