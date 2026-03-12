The 5 Best Marriott Properties In Orlando For Your Next Stay, According To Reviews

Since Orlando is considered America's "happiest holiday destination," it's not surprising that it's also one of the biggest tourist cities in the United States. On average, about 75 million people travel to the city annually, thanks to its abundance of activities and amenities, including theme parks, world-class cuisine, and warm weather year-round.

One challenge when planning an Orlando vacation is deciding where to stay. The city has more than 130,000 hotel rooms, and travelers can sort through them in different ways — such as choosing the most budget-friendly options or hotels closest to theme parks. For this list, though, we looked at the five best Marriott properties in Orlando that can elevate your next Florida vacation. To keep things objective, we ranked the hotels largely based on review volume and ratings, while also including properties that offer different types of experiences.

Ideally, to take full advantage of these hotels and resorts, you'll want to be a member of Marriott Bonvoy, one of the five hotel loyalty programs that are actually worth it. Even without membership perks, these properties offer memorable accommodations no matter how long your visit lasts.