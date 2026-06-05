Between Tampa And Orlando Is Florida's Most Magical Family-Friendly City With Iconic Resort Vibes, Shops, And Eats

Maybe you've never heard of Lake Buena Vista — at least not by its name. Although it's a neighboring city of Orlando, and a little over an hour away from Tampa, it is pretty small in comparison. It measures only a wee 3 square miles in size. Don't let the size of this municipality trick you, though. This family-friendly city is packed full of entertainment. In fact, you've likely heard of the company that operates this city – Walt Disney. Yes, the theme park mecca has actually operated its own municipality since 1967. It was previously called Reedy Creek and took on the new moniker in 1969. This tiny place even has its own City Council and mayor, and no, it's not Mickey. But rest assured, the Disney vibes are strong in this central Florida community.

Disney World calls itself "The Most Magical Place on Earth," and part of what makes it so magical is that there's such an array of things to do. Children love meeting the costumed characters, and there are family-friendly activities that cater to all ages, such as Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. There are also activities for adult members of the family, like Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course (though at the time of writing, it's currently undergoing renovations and should reopen in Fall 2026). Iconic resorts also make it easy to stay overnight.

Disney Springs is also located in Lake Buena Vista and offers an abundance of shops, restaurants, and bars. Unlike many mouse-themed activities, it's actually free to visit Disney's shopping and dining destination. There are hidden costs people forget to factor in when they go on a Disney World Trip, but Disney Springs doesn't even charge for parking. However, you may want to bring along a little shopping money.