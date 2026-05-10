The Most Underrated Towns In The Mountain West In 2026

If you're a sports fan and hear "Mountain West," visions of intercollegiate athletic events may spring to mind, but it's also a particular way of describing the western U.S. — one that's characterized by a huge range of geographic regions from the Rocky Mountains to the desert to the high plains. According to the U.S. Census, the area comprises eight states, including Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico. Obviously, it's huge, and there's plenty to explore.

You'll have heard of big cities like Las Vegas, Denver, and Salt Lake City, but this region is speckled with myriad other communities that sometimes get overlooked in favor of their more famous neighbors. For the sake of this writing, we're defining "underrated" towns and cities as those that are a little harder to get to or are a good jog away from major tourist destinations, while still offering plenty to see and do. In some cases, these off-the-beaten-path spots are cruised through on the way to elsewhere, but they're certainly worth a stop in their own right. You'll find inviting places to stay, fresh eats, cultural experiences, and much more, often without the crowds.

The 10 towns below, which represent at least one stop in every Mountain West state, are brimming with history, views of towering peaks, outdoor recreation, unique attractions, access to national parks, and more. Based on my own experience traveling extensively throughout the region, this list also takes inspiration from recommendations in Reddit discussions, plus several other resources like WorldAtlas.com, Travel + Leisure, and regional tourism websites. Additional information is sourced from official sites like BLM.gov, NPS.gov, and others. We've aimed for a range of places, from college towns to tranquil gateways to nature — often both — and then some.