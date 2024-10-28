The Creepiest Abandoned Amusement Parks You Can Visit Across America

There's something fascinating, nostalgic, eerie, and sometimes even just a little macabre about the often dangerous world of urbex (short for "urban exploration"), the hobby where explorers, usually armed with cameras or phones, explore long-forgotten, abandoned spaces in various stages of decay. And some of the most compelling spaces urban explorers like to explore are those that once served as a destination for fun and merriment — long-abandoned amusement parks that look like they belong in "The Walking Dead."

As leaves, algae, and rust gradually take over places where children once squealed in delight, there's a poetic mingling of nostalgia and the macabre that reminds us of our own mortality. Factor in the broken dreams and dark lore that led to many of these amusement parks' downfalls, and a pilgrimage to these sites is the stuff of deliciously frightening analog horror nightmares — a perfect addition to horror lovers' fall bucket lists.

While most of these parks are closed to the public and trespassing would be both foolhardy and dangerous — not to mention potentially lead to an exorcism — we've been careful to include locations that at press time could be viewed from nearby. And if you read through all the way to the end, there's even a reputedly cursed amusement park you can stay at with the owner's blessing.

