This Catskills Zoo Was A Total Bust In The 2000s — Now It's A Must-Visit Camping Destination For Families

Imagine something akin to the movie "We Bought A Zoo" actually happening in a bucolic slice of the Catskills. That's kind of what happened with the Old Game Farm, a historic zoo located in the upstate New York enclave, which went bust in the 2000s. Yet the farm, devoid of its original collection of animals, is experiencing a rebirth of sorts as a must-visit camping destination for families, resting just 125 miles north of New York City.

The zoo's history spans nearly a century, going back to 1933. A New York banker with zoology in the blood began hoarding livestock and animals both domestic and foreign, creating the first privately-owned zoo in the country. Rhinos, bears, kangaroos, buffalo, llamas, goats, antelopes, and mountain lions all eventually called the Catskill Game Farm home when it opened to the public. At one point, it was the nation's largest zoo. Its lax rules let guests enter a 50-acre feeding pen, putting them in direct contact with over 100 of the zoo's residents, hankering for some free crackers and milk. The good times lasted nearly seven decades, with 850 animals, both wild and domesticated, stalking the grounds. Mini-sensations like "April the Giraffe," a long-necked star born at the zoo, enjoyed brief viral fame in the late 2010s.

The game farm went bust in 2006 after a scandal tarnished its squeaky-clean image. Today, the remnants of the zoo create a 200-plus-acre time capsule, its 100 structures scattered along 3.5 miles of walkways that once teemed with life, both human and otherwise. The former animal shelters still bear the signs that used to promise visitors wonders such as "Wild Equines of the World". The giraffe's barn now serves as the cheekily-named "Long Neck Inn," a boutique hotel where guests can overnight.