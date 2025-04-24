Escape Orlando Crowds At A Charming Little Nearby Florida City Full Of Lakeside Parks And Boutiques

Just a tad north of Orlando's high-energy theme parks (including Universal Studios' new Epic Universe) is a calmer, different Florida experience: The beautiful town of Winter Park. This charming little respite is known for its shaded streets, scenic lakesides and parks, and impressive local culture. Founded in 1887 as a peaceful winter retreat for chilly Northerners looking to escape the cold, the town's origins shaped its character. Winter Park features plenty of public green spaces, a Spanish tree canopy, and signature brick-paved roads, giving the downtown area a settled feel distinct from its more thrilling neighbor.

Park Avenue serves as the city's sociable hotspot, known for its varied collection of shops and eateries. Over 140 businesses line this inviting main street, from independent clothing boutiques and art galleries to quaint little cafés. Mature trees wrap over the avenue, complementing the traditional olden street sections and contributing to the downtown district's lavish sense of character. Visitors can find apparel, home goods, jewelry, gifts, and gourmet foods, blending local treasures with familiar names like Jos. A. Bank, Kendra Scott, Publix, Free People, and more on both Park Avenue and in Winter Park Village.

Near Park Avenue is Central Florida's own Central Park, which is an 11-acre green space with oak trees, beautiful flower beds, water fountains, and lawns used for community events like art festivals, theatrical shows, ice skating, and other fun activities. As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets with beautiful water, Winter Park's identity is closely connected to its six chained lakes — Virginia, Mizell, Osceola, Maitland, Nina, and Minnehaha — all of which are linked by historic canals. These lakes shape the city's landscape, with many homes on the waterfronts. The Scenic Boat Tour runs guided trips showing the landscape.