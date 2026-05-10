The Most Underrated Towns In The Mountain West In 2026
If you're a sports fan and hear "Mountain West," visions of intercollegiate athletic events may spring to mind, but it's also a particular way of describing the western U.S. — one that's characterized by a huge range of geographic regions from the Rocky Mountains to the desert to the high plains. According to the U.S. Census, the area comprises eight states, including Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico. Obviously, it's huge, and there's plenty to explore.
You'll have heard of big cities like Las Vegas, Denver, and Salt Lake City, but this region is speckled with myriad other communities that sometimes get overlooked in favor of their more famous neighbors. For the sake of this writing, we're defining "underrated" towns and cities as those that are a little harder to get to or are a good jog away from major tourist destinations, while still offering plenty to see and do. In some cases, these off-the-beaten-path spots are cruised through on the way to elsewhere, but they're certainly worth a stop in their own right. You'll find inviting places to stay, fresh eats, cultural experiences, and much more, often without the crowds.
The 10 towns below, which represent at least one stop in every Mountain West state, are brimming with history, views of towering peaks, outdoor recreation, unique attractions, access to national parks, and more. Based on my own experience traveling extensively throughout the region, this list also takes inspiration from recommendations in Reddit discussions, plus several other resources like WorldAtlas.com, Travel + Leisure, and regional tourism websites. Additional information is sourced from official sites like BLM.gov, NPS.gov, and others. We've aimed for a range of places, from college towns to tranquil gateways to nature — often both — and then some.
Gunnison, Colorado
Home to Western Colorado University, the scenic, small Rockies city of Gunnison is a treat in western Colorado. It sits along U.S. Highway 50, roughly halfway between Montrose and Salida, another under-the-radar Colorado town where "adventure meets artistic flair." Founded in the late 19th century as a supply town for nearby mines and eventually turning into an agricultural hub, Gunnison is a unique blend of Western history and timeless attractions. If you visit during the summer, make sure to stop by The Gunnison Pioneer Museum to wander its 14 acres of exhibitions and reconstructed local buildings from the late 1800s.
If you have your tent or RV, set up at the Gunnison KOA south of town, where you can say hello to some resident goats and may end up with a friendly lawn mower, a.k.a. a donkey or two, visiting your site. For (less literal) creature comforts, head to the lovely Inn at Tomichi Village or The Gunnison Inn at Dos Rios, just a quick putt away from Dos Rios Golf Club. Start your day off with breakfast at Back Country Cafe, and round it out with a classic American dinner at Ol' Miner Steakhouse or with Nepalese bites at Sherpa Cafe.
Hit the trails or climb some crags with amazing views just south of town at Hartman Rocks Recreation Area, or head just about 10 miles west to the sprawling Blue Mesa Reservoir and Curecanti National Recreation Area, where trout and kokanee salmon await a wetted line. Gunnison is also the gateway to the gorgeous ski resort town of Crested Butte, which is just under 30 miles north of town and surrounded by stunning mountains — ideal for hikes in the summertime and stopping at several local shops and cafes.
Silverton, Colorado
Delve into Rocky Mountain history in Silverton, where its 19th-century buildings and mining heritage have led to the entire downtown being designated a National Historic Landmark. The city is located in southwest Colorado, just about 50 miles north of Durango along U.S. Highway 550, which doubles as the southeastern leg of the lovely San Juan Skyway scenic byway. The drive's namesake mountains, the San Juan Mountains, tower overhead, and at more than 9,300 feet, Silverton is indeed a rarefied kind of place.
Whether you plan to just visit for the day or stay awhile, head to town in style with a ride aboard the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, which conveys you along a historic route through the Animas River Canyon and pristine mountain forests via steam locomotive or diesel engine. Once you're in town, get your bearings at the San Juan County Historical Society's Mining Museum & Jail, which is open from mid-May to mid-October. Stop into White Eyes Gallery, an artsy Silverton staple since 1993 for Southwest art, and grab a "chuckwagon special" for lunch or dinner at the atmospherically old-timey Handlebars Food & Saloon (also open seasonally).
Silverton is a great place to head outdoors. Take on the gorgeous yet challenging hike to the Ice Lake Basin, covering 8.6 miles out and back through San Juan National Forest. And when it comes to skiing, Silverton delivers, but maybe not for everyone. The local Silverton Mountain offers a more rugged experience for advanced and expert skiers, and there's only one lift to the ridgeline. For those willing to take it on, it's a unique experience. For summertime adventure, head toward Ouray on the 25-mile Million Dollar Highway, a Colorado road known as one of America's prettiest.
Page, Arizona
Anyone who has ever driven the scenic stretch of U.S. Highway 89 north of Flagstaff, especially north of the twisty stretch at Bitter Springs, will tell you this has to be one of the most jaw-dropping desert landscapes you'll ever drive through. With the towering rock faces of Vermilion Cliffs National Monument to the west, slot canyons like the iconic Antelope Canyon to the east, plus Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed destinations in Arizona, this area is defined by its water-carved landforms. And the small city of Page is definitely the place to see them.
