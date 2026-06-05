Between Tampa And Orlando Is Florida's Most Magical Family-Friendly City With Iconic Resort Vibes, Shops, And Eats
Maybe you've never heard of Lake Buena Vista — at least not by its name. Although it's a neighboring city of Orlando, and a little over an hour away from Tampa, it is pretty small in comparison. It measures only a wee 3 square miles in size. Don't let the size of this municipality trick you, though. This family-friendly city is packed full of entertainment. In fact, you've likely heard of the company that operates this city – Walt Disney. Yes, the theme park mecca has actually operated its own municipality since 1967. It was previously called Reedy Creek and took on the new moniker in 1969. This tiny place even has its own City Council and mayor, and no, it's not Mickey. But rest assured, the Disney vibes are strong in this central Florida community.
Disney World calls itself "The Most Magical Place on Earth," and part of what makes it so magical is that there's such an array of things to do. Children love meeting the costumed characters, and there are family-friendly activities that cater to all ages, such as Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. There are also activities for adult members of the family, like Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course (though at the time of writing, it's currently undergoing renovations and should reopen in Fall 2026). Iconic resorts also make it easy to stay overnight.
Disney Springs is also located in Lake Buena Vista and offers an abundance of shops, restaurants, and bars. Unlike many mouse-themed activities, it's actually free to visit Disney's shopping and dining destination. There are hidden costs people forget to factor in when they go on a Disney World Trip, but Disney Springs doesn't even charge for parking. However, you may want to bring along a little shopping money.
Shops and eats in Lake Buena Vista
As you can imagine, the shops at Disney Springs offer ample opportunities to stock up on all of the best Disney souvenirs. However, this shopping center also has a large array of retail shops you may not expect, such as Coach, Columbia Sportswear, Lilly Pulitzer, Lululemon, Tommy Bahama, and more. Kiddos can also build their own stuffed dinosaur at Build-A-Dino by Build-A-Bear or expand their creative minds even more at The Lego Store.
There are plenty of places to eat in Lake Buena Vista. According to Yelp, the three best are Chef Art Smith's Homecomin', which has a downhome Southern vibe, The Boathouse with premium steak and seafood, and Summer House on the Lake, which offers a variety of dishes such as pizza, wagyu meatballs, and grouper. It also has a kid's menu with multiple options, including "Breakfast for Dinner." This Google reviewer shared her favorite time to visit the shopping and restaurant district in Lake Buena Vista, saying, "Disney Springs during Christmas is truly magical and full of festive charm... One of the best parts is the many free live musical shows and performances, which add so much holiday spirit and entertainment... The shops offer special holiday merchandise, and the food spots feature festive treats and drinks."
There are some nearby options for thrifty shoppers who want to visit outlet malls as well. Although they sit just outside of the Lake Buena Vista city limits, the Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores and Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets are both less than 5 miles away. The shopping centers offer visitors even more opportunities to fill their shopping bags. As an Orlando resident, I've personally shopped there and found some really good deals.
Iconic resorts near Walt Disney World
You'll have plenty of options for places to stay if you visit Lake Buena Vista, as there are multiple iconic resorts within its boundaries. The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has three different resorts all in one place: the Swan Resort, Swan Reserve, and Dolphin Resort, with the latter one named as one of the five best Marriott properties in Orlando, according to reviews. This Tripadvisor reviewer called it "The best Disney Resort," sharing, "You can't beat the location being walking distance to Epcot and the Boardwalk. There are also boats to both Epcot and Hollywood Studios, along with buses to other Disney Parks." They also gave tips on another iconic resort they visited while in town: "We enjoyed walking to Epcot and catching the Skyliner to the Riviera Resort. There is a terrace at the top of the Riviera where you can watch the Epcot fireworks with music piped in."
The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World is also located in Lake Buena Vista. This palm-tree-lined resort has all of the luxury resort vibes you would expect, but like most places in this magical city, it's very family-friendly. The resort has an on-site water park and a complimentary kids camp.
Since a trip to Lake Buena Vista usually means you're visiting Walt Disney World, be aware that it can be pricey. It may be the most magical place on Earth, but it's also not the cheapest. However, there are ways to save money. For one, you don't have to stay in the fanciest of hotels to have a memorable trip. Check out the Disney Good Neighbor Hotels in Lake Buena Vista that are located close to the theme parks, many of which offer reasonable rates. You can also plan your trip to Lake Buena Vista strategically to avoid visiting Disney World during the most expensive times.