Between Pittsburgh And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Preserve For Hiking, Mountain Views, And Wildlife

Brush Mountain Preserve is not only a scenic trekking and peak-climbing destination, but also an important conservation area. Visitors can hike through an oak-hickory forest environment that has been specifically recognised and set aside for protection as a key part of the wider Appalachian region. Unlike the manicured trails, river views, and charms of Pennsylvania's "Gateway to Allegheny National Forest", Brush Mountain Preserve is best enjoyed for its unspoiled landscapes. The main trail, Brush Mountain Preserve loop, is 2.2 miles long, crosses the forest with gentle elevation slopes at 400 feet, and is rated as an "easy" hiking level. Walking along the trail, you can enjoy views of the low-laying peaks of the surrounding range, including Brush Mountain itself and the photogenic Canoe Mountain. It is worth noting, however, that the terrain can be rocky and uneven at times, adding to the challenge of reaching the scenic vantage points.

Hikers seem to cherish the preserve's remoteness and the solitude. Brush Mountain may not share the fame of Pennsylvania's highest peak, with panoramic views and scenic trails, Mount Davies (located further south, in Somerset County), but it also doesn't share its crowds. Plus, Brush Mountain has one marked trail, making it easy to focus on the views of wildflowers, valley drops, and even roaming deer along the path, rather than on picking the right route among dozens.