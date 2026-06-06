Colorado's Once-Thriving Ranch Is Now A Scenic Wildlife Site For Mountain Views And Fishing
For many years, a vast forested stretch of land in Colorado was a thriving cattle ranch on Tarryall Creek. Today, it's a state-protected space that's open to the public for outdoor recreation. Welcome to Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area, a scenic wilderness refuge with mountain views and superb fishing.
Located in Park County, just 60 miles southwest of Denver, Collard Ranch is one of Colorado's newest wildlife areas. Like its neighbor, the Cline Ranch State Wildlife Area, the 1,860-acre property previously functioned as a private ranch. Western Rivers Conservancy (WRC) bought the land for $8.25 million in March 2024. In collaboration with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the ranch was conserved and revitalized for public use, reopening to visitors in the spring of 2025. One of the WRC's chief concerns, per a statement on the organization's website, was to preserve the property's "outstanding fish and wildlife habitat and to provide new recreational access."
Explore the beautiful Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area
Colorado is full of plenty of open, mountainous lands with premium wildlife viewing. One of its unique assets, according to Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), is the fact that 5 miles of Tarryall Creek — a tributary of the South Platte River that's popular for fly fishing — run through the property. Beaver ponds are prevalent along the creek, and beaver dams improve the stream's fish habitats. The land is also part of a migration corridor for Rocky Mountain elk, mule deer, and pronghorn.
Furthermore, per the Confluence Land Company, the real estate broker that managed the sale to the state, the property has another special feature. Towering 30- to 50-foot bluffs rise up on either side of the creek, protecting the waterway from the elements and providing sweeping views over Lost Park National Wilderness. From atop the bluffs, you can spy Colorado's beautiful High Country, including the Kenosha Mountains and the Mosquito Mountain range. So Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area offers the chance to observe wildlife, take in stunning views of the surrounding scenery, and of course, cast a line into the stream for first-class fly fishing.
Cast a line for trout in Tarryall Creek
The crystal-clear waters of Tarryall Creek are rich with rainbow, brown, and brook trout, all of which anglers regularly catch at Collard Ranch. The irregular shape and structure of the creek provide a range of different spots to cast a line, from deep pools to "riffles," or segments of the stream where the water is shallow and quickly moving. And now, thanks to Colorado's acquisition of the once privately owned section of the creek, anyone with a fishing license can wade into the water and try for a trout. Just make sure you get a license through the CPW's website first.
Fishing and wildlife viewing are permitted at Collard Ranch from May 1 through September 30. Parking is only allowed in the park's state-run parking lots. Once they're full, the park is officially at capacity, so it's best to get an early start. The State Wildlife Area is day-use only, and it closes from January 1 to April 30. From October 1 to December 31, it's open for wildlife viewing and hunting. If you're looking for other spots to fish on the South Platte River, try Spinney Mountain State Park, an underrated mountain destination with premier fishing between Aspen and Colorado Springs.
Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area is a five-minute drive from the town of Como, but you'll have to drive further to Prather's Market in Fairplay (about 15 minutes) to pick up picnic supplies. Breckenridge, the Colorado ski town that transforms into a winter wonderland each year, is less than an hour's drive away, while Denver is an hour-and-a-half drive in the opposite direction.