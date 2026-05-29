This Corner Of Yellowstone National Park Is One Of The World's Best Places To See Wolves In The Wild

One reality to accept before heading out on a wolf-spotting expedition is that there's no guarantee of seeing a wolf, since they're often on the move, but there are some ways you can maximize your chances. According to the Yellowstone Safari Company, chances of seeing wolves in Yellowstone are better in winter and early summer, during daylight hours. There are dedicated groups of wolf spotters who you might see in the park with their viewing equipment set up — this is also a good indicator that you might want to pull over and see what they're seeing (but don't stop your car in the middle of the road, one of Yellowstone's unwritten rules to know before visiting).

You could, alternatively, join a guided wildlife tour. The Yellowstone Safari Company has 4.9 stars from Google Reviews, with many reviewers reporting wolf sightings with the operator, among other wildlife. The tours leave around sunrise and provide you with high-powered scopes for viewing.

Lamar Valley is located closest to Yellowstone's northeast entrance, and from there it's about a 20-minute drive into the valley. According to the NPS, the entrance is open year-round for the 2026-2027 season, but the entrance has been closed in the past because of winter conditions. In that case, you can enter from the North Entrance, then it's just an over an hour drive to Lamar Valley. The standard entry fee is waived for holders of an America the Beautiful National Park Pass — here's how to tell if it's right for you.