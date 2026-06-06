Yellowstone's Newest Tour Opening In 2027 Explores Unique Wildlife With Fewer Crowds

Global luxury tour operator Tauck is creating a new way to experience Yellowstone. With a spotlight on the unique wildlife in this vast national park, Tauk has put together a package tour, the forthcoming Yellowstone Awakens: Spring & Fall. The tours are one of the operator's new offerings coming in 2027 and they'll bring together history, wildlife viewing, cultural experiences, and exclusives like an in-depth workshop on the wolves of Yellowstone, into a single curated itinerary.

Tauck is particularly known for offering high-end, all-inclusive guided tours around the world that have earned strong praise. In 2025, Tauck won the "best tour operator" award at Virtuoso Travel Week, as Global Travel Media reported, and it's one of the best tour companies across Europe according to travelers. For travelers who prefer a more intimate approach, Tauck's new Yellowstone tour is classified as a "small group" trip, capping out at 24 people per group, as stated on its website.

Besides having a less crowded tour group for the journey, the Yellowstone Awakens tours will take place during the off-peak seasons of spring and fall. The National Park Service (NPS) categorizes May, October, and November — the months when Tauck's tours set out — as moderately or least busy. If you want to maximize crowd-free conditions, opt for one of the November tours, as the NPS designates it the least busy month of the three.