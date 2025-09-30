The Oldest Forests In The World Are All In The Same Region, And They're Just A Few Hours From New York City

At this time, the Cairo site is closed to the public in order to preserve this monumental forest and allow researchers to conduct their work. However, in 2022, Cairo received funding to create more protective barriers around the site and to possibly build an educational center attached to it, so visitors can learn more about this forest. The Gilboa Museum allows you to see some of the world's oldest tree fossils and get a greater insight into how this forest was formed. New York State passed legislation to create a geological trail, which reportedly will include Cairo and Gilboa, so this may be another way for visitors to explore these sites in the future.

If you really want to scratch that forest itch, fret not; one of America's oldest tourist attractions, the unique and historic Kaaterskill Falls is just a 20-minute drive from Cairo (or 40 minutes from Gilboa) and will allow you to immerse yourself in the still-very-old forests of the Catskill Mountains. They're not as old as those in Cairo or Gilboa, but at least some of the rocks in this area date back to the Devonian Era, when the Catskills were still a river delta and the first trees were growing in Cairo. Although the most convenient way to explore the ancient forests of the Hudson Valley is by car, it's also possible to combine a train and car to do so. There are daily two-hour trains from New York City to Hudson, the "downtown of Upstate New York." From there, it's a 20-minute car ride to Cairo or an hour to Gilboa if you'd rather skip Manhattan's soul-crushing traffic and save the drive for the lush forests of the Catskills instead.