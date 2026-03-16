Pennsylvania's 'Gateway To Allegheny National Forest' Is A Charming City With Trails, Antiques, And River Views

The Allegheny National Forest is the only national forest in Pennsylvania, and its hardwood forests, reservoir, and river make it a popular Northeast recreation area. Nearby, the small city of Warren is considered a gateway to the national forest — but it's much more than just a jumping-off spot. Warren's scenic trails, water vistas, and treasure-filled antique stores make it a delightful destination to explore before you head into the woods.

This part of Northwest Pennsylvania was originally the home of the Seneca people before being occupied by the French in 1749 and later by the British. The town was eventually named after Joseph Warren, one of the United States' Founding Fathers, and was officially established in 1795. Less than a century later, oil made Warren wealthy. The historic city on the Allegheny River is now home to 9,000 people, and the Allegheny National Forest was created in 1923 to protect the area's dwindling natural resources.

Getting to the cozy town is quite easy, as the closest airport to Warren is just 32 miles away in Lewis Run. But only nonstop flights from Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. land at its small Bradford Regional Airport (BFD). For more flight options, you should consider flying to Buffalo, New York. Though the city is 95 miles north of Warren, its larger Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) receives nonstop flights from cities all over the country. Warren is also less than 25 miles from the 36-mile Longhouse National Scenic Byway, a remarkable road to "Authentic America" filled with stunning views.