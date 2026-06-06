Idaho's Fishing And Camping Haven Is A Reservoir Gem Full Of Summer Fun And Wildlife

When planning a trip to the Gem State, many visitors choose to base themselves near Idaho's sprawling natural landscapes. While some flock to the state in the wintertime for its diverse skiing opportunities, summer is equally as appealing. To enjoy the best of Idaho's summertime beauty all in one place, head to Horsethief Reservoir. Nestled among pine forests and mountains, the reservoir is a prime destination for outdoor recreation, located about 75 miles north of Boise.

Open year-round for fishing and boating, Horseshoe Reservoir is home to a 260-acre lake that anglers can enjoy in every season. The park is a haven for animal enthusiasts, with many opportunities for wildlife and bird watching. Plus, the on-site campground allows visitors to stay a while and fully immerse themselves in the stunning surroundings.

The drive from Boise to Horsethief Reservoir takes around two hours, making it a great spot for a day trip. Those arriving from out of state can fly into Boise Airport, which has several car rental services on site. Aside from camping at the reservoir, overnight accommodations can be found in the nearby city of Cascade, located less than 20 minutes away.