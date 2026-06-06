Colorado's Once-Thriving Ranch Is Now A Scenic Wildlife Site For Mountain Views And Fishing

The crystal-clear waters of Tarryall Creek are rich with rainbow, brown, and brook trout, all of which anglers regularly catch at Collard Ranch. The irregular shape and structure of the creek provide a range of different spots to cast a line, from deep pools to "riffles," or segments of the stream where the water is shallow and quickly moving. And now, thanks to Colorado's acquisition of the once privately owned section of the creek, anyone with a fishing license can wade into the water and try for a trout. Just make sure you get a license through the CPW's website first.

Fishing and wildlife viewing are permitted at Collard Ranch from May 1 through September 30. Parking is only allowed in the park's state-run parking lots. Once they're full, the park is officially at capacity, so it's best to get an early start. The State Wildlife Area is day-use only, and it closes from January 1 to April 30. From October 1 to December 31, it's open for wildlife viewing and hunting. If you're looking for other spots to fish on the South Platte River, try Spinney Mountain State Park, an underrated mountain destination with premier fishing between Aspen and Colorado Springs.

Collard Ranch State Wildlife Area is a five-minute drive from the town of Como, but you'll have to drive further to Prather's Market in Fairplay (about 15 minutes) to pick up picnic supplies. Breckenridge, the Colorado ski town that transforms into a winter wonderland each year, is less than an hour's drive away, while Denver is an hour-and-a-half drive in the opposite direction.