Located just south of the Utah border, Page is a gateway to a mind-boggling array of outdoor recreation opportunities. If you plan to head to the slot canyons, you'll need to book a tour from an outfit like Antelope Slot Canyon Tours or Horseshoe Bend Slot Canyon Tours to visit these areas, which is as much for safety as for crowd control. Then, when you fancy a wind-down, head to the patio at Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery.
Page is a relatively small town right on the edge of the Navajo Nation, home to Glen Canyon Dam, which in turn created the stunning Lake Powell with its meandering, otherworldly blue waters continuing well into Utah. Several campgrounds, such as Wahweap RV & Campground, offer lovely waterfront views. If you prefer to be in town, there are loads of chain hotels to choose from, or Lake Powell Resort offers a unique stay where the views can be had in comfort. In town, don't miss ribs or brisket at the iconic Big John's Texas BBQ or fried chicken from the BirdHouse.
Livingston, Montana
Just a 30-minute drive east of Bozeman along Interstate 90, Livingston, Montana, is a popular turnoff for those heading to Yellowstone National Park, the northern boundary of which is about a 1.5-hour drive south. But a stop here is well worth it to soak up this funky, historic town's own character. For starters, the Park County Yellowstone Gateway Museum explores thousands of years of the area's cultural and natural history. And as a longstanding railroad town, you'll see huge freight trains rolling through all the time. Its charming downtown unfolds along Main Street and a few surrounding blocks, where you'll find shops like Elk River Books and the unique Alchemy Exchange.
If you have your clubs along, head to Livingston Golf Course, a 9-hole experience right on the banks of the Yellowstone River. If a bit more adventure is to your taste outdoors, get some fly fishing in with a chartered trip from the likes of Montana Fly Fishing Outfitters, which can be booked for full or half days. Bear Paw Outfitters also offers fly fishing trips, or you can saddle up for a scenic horseback ride for one or two hours, or a half day.
Stay downtown in the funky Murray Hotel, which has been operating since 1904, and where each of its 25 rooms has its own style. There are also myriad great places to grab a drink and a snack, like Fainting Goat Pub with its welcoming patio and live music, The Murray Bar inside The Murray Hotel, and The Mint Bar & Grill, which has a daily "power hour" with 2-for-1 drinks.
Kalispell, Montana
Located in northwestern Montana just north of Flathead Lake, Kalispell is an outdoor lover's paradise. It's a fitting gateway town to Glacier National Park, the west entrance to which is just a 45-minute drive from downtown. But it's worth staying for a spell to enjoy the area's local history museums, multiuse recreational trails, welcoming shops and eateries, and scenic drives. Take a loop drive around Flathead Lake, which takes about 2.5 hours of driving time, to explore orchards and state parks with some of America's best lakeside camping destinations. Or hop just 25 minutes north to the storybook downtown of Whitefish.
When you're back in Kalispell and seeking a bit of history and culture, head to the architectural treasure that is the Conrad Mansion Museum, which preserves the 19th-century home of the city's founding family. More regional stories await at the Northwest Montana History Museum, and several stunning green spaces like Herron Park and Lone Pine State Park await for trail walks and beautiful views. When you're ready to take a load off, drop your bags at Glacier International Lodge, which sits just northeast of town. Then, grab some "Rockabilly BBQ" and locally brewed beers at The Desoto Grill, or upscale, comforting favorites at Montana Club.
Heber City, Utah
Utah's verdant Heber Valley feels like a little Europe, scattered with small scenic towns, including the aptly named Heber City. There are numerous ways to experience this region, which is especially enjoyable for those who love nature and being outside. Rent a UTV — or a snowmobile in winter — from Uinta Recreation, which offers guided tours for a one-of-a-kind introduction to the area.
Hop aboard the Heber Valley Railroad for scenic train journeys through the region known as the Wasatch Back. The train is endeared to locals as the "Heber Creeper" because it moves relatively slowly — ideal for trips to the picturesque Deer Creek Reservoir or for a fun take on a wine-tasting outing. North of town, the equally picturesque and popular Jordanelle Reservoir is home to a state park that's ideal for camping in the summer, swimming, boating, and more — there are even kayak and SUP board rentals on site.
For a unique way to relax, head just 15 minutes northwest of downtown, near the community of Midway, to the unique Crater at Homestead. This unique environmental attraction is open year-round for soaks in naturally 96-degree water within a colossal dome of limestone. And when you find yourself back in central Heber City, don't miss a from-scratch burger from the iconic Dairy Keen and a locally crafted beverage from Heber Valley Brewing Company, like the Stellar Stream IPA or Heber's Hazy.
Silver City, New Mexico
In The Land of Enchantment's southwest region, Silver City is home to Western New Mexico University, a liberal arts and science school, which is just one reason this community is one heck of an inviting, artsy place in the foothills of the Pinos Altos Mountains. Silver City is also the gateway to the spectacular Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, which is located 45 miles north and features Mesa Verde-like ancient stone homes built in the 1200s by the Indigenous Mogollan culture amid dramatic sandstone cliffs.
