5 Affordable Getaways To Get The Best Of Colorado's Mountains On A Budget, According To Travelers
Colorado's mountain towns can be expensive. High demand from visitors looking to enjoy the beauty of the Rockies — along with the challenges of transporting goods to remote areas — both drive up prices. Places like Aspen, Vail, and Breckenridge aren't just costly by Colorado standards; Aspen is consistently ranked among the most expensive destinations in the U.S.
If you focus only on the big names, a Colorado mountain trip might seem out of reach. But that's not the full picture. Tucked into valleys beneath 14,000-foot peaks are lesser-known towns with just as much to offer. Budget travelers will still find plenty to see and do at significantly lower costs, away from places like the celeb-ridden Aspen with neighborhoods called "Billionaire Mountain." All of these towns have access to hiking, camping, mountain climbing, and all the other Colorado classic outdoor activities.
In our search for affordable mountain towns, we kept hotel room prices capped at around $300 per night. While a few options exceed that for those willing to splurge, most fall below this threshold. Note that rates are typically highest on summer weekends, and the hotel prices reflect peak travel season. Selections are based on a mix of research and personal experience, including time spent living in the Rockies.
Buena Vista
Buena Vista is a rugged town in the Arkansas River Valley with a walkable downtown set along the river. Those interested in whitewater river sports will find adventure here that's hard to find at home. Kayakers and rafters flock to the town every summer, and at the end of Main Street, a whitewater park draws tubers and surfers alike. Further along the river trail is the South Main neighborhood, a walkable community with cafés and shops clustered around the whitewater park. Stop at the Eddyline Brewery restaurant for a beer and a meal. If you spot someone carrying a surfboard, they're likely heading to the Staircase River Wave — a standing wave where surfers line up for a turn. Best of all, it's free.
Lodging ranges from the Lakeside Motel, with simple, cozy rooms with cute quilts across the road from McPhelemy Park, for $159 per night, to the centrally located, riverfront Surf Hotel & Chateau, with a saltwater spa, a bar, and music venues, and rooms starting around $237. Nearby, Vista Court Cabins & Lodge offers rooms from about $185.
A short drive away, Mt. Princeton Hot Springs is a relaxing place to spend a day. You can either go over budget to stay at the lodge for $350 to $450, or get a day pass for $45. My favorite pools here are the ones down in Chalk Creek, where the hot water bubbles up. You sit in a hot pool in the river, controlling the temperature by lifting rocks to let more river water in.
Leadville
At 10,152 feet above sea level, Leadville is the highest incorporated city in North America. In the late 1800s, it boomed to around 30,000 residents thanks to nearby silver mines. Today, with a population closer to 2,600, the bones of the once busy town remain intact. Aside from the ubiquitous nature, the main draw of Leadville is its history. Leadville was designated a National Historic Landmark District in 1961, and a free, self-led walking tour of its preserved buildings offers a glimpse into its mining-era past. Hiking and mountain biking are major draws, and starting at high elevation can make summiting nearby fourteeners slightly more accessible.
In the winter, you can ski nearby Cooper or go a little further for Copper Mountain. Year-round, you can ride the Leadville Railroad, a scenic journey that winds through the Arkansas River Valley, Aspen groves, and all while you learn about the history of Leadville and the surrounding area. In the winter, pass through snow-covered landscapes in the comfort of your heated train car.
The historic (and supposedly haunted!) Delaware Hotel, built in 1886, remains a popular stay, with summer rates starting at $264 per night. The beautiful old red brick building is set right in the walkable Leadville historic district on Harrison Avenue, giving you an escape from modern life into the late 1800s. Along the street, dining options are plentiful and varied. High Mountain Pies, which boasts a 4.8-star rating on Google, is a local favorite known for creative toppings, while El Mexicano — a nondescript silver food truck on the edge of town — is recommended by locals and online reviewers. "The La Mexicana taco truck by Safeway is great," notes one Redditor.
Salida
Colorado's first Certified Creative District is in Salida, nestled in the Upper Arkansas River Valley in central Colorado. A quaint, under-the-radar town, Salida is home to both Colorado's largest historic district downtown and the country's largest indoor hot springs with the city's aquatic center.
Along F Street in Salida's downtown, walk among turn-of-the-century brick buildings. Moonlight Pizza and Brewpub has been an institution since 1994. When I lived in the region, we drove out of our way for the locals' favorite T-Guns pizza with red sauce, pepperoni, spinach, jalapenos, and cream cheese. One reviewer on Google raves, "this place was truly superior (and I say this coming from the Tri-state area). Would recommend trying the cream cheese/jalapeno combo in whatever form of pizza you get, completely unmatched." The Badfish Surf Shop may understandably raise some questions. What is a surf shop doing up in the Rockies, almost 1,000 miles from the Pacific Ocean? To find out, keep walking down F Street to the Arkansas River.
