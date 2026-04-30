5 Affordable Getaways To Get The Best Of Colorado's Mountains On A Budget, According To Travelers

Colorado's mountain towns can be expensive. High demand from visitors looking to enjoy the beauty of the Rockies — along with the challenges of transporting goods to remote areas — both drive up prices. Places like Aspen, Vail, and Breckenridge aren't just costly by Colorado standards; Aspen is consistently ranked among the most expensive destinations in the U.S.

If you focus only on the big names, a Colorado mountain trip might seem out of reach. But that's not the full picture. Tucked into valleys beneath 14,000-foot peaks are lesser-known towns with just as much to offer. Budget travelers will still find plenty to see and do at significantly lower costs, away from places like the celeb-ridden Aspen with neighborhoods called "Billionaire Mountain." All of these towns have access to hiking, camping, mountain climbing, and all the other Colorado classic outdoor activities.

In our search for affordable mountain towns, we kept hotel room prices capped at around $300 per night. While a few options exceed that for those willing to splurge, most fall below this threshold. Note that rates are typically highest on summer weekends, and the hotel prices reflect peak travel season. Selections are based on a mix of research and personal experience, including time spent living in the Rockies.