Florida's Nostalgic Mall In Orlando That Thrived In The '70s Now Feels Nearly Abandoned

Shopping malls aren't typically places people feel impassioned to preserve, but in the case of Orlando Fashion Square, there's palpable disappointment amongst the city's local community at its demise. Opened in the 1970s, the mall prospered throughout the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s, but today stands mostly void of stores and shoppers. Its journey from lively meeting and shopping destination to near-enough ghost town on the verge of demolition has tugged on heartstrings, not the least people's nostalgia for bygone days.

"In the late '70s, the mall was vibrant, bustling with people, and simply a fun place to spend time," one local, Don Schmitz, wrote on Facebook. "It's sad to me that the mall is no longer considered useful for retail stores." Photos recently emerged on the r/Florida subreddit showing just how abandoned Orlando Fashion Square looks and feels. The mall's retro architecture and design hold a haunting beauty when paired with vacant shopfronts, empty escalators, and entire levels with nothing more than potted plants and polished tiles. While curious travelers might find this abandoned mall enticing, locals are lamenting its current state.

"It's so sad. I have such fun memories of malls in the '80s and '90s," one person wrote on the subreddit. Another local reminisced on big life moments experienced within the forgotten walls: "My first job and my first kiss [were] in that mall." Orlando Fashion Square has been struggling since 2014, when staple stores like Dillard's started downgrading to outlets. Soon after, it lost Sears, then JCPenney during the COVID-19 pandemic. The region's longest-standing enclosed mall took another hit in March 2026, when its movie theater, Premiere Cinema 14, closed. Now the writing may be on the wall for Orlando Fashion Square, if the mall's land and building owners can't reach an agreement.