One Of America's Top Fly-Fishing Destinations Is An Idaho City With Stunning Views Near Jackson Hole

The South Fork of the Snake River is considered by many to be the best dry-fly river in America. Its native cutthroat trout always seem to be looking up, and a well-cast grasshopper pattern slapped against the bank in high summer could very well attract the attention of one of these stunning fish. In addition to its cutthroats, the river is also home to burly brown trout and introduced rainbow trout — both of which can achieve impressive size and put on quite a show when hooked. Early in the year, when water managers are releasing irrigation flows into the South Fork from Palisades Dam, the river is best fished from a boat. Later in the summer, as water levels drop, there are some places along the river that can be accessed on foot.

For Anglers who intend to visit for a few days or even a week, a lodge stay might be in order. One of the nicest fly-fishing lodges in North America is situated on the banks of the South Fork just downstream from Swan Valley. South Fork Lodge is partially owned by Jimmy Kimmel (yes, that Jimmy Kimmel). It's a tough ticket to punch but should anglers be able to get a room for a few nights, they'll enjoy access to the lodge's Machete Bar (a tribute to one of Kimmel's heroes — Evel Knievel), one of the most-lauded whiskey bars in the west. They'll also enjoy top-tier, chef-prepared meals and luxurious accommodations. The lodge's restaurant is open to the public from May through October, and reservations can be made at opentable.com. The lodge and all it offers are just over and down Pine Creek Pass from Victor, Idaho, an underrated city in Idaho's gorgeous Teton Valley.