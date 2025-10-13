These Are The Best Tour Companies Across Europe, According To Travelers

With everything from the windswept moors of Scotland to the sunny shores of Spain, Europe encompasses a dazzling array of sights and sounds. Considering it's the smallest continent (only bigger than Australia), the range of countries, cities, natural vistas, and cultural attractions is astonishing and overwhelming. This is one solid reason many choose to explore Europe on a guided tour. Most guided tours include a multilingual guide, hotels, some food, transportation, and some sights or activities.

There are plenty of pros and cons of using a travel package deal like a guided tour in Europe. Having the pesky logistics handled, like transportation (usually a bus or boat) and hotels, can be invaluable. Guided tours can also expose you to places and experiences you might not have discovered otherwise.

However, not all tour companies are created equal. To that end, we've compiled a list of the best tour companies that operate within Europe, which cover a range of experiences and budgets. From all-inclusive luxury to themed tours to no-frills experiences, we've compiled a list of the very best, as rated by other travelers and travel experts.

There are a few key factors to consider when booking a tour, regardless of the company. Smaller group tours are ideal, as are tours that avoid stopping for just one night, anywhere. Hotels that are centrally located and locally run provide a much better experience, as do authentic restaurants. Make sure you read the fine print (especially the cancellation policies) and double-check the itinerary is actually what you're looking for. And finally, research your guide, which many experts and travelers agree "can make or break your travel experience," says Rick Steves.