Yellowstone's Newest Tour Opening In 2027 Explores Unique Wildlife With Fewer Crowds
Global luxury tour operator Tauck is creating a new way to experience Yellowstone. With a spotlight on the unique wildlife in this vast national park, Tauk has put together a package tour, the forthcoming Yellowstone Awakens: Spring & Fall. The tours are one of the operator's new offerings coming in 2027 and they'll bring together history, wildlife viewing, cultural experiences, and exclusives like an in-depth workshop on the wolves of Yellowstone, into a single curated itinerary.
Tauck is particularly known for offering high-end, all-inclusive guided tours around the world that have earned strong praise. In 2025, Tauck won the "best tour operator" award at Virtuoso Travel Week, as Global Travel Media reported, and it's one of the best tour companies across Europe according to travelers. For travelers who prefer a more intimate approach, Tauck's new Yellowstone tour is classified as a "small group" trip, capping out at 24 people per group, as stated on its website.
Besides having a less crowded tour group for the journey, the Yellowstone Awakens tours will take place during the off-peak seasons of spring and fall. The National Park Service (NPS) categorizes May, October, and November — the months when Tauck's tours set out — as moderately or least busy. If you want to maximize crowd-free conditions, opt for one of the November tours, as the NPS designates it the least busy month of the three.
What to expect on Tauck's Yellowstone Awakens tours
The Yellowstone Awakens tour is an all-inclusive deal. You pay one upfront cost, then you're covered for accommodations, guides, 13 meals, activities like a workshop with a Native American artist and visit to hot springs, plus transport during the tour and to/from the airport — airfare not included. At $4,790 per person, the price tag is a splurge, but it could be worth it if the idea of letting someone else do all the planning for you sounds enticing — most especially if you're a wildlife lover who wants added perks to your park experience.
Two days of the set itinerary are dedicated to wildlife safaris, including one in the Lamar Valley, one of the world's best places to see wolves in the wild. Other animals you could spot on the tour include bison, bears, eagles, moose, and bighorn sheep. Even when you're not out in the park's wilderness, wildlife is a recurring theme: You'll spend time learning about the park's ecosystem from experts, get a behind the curtain visit to Yellowstone Heritage and Research Center, and spend some exclusive time with a famed Yellowstone wildlife photographer.
After your first night at the luxurious Kimpton Armory Hotel Bozeman, you'll be posted up in the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel & Cabins, an historic property dating back to 1911, located inside of Yellowstone itself. You can plan on arriving at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Montana's mountain gem of an airport with tons of nonstop flights, where a transfer service is provided by Tauck to begin the expedition into wolf country.