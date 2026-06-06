Idaho's Fishing And Camping Haven Is A Reservoir Gem Full Of Summer Fun And Wildlife
When planning a trip to the Gem State, many visitors choose to base themselves near Idaho's sprawling natural landscapes. While some flock to the state in the wintertime for its diverse skiing opportunities, summer is equally as appealing. To enjoy the best of Idaho's summertime beauty all in one place, head to Horsethief Reservoir. Nestled among pine forests and mountains, the reservoir is a prime destination for outdoor recreation, located about 75 miles north of Boise.
Open year-round for fishing and boating, Horseshoe Reservoir is home to a 260-acre lake that anglers can enjoy in every season. The park is a haven for animal enthusiasts, with many opportunities for wildlife and bird watching. Plus, the on-site campground allows visitors to stay a while and fully immerse themselves in the stunning surroundings.
The drive from Boise to Horsethief Reservoir takes around two hours, making it a great spot for a day trip. Those arriving from out of state can fly into Boise Airport, which has several car rental services on site. Aside from camping at the reservoir, overnight accommodations can be found in the nearby city of Cascade, located less than 20 minutes away.
Fishing and boating adventures at Horsethief Reservoir
Horsethief Reservoir accommodates boaters throughout the year, and features both a ramp and dock for easy access to the water. While motorboats are permitted, it is a no-wake reservoir with a speed limit of 5 miles per hour. Without motorboats disturbing the water, visitors can enjoy calm and quiet conditions — truly ideal for fishing. Those seeking more diverse boating opportunities can head less than an hour north to Ponderosa State Park, Idaho's lovely state park on a peninsula that also offers great fishing.
Fishing is the main draw of Horsethief Reservoir, and the waters are consistently stocked with trout. In addition to rainbow, brook, and brown trout, kokanee is also common. There are quantity restrictions here, and anglers are limited to 25 brook trout, 6 brown and rainbow trout, and 6 kokanee. In addition, all individuals aged 14 or older must have a valid license in order to fish in Idaho. In the winter, the reservoir is a popular ice fishing destination.
"Great fishing spot [...] Scenic hills and forest surrounding the reservoir. Peaceful," said one previous visitor on Google. "Such a fun place to fish," another Google user raved. "The day I came with my grandparents was pretty windy, but it didn't cause too much trouble. Caught 18 fish total [...] the biggest being 15 inches," they continued. "Highly suggest, definitely want to go there again." As for fly-fishing opportunities in Idaho, Swan Valley is considered one of the top fly-fishing destinations in America.
Camp overnight and spot wildlife at Horsethief Reservoir
In addition to water activities, camping is also a major highlight of Horsethief Reservoir. The Horsethief Reservoir Campground has several camping areas along the perimeter of the lake. These include Bear Knob, Timber Bay, King's Point, Easter's Cover, and Osprey Bay. Camping is only offered in the summertime, starting in the latter half of May until Labor Day weekend, or longer if weather permits. The campsites cost $20 per night — payable by cash or check upon arrival — and are assigned on a first come, first served basis.
It's important to note that the campsites are somewhat primitive, with no electricity, pressurized water, or sewer hookups, but there are restrooms and dumpsters for waste. Each camping area also has an ADA accessible site and restroom. While some past visitors warn of inconsistent cell service and minimal shade at the campsites, many reviews rave about the beautiful scenery, abundance of fish, and excellent value. "At $20 a night it is a good deal," reads one Google review. "Overall a great spot for a weekend of easy camping." Those visiting for the day also have access to barbecue grills and picnic tables overlooking the water.
Wildlife spotting is another favorite activity at Horsethief Reservoir. Some of the birds previously seen in the park include osprey, dusky flycatchers, chipping sparrows, and red-winged blackbirds, according post in the Idaho Birding Facebook group in July 2025. Other visitors report seeing deer in the area. "I have never heard of bears bothering this campground, but one would be wise to use caution with your food and garbage. Wolves are in this area so watch your dogs (although I have not heard of any problems with wolves either)," reads a review of the reservoir on Idaho Campground Review. For more camping adventures in the Gem State, be sure to visit Winchester Lake State Park, located at the foot of the Craig Mountains.