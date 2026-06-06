This Catskills Zoo Was A Total Bust In The 2000s — Now It's A Must-Visit Camping Destination For Families
Imagine something akin to the movie "We Bought A Zoo" actually happening in a bucolic slice of the Catskills. That's kind of what happened with the Old Game Farm, a historic zoo located in the upstate New York enclave, which went bust in the 2000s. Yet the farm, devoid of its original collection of animals, is experiencing a rebirth of sorts as a must-visit camping destination for families, resting just 125 miles north of New York City.
The zoo's history spans nearly a century, going back to 1933. A New York banker with zoology in the blood began hoarding livestock and animals both domestic and foreign, creating the first privately-owned zoo in the country. Rhinos, bears, kangaroos, buffalo, llamas, goats, antelopes, and mountain lions all eventually called the Catskill Game Farm home when it opened to the public. At one point, it was the nation's largest zoo. Its lax rules let guests enter a 50-acre feeding pen, putting them in direct contact with over 100 of the zoo's residents, hankering for some free crackers and milk. The good times lasted nearly seven decades, with 850 animals, both wild and domesticated, stalking the grounds. Mini-sensations like "April the Giraffe," a long-necked star born at the zoo, enjoyed brief viral fame in the late 2010s.
The game farm went bust in 2006 after a scandal tarnished its squeaky-clean image. Today, the remnants of the zoo create a 200-plus-acre time capsule, its 100 structures scattered along 3.5 miles of walkways that once teemed with life, both human and otherwise. The former animal shelters still bear the signs that used to promise visitors wonders such as "Wild Equines of the World". The giraffe's barn now serves as the cheekily-named "Long Neck Inn," a boutique hotel where guests can overnight.
A perhaps unexpected, must-visit destination for families
The Game Farm's long, complicated history, the ensuing repurposing efforts, and the relatively untouched grounds add up to a pretty unique destination. Only guests spending the night at the on-site accommodations can check out the grounds, giving you a sense of security. Where else can you encounter the old-timey feel of a cone-topped wooden ticket booth? Or roam through dilapidated nurseries, former domed cages, then going camping? The park's abandonment is part of the appeal, with nature slowly consuming the grounds. It may seem a bit desultory and, frankly, creepy. Yet with more than 25 miles of trails, and nearby water activities like kayaking and rafting, there's plenty to see besides dilapidated structures. Goats and chickens still call the Old Game Farm home, even if it is no longer a zoo. The original entrance claims the game farm offers "Fun for the whole family," and its more recent visitors agree.
One guest, old enough to remember when the Game Farm was a zoo, rented out its boutique hotel for a 19-member family reunion. "Probably my favorite times were spent around the fire pit, making S'Mores, talking, sharing our hearts, listening to the cicadas, crickets and tree frogs, and watching the heavens as the stars came out in all their glory, one by one," they wrote. The fun doesn't diminish when camping with family. "My husband and I brought our five year old for two nights and had the best time," one guest wrote in a review on AirBnB. "I was relieved when I realized no outside people can come onto the grounds, so that made me feel safe. It was so nice not having to set up a tent or sleep on the ground."
The logistics of visiting the Old Game Farm
Travelers within driving distance visit the Old Game Farm by car, as it's the easiest route there. Those coming in from farther away should book a flight to Albany International Airport, the closest major travel hub, about an hour away. On the drive down, consider stopping by Catskill, the quintessential Hudson River valley town with a walkable downtown that's less than 20 minutes away from the Old Game Farm. Beyond the zoo's borders lies one of the oldest forests in the world, the Gilboa Fossil Forest just 36 miles away.
Travelers looking to spend the night can take one of two routes. Roughneck guests — but not too rough — can snag a high-end campsite, with a cushy memory foam mattress, Adirondack chairs, and seclusion and distance from other guests, from $135 a night and up. If glamping sounds too demanding, guests or large groups can book rooms at the zoo's former giraffe barn, which has been transformed into a 9,000-square-foot boutique hotel. The Long Neck Inn includes individual bathrooms, a sauna, a jacuzzi, and a communal chef's kitchen. Individual rooms are available at certain times, so check ahead of your trip to ensure there are vacancies. No matter which you choose — campsite, room, or the entire inn — the zoo's 200 acres will be your personal playground.
If you really want to extend your trip and enjoy the best of the region, head over to Windham, the "Gem of the Catskills" that seamlessly mixes Main Street and mountain charm. There's technically no wrong time to visit the Old Game Farm, though you may want to avoid the chillier winter months when temperatures rarely reach much above freezing. Those hoping to book a campsite should target sometime between May and October, when the sites are open.