Silver City itself is a charmer, brimming with art, festivals, authentic food, and a vibrant downtown. See some incredible examples of Southwest Indigenous art at the Western New Mexico University Museum, and as you wander around town, peep at historic buildings like the Silver City Water Works Building and the historic house that's now The Silver City Museum. There's even an unusual public park now known as "The Big Ditch" that once was the city's main thoroughfare until a flood totally washed it out.
Silver City boasts myriad options for the foodies among us, from laid-back vibes at Tranquilbuzz Coffee House and Adobe Springs Cafe to craft brewskis and pub food at Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mexican food in Silver City is also second to none. Don't miss Jalisco Cafe and La Cocina.
Virginia City, Nevada
A small, picturesque town tucked in the hills 26 miles southwest of Reno, Virginia City has bustling, quirky Western charm. Its history goes back to 1859 when prospectors began mining for both gold and silver in the area. Today, there are still plenty of 19th-century attractions where you can glimpse what life and work were like more than a century ago. Head underground on a tour of the Ponderosa Mine and the Chollar Mine, or check out the Comstock Gold Mill to visit the spot where some $17 million worth of gold and silver was processed.
You may be getting the idea that Virginia City has a touch of the Wild West about it, and you wouldn't be wrong. The Mackay Mansion Museum is a true sight, and one of the only remaining buildings from the mid-1800s that survived both the fires of 1861 and 1875, partly because it's set slightly apart on a beautiful, spacious property with splendid views of other Victorian houses around the neighborhood.
Take a ride on the scenic and historic Virginia & Truckee Railroad, visit the iconic Washoe Club Museum & Saloon, and peruse an eclectic collection of artifacts at the funky The Way It Was Museum. You'll also find numerous classic saloons that are well worth at least popping your head into, or better yet, grabbing a drink, like Ponderosa Saloon with its 1864 bank vault and the legendary Red Dog Saloon, which hosts regular live music. The city also brims with characterful stays, including charming motels, B&Bs in historic homes, and downtown icons like the Silver Queen Hotel or Tahoe House Hotel.
Wallace, Idaho
Wallace, Idaho's claim to fame is that it's the "Silver Capital of the World," thanks to its mining industry, which since the late 1800s has produced a staggering 1.2 billion ounces of the precious metal. This is the kind of pine-dotted Rocky Mountain town with a Main Street worth planning a trip around, with beautiful, brick Victorian buildings. Even though it's nestled away in the mountains, it's very easy to get to, as Interstate 90 delineates the north end of town.
History lovers will delight with a visit to the Sierra Silver Mine on a tour, and the Historic Wallace Photo Museum is a unique presentation of images taken by local photographers in the area between 1893 and 1965. Visit the lovingly preserved historic Depot, with its chateau-style half-timber design, and make sure to stop by the "Center of the Universe." It might just be a manhole cover declaring as much because the mayor said so, but hey, why not?
Wallace is an excellent choice of stop if you're driving through on I-90 and looking for a place to grab some great grub and crash for the night. Charming stays like the Ryan Hotel, the Brooks Hotel, and the Stardust Motel offer quaint downtown lodging. Grab breakfast or lunch at the Tin Snug, then tuck into dinner at The Fainting Goat Restaurant and Bar, where you'll have to see if you can resist the Parmesan-dusted colossal pretzel.
Sheridan, Wyoming
At the foot of Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains is the charming city of Sheridan, where Western heritage, nature, and iconic hangouts await. This is a great choice of base camp for exploring Bighorn National Forest, located primarily to the southwest of town. And as it's located right on Interstate 90, Sheridan is a great option for either a quick overnight on a cross-country road trip or a couple of days to explore the area's local history and a range of beautiful hikes in the surrounding rugged country. You won't have any issue finding a place to stay, as there are numerous chain hotels in town, but for something on the more memorable side, check into The Mill Inn, which is in a former flour mill, or the bucolic, barn-like Sheridan Inn, a Best Western Signature property.
While you're exploring downtown, pop into the Museum of the Bighorns to learn about local history and see rotating exhibitions. You'll find even more of a blast from the past at Trail End, a gorgeous mansion built between 1908 and 1913 that houses period furniture and features a stunning garden. Then, get your Western fix with a stop at King's Saddlery, home to King Ropes and the Don King Museum, which is dedicated to the family's multigenerational love of collecting cowboy memorabilia.
When you've worked up an appetite, you'll find plenty to sate your taste buds. Check out the funky, history-filled interior of P.O. News & Flagstaff Cafe, grab Ukrainian- and Italian-inspired bites at Olha's Market, and choose from several gastropubs. Don't miss a nightcap at The Mint, a fabled Wyoming watering hole that's been serving up cold ones — and plenty of shenanigans — since 1907.