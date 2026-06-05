Between Dublin And Cork Is Ireland's Oldest City With Pristine Beaches, Cozy Eateries, And Walkable Streets

The best spot to begin exploring Waterford is the Viking Triangle, where historic sites stand within the footprint of the original Viking settlement. One of the most interesting is Reginald's Tower, a landmark built in the 12th-century on the previous site of a wooden Viking fort. And while it's interesting enough as a historic building, it houses a small but fascinating exhibition of Viking artifacts, too. Follow the worn stone of the original spiral stairs up to the top to see the exhibition and for sublime vistas that stretch over and beyond the River Suir.

Nearby, visitors can explore sections of the city's medieval walls, including remnants of the Beach Tower and the atmospheric ruins of the Greyfriars Abbey, a 13th-century monastery later used by French Huguenot settlers, giving it the epithet "French Church". Waterford's history can be discovered further at the Medieval Museum, home to the Great Charter Roll of Waterford and a collection of gold-decorated vestments dating from the 15th century.

A more contemporary sight is found in Waterford Crystal, the crystal maker that has become one of Ireland's most famous luxury exports. Visitors can tour the House of Waterford's working factory and visitor center, where craftspeople demonstrate traditional techniques such as mold-making, glass blowing, cutting, sculpting, and engraving.