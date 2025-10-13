These Are The Best Tour Companies Across Europe, According To Travelers
With everything from the windswept moors of Scotland to the sunny shores of Spain, Europe encompasses a dazzling array of sights and sounds. Considering it's the smallest continent (only bigger than Australia), the range of countries, cities, natural vistas, and cultural attractions is astonishing and overwhelming. This is one solid reason many choose to explore Europe on a guided tour. Most guided tours include a multilingual guide, hotels, some food, transportation, and some sights or activities.
There are plenty of pros and cons of using a travel package deal like a guided tour in Europe. Having the pesky logistics handled, like transportation (usually a bus or boat) and hotels, can be invaluable. Guided tours can also expose you to places and experiences you might not have discovered otherwise.
However, not all tour companies are created equal. To that end, we've compiled a list of the best tour companies that operate within Europe, which cover a range of experiences and budgets. From all-inclusive luxury to themed tours to no-frills experiences, we've compiled a list of the very best, as rated by other travelers and travel experts.
There are a few key factors to consider when booking a tour, regardless of the company. Smaller group tours are ideal, as are tours that avoid stopping for just one night, anywhere. Hotels that are centrally located and locally run provide a much better experience, as do authentic restaurants. Make sure you read the fine print (especially the cancellation policies) and double-check the itinerary is actually what you're looking for. And finally, research your guide, which many experts and travelers agree "can make or break your travel experience," says Rick Steves.
Intrepid
Beloved by many, Intrepid is one of the world's biggest and most well-known travel companies that operates within Europe (and beyond). Its thousands of positive reviews speak for themselves. One Redditor on r/travel says, "I've done four trips with Intrepid, and I love their itineraries — they do a great job at including an interesting variety of stops and experiences, while still giving a lot of free time where you can do whatever interests you."
It's not just the everyday traveler who loves Intrepid, but also travel experts like Nomadic Matt, who says, "Intrepid Travel is my go-to choice. I've been going on their tours for years, and I've yet to be disappointed. The guides are excellent, the company offers amazing off-the-beaten-track itineraries...Their small groups ensure you're never on one of those giant bus tours either." Then there's the trusted review site Trustpilot, on which the company has a 4.3-star rating. "We have taken numerous trips with Intrepid. I have always been satisfied. I appreciate the small group sizes, the cultural experiences, and how Intrepid strives to improve the world by supporting local communities and conservation efforts," says one Trustpilot reviewer.
Intrepid offers four levels of tours, which allow travelers to customize even further: Basix, Original, Comfort, and Premium. One user said on Reddit: "All are smaller groups...the main difference is quality of accommodations and number/quality of meals and activities included."
Nomadic Matt also notes that Intrepid "is committed to the local environment and supporting local communities." The certified B Corporation has been carbon-neutral since 2010, and invests in local infrastructure and projects, including the newer, sustainably minded "Active-ism" tours that explore America's national parks with a wholesome purpose.
Butterfield & Robinson
Butterfield & Robinson, an award-winning travel company, is the best fit for active travelers. B&R, as repeating travelers refer to it, originally provided luxury cycling tours in Europe. While cycling tours are still their specialty, since its founding in 1966, they've added a host of active tours, from hiking to paddling to sailing to safaris. Travelers can choose Bespoke for the ultimate customized, private itinerary, Scheduled Group Trips, or, for a more budget option, Self-Guided trips. The self-guided options still provide the same itineraries and lodging, but without a guide or accompanying van (although luggage moving service can be included!).
While Butterfield & Robinson is at the higher end, with its six-day Piemonte biking tour in Italy starting at $6,295 per person, travelers agree that it's worth it. As a Redditor said on r/fatFIRE: "We used them for a 10-day, 12-person trip ... Accommodations were lush, guides were professional and cool, and we did unique activities on every day. It was literally like we did 10 vacations in one trip." Another recommends them on r/chubbytravel, noting they're "a bit more expensive, a bit more luxurious. We have taken several trips with them, all excellent." A third Redditor agrees, stating: "B&R consistently books great hotels, food/wine is on point, amazing guides."
Globus
Globus Journeys is a favorite with more budget-minded travelers, especially of retirement age. The itineraries are thorough, and group sizes can vary, although you can always pay more for a smaller group. When advising travelers on how to choose the right European bus tour, Rick Steves himself recommends Globus. One Redditor mentions on r/travel, "We've done 3 trips with Globus and have been very happy with them. 2/3 were small group (under 24 people) and I would prioritize that next time around (the bigger group was 44 I think and not bad but just gets more unwieldy). We are mid-50s and usually on the younger end – I'd say the bulk of people are in the 65-70 range."
