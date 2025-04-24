Escape Orlando Crowds At A Charming Little Nearby Florida City Full Of Lakeside Parks And Boutiques
Just a tad north of Orlando's high-energy theme parks (including Universal Studios' new Epic Universe) is a calmer, different Florida experience: The beautiful town of Winter Park. This charming little respite is known for its shaded streets, scenic lakesides and parks, and impressive local culture. Founded in 1887 as a peaceful winter retreat for chilly Northerners looking to escape the cold, the town's origins shaped its character. Winter Park features plenty of public green spaces, a Spanish tree canopy, and signature brick-paved roads, giving the downtown area a settled feel distinct from its more thrilling neighbor.
Park Avenue serves as the city's sociable hotspot, known for its varied collection of shops and eateries. Over 140 businesses line this inviting main street, from independent clothing boutiques and art galleries to quaint little cafés. Mature trees wrap over the avenue, complementing the traditional olden street sections and contributing to the downtown district's lavish sense of character. Visitors can find apparel, home goods, jewelry, gifts, and gourmet foods, blending local treasures with familiar names like Jos. A. Bank, Kendra Scott, Publix, Free People, and more on both Park Avenue and in Winter Park Village.
Near Park Avenue is Central Florida's own Central Park, which is an 11-acre green space with oak trees, beautiful flower beds, water fountains, and lawns used for community events like art festivals, theatrical shows, ice skating, and other fun activities. As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets with beautiful water, Winter Park's identity is closely connected to its six chained lakes — Virginia, Mizell, Osceola, Maitland, Nina, and Minnehaha — all of which are linked by historic canals. These lakes shape the city's landscape, with many homes on the waterfronts. The Scenic Boat Tour runs guided trips showing the landscape.
Things to do, places to see, and relaxing to be had
Since Winter Park holds tons of appeal for those interested in the arts and learning, one place to make sure to visit during your trip is Rollins College, which was founded in 1885, the first of its kind. The beautiful campus sits on Lake Virginia's edge with appealing Spanish-Mediterranean architecture open to the public. On campus, the Rollins Museum of Art is free for all visitors and houses lots of different collections. Downtown, the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art holds the world's most comprehensive collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany works, including stained-glass windows, lamps, pottery, and even the chapel interior from his Laurelton Hall estate.
Since Winter Park is one of the many charmingly walkable cities in Florida, another must-visit cultural site is the Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens, which is in the sculptor's former Spanish-style designed home on Lake Osceola. It preserves the Czech-American artist's legacy through works that can be appreciated both inside the house and throughout the expansive gardens.
For outdoor spots (wear sunscreen), Kraft Azalea Garden is a public park on Lake Maitland with cypress trees, beautiful Roman columns, and of course azaleas. Mead Botanical Garden covers a whopping 47 acres with garden areas, greenhouses, a butterfly garden, and paths through a variety of beautiful plant collections. Elsewhere, the Winter Park Farmers' Market happens every Saturday morning at the old train depot, and features local produce, plants, and treats.
Dining hotspots, bar life, and places to stay
If you're staying in Winter Park, you have quite a few great choices. The Alfond Inn is a boutique hotel that features a contemporary art collection from the Rollins Museum, and boasts an outdoor pool deck, gardens, a spa, and Hamilton's Kitchen, which is a Southern-inspired restaurant located on-site. For a more rustic option, the Park Plaza Hotel is right on Park Avenue, with many rooms with balconies overlooking the central street. The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Winter Park is a standard hotel with suite-style rooms, and a casual lobby bar.
Winter Park's dining scene ranges from upscale, Michelin-starred restaurants to cozy cafés. Prato, on Park Avenue, is an Italian spot with wood-fired pizzas (you should try the Diavolo for a little kick, just sayin') and fresh pastas in a homely setting. The Ravenous Pig is a gastropub and beer garden, with its own brewery. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine is popular for Turkish and Mediterranean dishes, which are great for a warm evening in Central Florida. Another popular spot, for wine lovers, is The Wine Room, which is also on Park Avenue.