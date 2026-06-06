South Carolina's Once-Thriving Theme Park Now Has Only An Abandoned Hotel Left Of Its Legacy

The Bakkers always appealed directly to their viewers to donate to their projects, and so they did with Heritage USA. After it opened, Jim Bakker wanted to build a new 500-room high-rise hotel. But during the construction of the Heritage Tower in 1987, Bakker was embroiled in a financial scandal that bankrupted the park. For years, he had offered incentives to viewers: If they donated $1000 to PTL, they would get a free room at the Heritage Tower for life. There weren't enough rooms for all who donated, and Bakker used the money to support his lavish lifestyle. Ultimately, this fraud initiated the investigation that sent him to jail. The incomplete tower was left abandoned, a reminder of what brought Bakker down (literally and figuratively, if Freud has anything to say about it).

In 2004, Rick Joyner, head of MorningStar Ministries (an organization currently implicated in a sexual abuse investigation), bought the hotel. He planned to turn it into a Christian residential living space, but 11 years of litigation left the hotel deteriorating into an eyesore for locals. Bricks are falling off, windows remain broken, and the roof is a home for birds.

In 2024, the lawsuits were dropped and MorningStar was given a deadline to show that the building can be renovated under current building codes. If that deadline isn't met, it'll be demolished. So if you want to see the Heritage Tower in its decaying state, check it out soon, as it could be gone or renovated within three years. Note that you can only view this private property from outside. While it's not one of the creepiest abandoned amusement parks you can visit in America, it's definitely one of the most unique thanks to its cultural significance.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).