At the river, stay at the self-service Manhattan Hotel for $295 a night. All the rooms offer balconies overlooking the river. Nearby, Riverside Park has a man-made constant wave in the middle of the Arkansas River. Watch the surfers, or if you have your gear (board, wetsuit, and helmet) and the flow isn't too low or too high, jump in when it's your turn. This is why there's a surf shop in Salida!
What sets Salida apart is the art scene. Escape from the everyday at the Salida Creative District. Check out The Museum of Authenticity, which showcases art from New Mexico and Colorado artists from the mid-20th century. Reservations are recommended – the museum runs on an "open by reservation or by chance" policy. Tickets are just $10 cash for adults and free for children. At A Church, a converted church turned art space, watch a concert for just $15 (in advance), attend a poetry reading, or join an "Inner Child Night" of crafting. As one user on Reddit puts it, "Salida ... is just special."
Pagosa Springs
The deepest geothermal hot spring in the world digs down into the San Juan Mountains in Pagosa Springs. The hot springs were originally used by the Utes long before bathhouses were built in the 1800s. These days, the water feeds three hot spring resorts, greenhouses that provide year-round vegetables, and even provides the heat to brew beer at Riff Raff Brewing.
You come to Pagosa Springs to relax and sit in a hot pool of water instead of your office chair back home. Healing Waters Resort and Spa has rooms starting at $130 a night. A large swimming pool, an outdoor hot tub, and separate indoor men's and women's hot baths are all chemical-free, natural hot spring water. If you just want to go for the day, a pass is $25 (the cheapest of the three spas). Passes at the Overlook Hot Springs Spa are $30. If you're looking to splurge, you can stay at The Springs Resort, which has over 50 geothermal pools along the San Juan River. Rooms start at $464 a night, otherwise a general admission day pass costs $74.
When you're looking for breakfast, head to Two Chicks and a Hippy. The restaurant has 4.6 stars with over 1,600 reviews on Google — hitting on all cylinders with one reviewer proclaiming: "what was not to love about this place. The coffee was great, the food was delicious and the staff was wonderful." When people ask where to eat on Reddit, a common refrain is "Two Chicks & a Hippy is my #1 recommendation for breakfast/lunch and Coffee." Customers rave about the size of the breakfast burrito. A must-get is the sticky bun and cinnamon roll. If you're looking for a burger and a beer, Riff Raff has a menu of brewery burgers with beer-brined pickles to go with their hot spring brewed beer.
Creede
The town of Creede has stuck with me over the years. The downtown dramatically ends in a canyon between two giant cliffs. The buildings hit the natural barrier of an ancient caldera wall which towers over the buildings. It's an epic representation that out here nature outshines anything humans can build.
Creede doesn't just rely on its beautiful natural surroundings to draw people in. In 1966 the town realized it needed a new source of income post mining boom. With the help of theater students from the University of Kansas, the town put on a theater festival that now runs every summer through the Creede Repertory Theater. The vibrant season of plays, musicals, and improv occurs at nearly 9,000 feet. The festival offers flex passes to see plays for cheaper, starting at four tickets for $190 — a steal for live theater. Creede is Colorado's Rocky Mountain theater escape. Even with the festival, the town is quiet, with one Reddit user describing it as "just far enough away from the metro areas to keep its deserted charm."
Stay in the downtown at the Creede Hotel and Restaurant, a designated historic property, where rooms start at $188 a night. The building dates back to the mining boom of the late 1800s to early 1900s, and once housed Calamity Jane and Bob Ford (killer of Jesse James). The hotel is on the North side of town, a short walk from the cliffs. If you're in town for the theater festival, the hotel is literally next door! Also a popular place to get a meal – the menu ranges from fancy entrees to affordable burgers.
Methodology
This ranking is all about getting the most bang for your buck, meaning you can find a room in town for under $300, and there are fun, affordable things to do, such as free or low-cost cultural attractions, unique parks, and events.
Every town in the Rockies has access to outdoor activities, the majority of which are already free. Walkability is nice, but while you can easily get around Colorado using mass transit, getting to hikes and other nature sites typically requires a car. These are towns that have a strong tourist infrastructure but aren't inherently expensive to visit, which is why the likes of Aspen, Vail, or Telluride didn't make the list.
The towns on this list are largely based on my own experiences living in and exploring the Colorado mountains — these are all places I love and have found affordable. However, I also used sites like Google Reviews and Reddit to help supplement my experiences with opinions from locals and other travelers. Towns, restaurants, and attractions that appeared repeatedly across Reddit threads or held high ratings across a significant number of Google Reviews made the cut. Tourism boards for each town helped to further highlight what made the place unique by showcasing what they are most proud of.