This Corner Of Yellowstone National Park Is One Of The World's Best Places To See Wolves In The Wild
Wolves, like people, are travelers. They sometimes travel up to 30 miles a day when on the hunt, although — also like us — they do have a territory they return home to. Yellowstone National Park is the territory of some wolf packs that have achieved a lasting legacy. Visitors gather at dawn in the park's open valleys and frosty meadows, carrying spotting scopes and other paraphernalia just to see the wolves in the wild. Many of the wolves concentrate around Lamar Valley, a destination often called the "Serengeti of America" for its diverse animals. At the northeastern pocket of the park, Lamar Valley is widely considered one of the best spots in the world for wolf sightings.
Something visitors might not realize about the wolves of Yellowstone National Park is just how crucial they are to the park's ecosystem. Park officials realized this after wolves were nearly completely killed off from Yellowstone lands by hunters in the early 20th century, according to Yellowstone Forever. It sent the food chain haywire, and other species in the park began dying off or multiplying unchecked. In 1995, wolves were deliberately brought back into the park — specifically to Lamar Valley, where they continue to roam today. You can still see packs that have descended from the originals formed when the wolves were reintroduced. Lamar Valley is also a prime spot to see wolves because it's an expansive steppe with minimal obstructions to your view, plus it has abundant prey that keeps the wolves active.
How to see wolves in Lamar Valley
One reality to accept before heading out on a wolf-spotting expedition is that there's no guarantee of seeing a wolf, since they're often on the move, but there are some ways you can maximize your chances. According to the Yellowstone Safari Company, chances of seeing wolves in Yellowstone are better in winter and early summer, during daylight hours. There are dedicated groups of wolf spotters who you might see in the park with their viewing equipment set up — this is also a good indicator that you might want to pull over and see what they're seeing (but don't stop your car in the middle of the road, one of Yellowstone's unwritten rules to know before visiting).
You could, alternatively, join a guided wildlife tour. The Yellowstone Safari Company has 4.9 stars from Google Reviews, with many reviewers reporting wolf sightings with the operator, among other wildlife. The tours leave around sunrise and provide you with high-powered scopes for viewing.
Lamar Valley is located closest to Yellowstone's northeast entrance, and from there it's about a 20-minute drive into the valley. According to the NPS, the entrance is open year-round for the 2026-2027 season, but the entrance has been closed in the past because of winter conditions. In that case, you can enter from the North Entrance, then it's just an over an hour drive to Lamar Valley. The standard entry fee is waived for holders of an America the Beautiful National Park Pass — here's how to tell if it's right for you.