This Foldable Harbor Freight Find Is A Sturdy And Lightweight Campsite Must-Have For Just $25
When it comes to vacation trends, camping is a budget-friendly way to reset and enjoy nature. With over 8.3 million people in North America trying camping for the first time in 2025, many companies have broadened their inventory to include camping furniture. Self-proclaimed "America's number 1 tool store," Harbor Freight, also offers camping gear, including the highly-rated Harbor Freight Foldable Camping Table.
Unlike choosing the best tent for a camping experience, picking a camping table likely won't make or break your vacation. However, a good camping table offers a place to gather with friends, eat a meal, or stow a drink that would otherwise attract a million ants. A pioneer in the field of outdoor hospitality, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) advises campers to "look for items that are weather-safe, easily portable and rated for outdoor use." Customers who purchased the table directly through Harbor Freight say the product meets these requirements and more, earning 4.7 stars with over 1,100 reviews. The table is available online or in stores for the budget-friendly price of $24.99.
The Harbor Freight table serves as an alternative to the traditional aluminum and plywood tables you might remember from your childhood. It's made of durable 600-denier polyester, a woven material known for its thickness and overall strength, stretched over a steel frame. In total, the table weighs less than 5.5 pounds, making it a convenient choice for walk-in or drive-in camping, beach days, tailgating, or picnics in the park.
Everything to know about the Harbor Freight Folding Camping Table
Despite its lightweight build, the Harbor Freight Folding Camping Table holds up to 50 pounds on four legs. The tabletop features four cup holders, so you don't have to worry about your drink toppling over. In addition, the bottom shelf is large enough to hold small bags, snacks, or other goods you don't want to leave on the ground.
Another feature customers appreciate is the sturdy design. "On our last camping trip, we had some pretty strong winds, and this table didn't budge or tip at all," shared a camper in a Harbor Freight review. "It's much sturdier than expected, sits flat, and folds up easily for storage." Some campers had trouble keeping the table open; however, others solved this problem with a hack that will improve your outdoor adventure. "I would suggest setting the table up and allow it to stay that way for approximately two weeks, so that the fabric will stretch a little bit. This makes it easier to set the table up when needed," suggested a repeat customer.
The table takes seconds to assemble and collapses small enough to fit into an included carrier bag. It comes in green and blue colorways and can be purchased along with collapsible sports chairs in the same colors. To complete your outdoor kit with other affordable must-haves, check out these camping supplies you can find at Dollar Tree for under $5.