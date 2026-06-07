Between Pittsburgh And Allentown Is Pennsylvania's Scenic Preserve For Hiking, Mountain Views, And Wildlife
Traversing the heart of the Appalachians on their western front, the Allegheny Mountains are one of Pennsylvania's prime natural and wildlife playgrounds. Ensconced within the peaks and ridges are rare prairies, exceptional whitewater rafting spots, waterfalls, and even a walkable, avant-garde bridge renowned for its memorable views. In short, dozens of natural preserves and marvels dot this stretch of dense, secondary forest that characterises the Allegheny environment. Among those, Brush Mountain Preserve is home to rare animals, rugged terrain, boulder fields, and woodland with scenic peak views.
Nestled in the Allegheny Mountains, this 640-acre preserve has a wealth of wildlife, from migrating birds and rare endemic species to common sights such as wild turkeys, bald eagles, and black bears. This is thanks to its remoteness and rougher terrain, ideal for those seeking a hiking experience in a more unspoiled natural area. Despite its remoteness, Brush Mountain Preserve is a perfect destination for a day trip from Pittsburgh (about an hour and a half away).
Hike with mountain views at Brush Mountain Preserve
Brush Mountain Preserve is not only a scenic trekking and peak-climbing destination, but also an important conservation area. Visitors can hike through an oak-hickory forest environment that has been specifically recognised and set aside for protection as a key part of the wider Appalachian region. Unlike the manicured trails, river views, and charms of Pennsylvania's "Gateway to Allegheny National Forest", Brush Mountain Preserve is best enjoyed for its unspoiled landscapes. The main trail, Brush Mountain Preserve loop, is 2.2 miles long, crosses the forest with gentle elevation slopes at 400 feet, and is rated as an "easy" hiking level. Walking along the trail, you can enjoy views of the low-laying peaks of the surrounding range, including Brush Mountain itself and the photogenic Canoe Mountain. It is worth noting, however, that the terrain can be rocky and uneven at times, adding to the challenge of reaching the scenic vantage points.
Hikers seem to cherish the preserve's remoteness and the solitude. Brush Mountain may not share the fame of Pennsylvania's highest peak, with panoramic views and scenic trails, Mount Davies (located further south, in Somerset County), but it also doesn't share its crowds. Plus, Brush Mountain has one marked trail, making it easy to focus on the views of wildflowers, valley drops, and even roaming deer along the path, rather than on picking the right route among dozens.
Brush Mountain Preserve is a key wildlife habitat
Tackling the preserve on foot is not just the best option to make the most of its mountain and oak-hickory forest views; it also gives hikers the best chance to observe Brush Mountain's abundant wildlife. Overall, the preserve is an optimal area to view neotropical bird species migrating south, as well as raptors. American kestrels, ravens, turkey vultures, and red-tailed hawks are among the commonly spotted bird species logged on the bird observation platform eBird. While the Brush Mountain Preserve Loop is recognized by hikers for its good birdwatching opportunities, Brush Mountain is also a haven for rare fauna. Rare wildlife includes the endangered Indiana bat species and the endemic Allegheny woodrat. Part of the preserve's recognition as a site worth safeguarding is its key role within the ecology and species conservation of the wider region.
Though late summer to mid-fall is an optimal time to visit (and to catch some of the vibrant, long-lasting fall foliage colors painting the Alleghenies), visitors may want to avoid hunting season. The height of hunting season is September and October (though it is species-specific), and Brush Mountain Preserve is affected directly, as the site is a State Game Land (number 166) as of 2024. Taking precautions, such as wearing specific clothing colors that could save your life during hiking or camping, is recommended at all times.