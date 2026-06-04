Colorado's Southernmost National Forest Is An Adventure Hub With Mountains, Desert, And Tons Of Trails

Colorado has one of the most dramatic landscapes in the U.S., between the jagged Rocky Mountain National Park in the north and both Great Sand Dunes and Mesa Verde National Parks down south. However, one of the most beautiful wonderlands in the state is San Juan National Forest. Spanning roughly 1.8 million acres across the southwestern corner of the state, the forest has a remarkably diverse landscape with everything from alpine peaks to rugged desert canyons.

Many Colorado travelers gravitate toward trending mountain destinations like Aspen and Estes Park, but the San Juan National Forest is an adventure enthusiast's paradise, packed with an extensive network of trails, scenic driving, campgrounds, and even historic mining structures. Due to its dramatic landscape, the forest offers recreation during all four seasons, from hiking in the warmer months to cross-country skiing when snow blankets the forest.

The national forest offers year-round recreation, so the best time of year to visit is highly dependent on the type of adventure you're looking for. Snow can linger at the highest peaks into July, but the best time to visit for warm-weather recreation is in June through September. Most mountain passes should be open at this time, providing full access to the highest peaks in the forest. "Golden Season" in the fall kicks off directly after, where the glorious aspen groves burst with yellow and gold hues. If snowy adventures are your thing, head to the park in December through March, but be advised that some roads will be completely inaccessible at this time — and others will be very difficult to navigate.