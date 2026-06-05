Between Dublin And Cork Is Ireland's Oldest City With Pristine Beaches, Cozy Eateries, And Walkable Streets
Founded by the Vikings in 914 AD, Waterford is Ireland's oldest city. Yet despite its historic charms — rows of colorful houses punctuated by spires and towers arranged along a riverfront animated by fishing boats — it remains overlooked by international visitors. Located roughly halfway between Dublin, Ireland's friendly capital city, and Cork, along the River Suir in the sunny southeast of the country, Waterford combines historic sights with a small, walkable city center. Its centuries-old landmarks sit alongside lively pubs, local cafés, and a thriving food scene.
Many of Waterford's most notable attractions are concentrated within the Viking Triangle, a historic tangle of cobbled streets with five intriguing museums and centuries-old landmarks, all set within a short distance of one another. Beyond the obvious historic sights, there are also lines of attractive Georgian houses, independent businesses, and a food scene that ranges from traditional pubs to contemporary seafood restaurants. Add to this the long sandy beaches and the cinematic aesthetics of the Irish coast, all only a short distance away, and you'll find Waterford offers so much more than simply Viking heritage.
Explore Waterford's 1,000-year history through its historic sights
The best spot to begin exploring Waterford is the Viking Triangle, where historic sites stand within the footprint of the original Viking settlement. One of the most interesting is Reginald's Tower, a landmark built in the 12th-century on the previous site of a wooden Viking fort. And while it's interesting enough as a historic building, it houses a small but fascinating exhibition of Viking artifacts, too. Follow the worn stone of the original spiral stairs up to the top to see the exhibition and for sublime vistas that stretch over and beyond the River Suir.
Nearby, visitors can explore sections of the city's medieval walls, including remnants of the Beach Tower and the atmospheric ruins of the Greyfriars Abbey, a 13th-century monastery later used by French Huguenot settlers, giving it the epithet "French Church". Waterford's history can be discovered further at the Medieval Museum, home to the Great Charter Roll of Waterford and a collection of gold-decorated vestments dating from the 15th century.
A more contemporary sight is found in Waterford Crystal, the crystal maker that has become one of Ireland's most famous luxury exports. Visitors can tour the House of Waterford's working factory and visitor center, where craftspeople demonstrate traditional techniques such as mold-making, glass blowing, cutting, sculpting, and engraving.
Best beaches near Waterford, Ireland
While Waterford's history and picturesque streets may be its biggest draw, the city acts as a gateway to some of southeastern Ireland's most attractive scenery. Just a short drive away lies Tramore, a popular seaside town known for its long sandy beach and reliable surfing conditions. Within 30-minutes, you'll find quiet beaches like Woodstown Beach, a broad sweep of sand on the estuary with dramatic tidal changes ideal for long walks at low tide, and Kilfarrasy Strand, a scenic cove characterised by tumbling cliffs, striking rock formations, and fossil beds.
Beyond the beaches, Waterford's compact city center is home to some excellent restaurants. Everett's, housed within a 15th-century building on High Street, has earned a reputation for refined Irish cooking, while Momo creates broad international menus from locally sourced ingredients. For a more traditional dining experience, settle into a snug at Geoff's, a family-owned pub known for its atmospheric interiors of dark woods, disparate seating from church pews to cozy chairs, and walls filled with vintage memorabilia.
The journey from the capital to Waterford takes a little over two hours by train from Heuston Station, and a little under two hours by car via the M9 motorway. To explore further, head west to Killarney National Park, one of Europe's most stunning national parks, known for its lakes, mountains, and picturesque driving routes. And if you're looking for a longer adventure, consider driving the Wild Atlantic Way, one of the world's longest defined coastal routes.