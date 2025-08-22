Colorado's High Country Is Set To Explode With Fall Color, And Here's When (And Where) To Catch The Show

Along the Rocky Mountains' tree-lined alpine ridges and dramatic summits, punctuated by verdant valleys and meadows, there's never a shortage of stunning views. Epic hiking and biking trails showcase astounding panoramas, and snow-capped peaks can be enjoyed well into the early summer in some places. And numerous scenic byways full of mountain towns and beauty invite visitors from all over the world to experience breathtaking landscapes. But it's in the fall, for just a few weeks, that Colorado's Rockies explode with glowing color that make it one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.

Large groves of aspens usually begin to turn bright yellow in September, accompanied in some lower altitude areas by cottonwoods and other deciduous trees that change color throughout the autumn. Speckled among pines, firs, and spruces that stay green throughout the winter, the vibrant leaves pop in stunning contrast. It's no wonder that more than 40 iconic wooden highway signs greet drivers along many of the Centennial State's main arteries, emblazoned with "Welcome to Colorful Colorado!"

When the leaves change largely depends on the weather, as their chemistry is impacted by conditions throughout the year. In 2024, for example, spring was dry, and it stayed warmer for longer, so the leaves turned later and weren't as vibrant as in other years. For 2025, due to dry spells in the transition between spring and summer, the forecast is looking again like full color will peak a little later. If you're planning a fall road trip, where you go for the full effect will depend on when you go, but from late September to early October, you'll have no shortage of opportunities!