With a 5-star rating and over 30,000 reviews (via tourradar.com), Globus is a company travelers trust, and have since 1928, when Globus began as a small-time tour operator, transporting visitors across Lake Lugano in Switzerland. Nowadays, they lead tours all over Europe and the world at an accessible price. Their 10-day "European Escape with London" starts at $1,769 and travels between four countries. If you're willing to pay more, explore other tour varieties, including Escapes, Choice, Independent, Undiscovered, and Small-Group tours.
Overall, the company offers enjoyable travel experiences for all, and what more could you want on your grand European tour?
G Adventures
Another classic traveler favorite, G Adventures emphasizes, well, adventure on its European tours. Think cycling, hiking, sailing, and other exciting activities, along with a dose of quintessential Europe. G Adventures uses local businesses and highlights community resources via its tours. On this end, G Adventures has been lauded with awards such as Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards. The company aims to provide opportunities for smaller communities while promoting sustainability. To help travelers assess their impact, the company created the "Ripple Score," which tells travelers where their money is going and how it benefits the local community. (Look for the number in the green circle on their website; the higher the number, the better.)
Beyond sustainability, G Adventures is loved by adventurous individuals and families. "Wonderful trip! The itinerary was very good, the culture interesting and the nature stunning. It was a perfect trip to see a country in a way it would not have been possible if I did it on my own," says one reviewer on Trustpilot.
One pro of G Adventures is the "Lifetime Deposits" program, which means that if, after your initial deposit, you have to cancel your trip, you can use your deposit for a different trip later. Pro tip: this is what to look for when "reading the fine print." Another plus? G Adventures partners with National Geographic for their Jane Goodall tours, which facilitate responsible interaction with wildlife and lead nonprofit tours around the globe, especially ideal for safe travel outside normal tourist spots.
Rick Steves' Europe
Many consider Rick Steves the definitive voice for European travel (at least, from an American perspective). So, unsurprisingly, his tours are also considered top-notch. Decent hotels, small groups, and a focus on Europe's "back door" are all hallmarks of a tour with Rick Steves' Europe. Travelers rave about his tours, with one person noting on r/travel: "I've been on 7 tours with Rick Steves (France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, etc.) and all of them have been 5-star. The group is no larger than 25, with exceptionally knowledgeable tour guides, great hotels, great meals, and different and exciting activities." Another Redditor agrees, "Small group, cool accommodations, lots of history, great balance of group and free time, and special access to unique places that most tours don't go (Rick Steves' company has been nurturing incredible relationships in the tourism industry for years)."
Rick Steves calls his tours his "babies," and this obvious nurturing comes through for the traveler choosing which of his best-selling European tours to embark on. Different tour styles can be booked, like classic fully guided tours, winter tours, family-oriented tours, or more personalized "My Way" trips, where the traveler plans the itinerary and Steves (and company) takes care of the logistics. Whichever you choose, you'll be benefiting from Rick's extensive European knowledge, expert guides, curated food experiences, and a healthy dose of educational information, all at a reasonable cost. His shortest group tours are seven days, and start at $2,395, without airfare.
Artisans of Leisure
Winner of Travel + Leisure's World's Best award for tour operator for 2025, Artisans of Leisure is the master of highly customizable itineraries, specifically tailored to your individual interests. Reviewers say that the award-winning company offers high-quality tours that cover everything from hotels to sightseeing. One testimonial on Artisans of Leisure says, "Thank you for arranging a truly fabulous England and Scotland trip—we happily could have stayed another month! Our guide was delightful and very knowledgeable. She was fantastic. The hotels and restaurants were all outstanding. A+++."
So if luxury is your name and bespoke adventures are your game, check out Artisans of Leisure. During booking, you'll be involved in every step of the itinerary, whether you're choosing a "special interest" tour, like wine or wellness, or a more generic trip, like a honeymoon. As noted by the founder, Ashley Ganz, Artisans of Leisure is suited for "culture-obsessed luxury travelers who like the best of everything and want to be immersed in what makes each destination unique — all while staying at the very best hotels and having their own private guides and drivers" (via Condé Nast Traveler). Of course, this comes at a cost. For example, a 10-day tour with Artisans of Leisure exploring Budapest, Vienna, and Prague starts at over $23,000...per person.
