Idaho's Lovely State Park On A Peninsula Offers Incredible Lake Views, Boating, And Great Fishing
The most famous alpine lake in the United States is hands-down Lake Tahoe. Not only is it the largest, but this paradise also sparkles with secret trails, sun-warmed rocks, and bluebird skies. Fame and dazzling beauty have downsides, however — namely crowds, high prices, and rampant development. But unspoiled splendor can still be experienced in the American west; you just have to venture a bit farther off the beaten track. One such place is Ponderosa State Park, which lines the shore and juts into the spectacular Payette Lake in West Central Idaho. It's the perfect spot to take in beautiful lake views, partake in some top-notch fishing, and boat to your heart's content.
Perched in the mountains at an elevation of around 5,000 feet and formed by a glacier over 10,000 years in the past, Payette Lake is a stunning example of an alpine lake. Spanning 5,330 acres (approximately 8.3 square miles), and with a maximum depth of 392 feet, the clean, cool, blue slice of paradise is gorgeous from whatever angle you view it. It can also be described as oddly shaped, roughly triangular but with a long, slender peninsula nearly bisecting its center. This 1,000-acre peninsula is home to Ponderosa State Park.
The park is an ideal place to enjoy stunning views of the lake. Trails cover the peninsula, weaving between towering ponderosa pines and majestic western larches. With many lake lookout points along their routes, it's possible to enjoy a mesmerizing experience. Or pick your way along the miles of shoreline, contemplating how deep the calm waters run while searching for that perfect skipping stone. A must-do is the journey to Narrows Overlook Peak, an outcropping rising above Payette Lake and affording panoramic views — it will take your breath away.
Ponderosa State Park is an ideal fishing and boating base camp
Ponderosa State Park is a fishing enthusiast's dream. Payette Lake is fed by water coming from high in the Sawtooth and Salmon River Mountains, which, combined with the extraordinary depth of the lake, creates an ideal environment for fish to flourish. Shore fishing is allowed anywhere along the park's shoreline. There's also a boat launch, in case you want to get your craft out on the water and plumb the depths of the lake. Rainbow trout, lake trout, Kokanee salmon, and sturgeon are just a few of the resident species.
Extending the fishing grounds even farther, the park includes a smaller section that's unattached to the peninsula called North Beach. This location gives you access to action in the Upper Payette River as well as a small fishing pond that's stocked with rainbow trout. If you're flying in, and fishing is part of your plans, give thought to fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals.
For those who like to take to the water without a rod and reel, Ponderosa State Park and Payette Lake are what boater's dreams are made of. You'll see powerboats, jet skis, sailboats, and all types of paddle craft plying the glimmering waters. One bonus of the park's boat launch is that it's rated as a deep-water ramp, allowing you to launch larger sailboats and powerboats. Those camping at the park have the added convenience of using the courtesy docks to ease putting in and taking out watercraft. Don't have a boat? Not to worry, as there are multiple boat rental businesses nearby where you can get near anything from a high-powered wakeboard boat to a stand-up paddle board.
The logistics of getting to and staying at Ponderosa State Park
Fortunately, Ponderosa State Park isn't that difficult to access. It's 113 miles (about a two-hour and 20-minute drive) north of the City of Boise and Boise Airport (BOI). Primarily servicing the western U.S., but with non-stop routes stretching east to Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta, Boise Airport has all the amenities you could want, including a full slate of car rental agencies. If you're not coming through Boise, be prepared to put in some miles — albeit through some of the most striking countryside you can imagine. You're looking at driving 262 miles south from Spokane, 459 miles east from Portland, and 462 miles west from Bozeman.
Upon arrival, you'll find a multitude of lodging options from which to choose. Ponderosa State Park provides accommodations that run the gamut from luxury lakeside cabins to full hook-up RV sites to primitive camp sites. The park's largest cabins sleep six, and all nine cabins come with the conveniences of home. If camping isn't your style, the town of McCall, a lakeside Idaho resort town and year-round gateway to renowned beauty and outdoor adventure, is right next door. There, you'll have an array of lodging options, such as Best Western Plus, Super 8 by Wyndham, Hotel McCall, and many vacation rentals.
The best time to visit Ponderosa State Park depends on what types of activities you're looking to undertake and your weather preferences. Summers are warm but tempered by the high elevation; the shoulder seasons are cool and often drop below freezing at night; and winters can be harsh, with lots of snow, so they're not ideal unless you're a winter sport enthusiast.