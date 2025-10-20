Europe's Most Stunning National Parks Offer The Perfect Mix Of Wildlife, Adventure, And Culture, According To Research

When most people think of a European vacation, they might imagine visiting ancient ruins, people-watching in a fashionable capital city, or meandering through a museum filled with some of the world's most famous artworks. However, there is another kind of European vacation that is not so obvious: a trip to one of the hundreds of national parks. Not only are there plenty of beautiful hikes passing through a wide range of landscapes like Mediterranean coastlines and the snowy Alps, but a trip to a national park in Europe is also a chance to engage with the wild side of the culture — and see animals you won't find at home. Some of my favorite travel memories in Europe have taken place in these national parks, bonding with friends as we trudged up steep slopes and evaded the goats trying to steal our lunch.

Every country in Europe has its own system of national parks, with some, like Norway, having as many as 47, while others, like Switzerland, have only one. In many cases, a country's national park can serve as a gateway to a different side of its culture, where you can engage with the country's deeper history and identity. Here are some of the most stunning European national parks, where you'll find not only incredible outdoor adventures and hiking trails but also unique natural landscapes worth traveling for.