Cosmos
When planning your first trip to Europe, going with a guided tour can be ideal, especially if you've traveled little outside of your home country. Let's face it, travel can be intimidating. However, a guided tour can be intimidating, too, especially when you look at the price tag. Luckily, there are affordable options out there, like Cosmos. Noted as a "solid budget option" by celebrated travel writer Rick Steves, Cosmos also has a nearly 5-star rating from over 10,000 reviews, according to TourRadar. Cosmos has also been leading tours around Europe for 60 years. Considered pioneers in budget vacations,Cosmos can offer more affordable vacations by primarily using budget-friendly (yet still decent) hotels.
On Trustpilot, reviewers rave about the tour guides, the value for money, and the ease of booking. While Cosmos has plenty of the standard "big bus" tours, it also has a variety of specialized options, like Special Event Tours, Faith-Based Tours, and "Affordable Dreams," featuring tours that cost under $2,000 (per person).
TruTravels
TruTravels is for the younger demographic, specifically, from ages 18 to 45 (although most trips skew under 35). Ideal for solo travelers hoping to make friends or students wanting to explore more of Europe, TruTravels has thousands of positive reviews and an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on TourRadar and 5 stars on Trustpilot. "I had such an amazing time I really enjoyed all of the activities and I was really impressed with the accommodation. Our tour guide Arthur was 10/10 and just made my whole experience," says one Trustpilot reviewer.
While Redditors on r/solotravel do comment that there can be "party vibes" on a tour with TruTravels, most agree that this depends on the group. As one reviewer wrote on TourRadar: "Best trip of my life! Created some core memories with some lovely people and Frankie was an amazing tour guide who looked after us so well. We didn't need to worry about a thing and she really brought the magic to our trip! We went to some amazing places and the food, crew, and sights far exceeded what I was expecting."
The most affordable European trip, an eight-day sailing adventure through Croatia, starts at just under $1,200, making the fun more accessible.
Tauck
If you're looking for the ultimate in luxury, from personalized airport pickup to the drop-off, Tauck should be on your radar. With small groups that skew slightly older, they've earned a solid reputation in their 100 years of operation. As one customer says on r/EuropeTravel, "Tauck is excellent. None better. Everything planned and arranged." Another agrees, "Make the reservation, with Tauck, pack your bags, and don't look back!"
Many reviewers have also lauded the exceptional customer service of Tauck and its guides, "Tauck Directors," even in medical emergencies. "My father-in-law had a heart attack on day one of a Tauck tour...Tauck went so far above and beyond to ensure he was taken care of and navigated all the medical stuff for us," one Redditor reports, and goes on to commend Tauck for their specialized trips: "They really shine in multigenerational trips. We did two of these with our kids and grandparents, and they are some of the most memorable we've ever done."
As noted by TourScoop, "Tauck prides itself on curating exclusive, authentic, behind-the-scenes experiences in the places it visits. (For example: Tauck guests typically tour the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel in the early evening after they're closed to the general public.)" These exclusive tours, as you may imagine, do not come cheap, although there is a wide range of offered tours, from an 8-day "Yuletide Spirit" tour in northern Europe starting at $3,800.
One reviewer on Tripadvisor sums it up nicely: "My single experience with Tauck was superlative, so I've booked two more."
AdventureWomen
A niche tour operator that made Travel + Leisure's World's Best list, AdventureWomen isn't just focused on providing tours for women. It's also women-owned and prioritizes women and community-led activities on the meticulous, interactive itineraries.
AdventureWomen has been in business for more than 40 years, and they aim to provide experiences for both the solo traveler and groups — be that a friend group or a mother-daughter duo. Each tour is intimate, so guests can connect with local artisans and other female business owners on the ground. The brand has been supporting women-owned businesses since 1982.
AdventureWomen specializes in tours with an active bent, and the required fitness level (sorted into four levels: Moderate, Active, High Energy, and Challenging) is clearly outlined in each tour description. Some of their most popular tours in Europe include an Iceland Northern Lights adventure and a sailing experience along the coast of Croatia. Tours run the gamut from the least-expensive (a trek along Spain's El Camino trail), which starts at $5,995, to a tour of Europe via private plane, starting at $29,995.
