Pennsylvania's 'Gateway To Allegheny National Forest' Is A Charming City With Trails, Antiques, And River Views
The Allegheny National Forest is the only national forest in Pennsylvania, and its hardwood forests, reservoir, and river make it a popular Northeast recreation area. Nearby, the small city of Warren is considered a gateway to the national forest — but it's much more than just a jumping-off spot. Warren's scenic trails, water vistas, and treasure-filled antique stores make it a delightful destination to explore before you head into the woods.
This part of Northwest Pennsylvania was originally the home of the Seneca people before being occupied by the French in 1749 and later by the British. The town was eventually named after Joseph Warren, one of the United States' Founding Fathers, and was officially established in 1795. Less than a century later, oil made Warren wealthy. The historic city on the Allegheny River is now home to 9,000 people, and the Allegheny National Forest was created in 1923 to protect the area's dwindling natural resources.
Getting to the cozy town is quite easy, as the closest airport to Warren is just 32 miles away in Lewis Run. But only nonstop flights from Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. land at its small Bradford Regional Airport (BFD). For more flight options, you should consider flying to Buffalo, New York. Though the city is 95 miles north of Warren, its larger Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) receives nonstop flights from cities all over the country. Warren is also less than 25 miles from the 36-mile Longhouse National Scenic Byway, a remarkable road to "Authentic America" filled with stunning views.
Find trails and river views in Warren
Though the Allegheny National Forest has more than 200 miles of trails, you don't have to leave Warren to find scenic paths. Washington Park is in the center of the city, featuring a short trail through the five-acre park that leads to an overlook with stunning views of Warren and the Allegheny River. It's the perfect spot to get your bearings. Then, the Warren to North Warren Bike Trail follows the left bank of the Conewango Creek. Around 3 miles of this former rail line are currently open, and another eight are planned for the future.
On the outskirts of Warren, you'll find two areas with longer trails. The first, the Hatch Run Conservation Area, sits north of the city. The 347-acre nature preserve has two loop trails. The easy, 1.5-mile Hatch Run Loop Trail provides information about the trees you'll see along the way, while the longer, 2.3-mile Timber Ridge Trail Loop offers a gorgeous view into the valley below. Mountain bikers, meanwhile, will love the Trails at Jakes Rocks. It sits east of the city, and it features a network of loop trails that extends for more than 30 miles along the river's edge.
You don't need a trail to enjoy Warren's river views, though. Betts Park, Crescent Park, Breeze Point Landing, and Point Park line the Allegheny River. You can also spend time on the water. Allegheny Outfitters, an outdoor store, rents canoes and kayaks for you to paddle down the river.
Discover history and antiques in Warren
After taking in the city's beauty from its trails and waterfront parks, you should walk through the Warren Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This 28-block area contains more than 600 historic buildings in a variety of architectural styles. The Warren County Historical Society even offers a brochure for a self-guided walking tour. The organization is located in the Wetmore House, a Second Empire-style mansion that was completed in 1873. During the tour, you'll see the 1883 Struthers Library Theatre — home to one of the oldest operating theater groups in the country.
Many of the buildings in Warren are being preserved and restored. Some are houses. Others are small businesses, which include a number of antique stores. Allegheny Antiques has three floors of collectables. Warren Antiques & Giftware offers artwork, furniture, and home goods. Sunday Market overflows with vintage items and houseplants. So no matter your tastes, you're sure to find something unique to bring home as you stroll around the city.
Warren isn't the only adorable place surrounding the Allegheny National Forest, and you can easily include it in a larger tour of the region. In less than an hour, you can reach Ridgway or Marienville. Ridgway is a national forest getaway with Victorian homes and artsy streets, while Marienville offers a rustic Pennsylvania escape with wildlife watching and ATV adventures. The national forest may have lured you to Pennsylvania, but it's the gateway cities that'll keep you charmed during your visit.