Colorado's High Country Is Set To Explode With Fall Color, And Here's When (And Where) To Catch The Show
Along the Rocky Mountains' tree-lined alpine ridges and dramatic summits, punctuated by verdant valleys and meadows, there's never a shortage of stunning views. Epic hiking and biking trails showcase astounding panoramas, and snow-capped peaks can be enjoyed well into the early summer in some places. And numerous scenic byways full of mountain towns and beauty invite visitors from all over the world to experience breathtaking landscapes. But it's in the fall, for just a few weeks, that Colorado's Rockies explode with glowing color that make it one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Large groves of aspens usually begin to turn bright yellow in September, accompanied in some lower altitude areas by cottonwoods and other deciduous trees that change color throughout the autumn. Speckled among pines, firs, and spruces that stay green throughout the winter, the vibrant leaves pop in stunning contrast. It's no wonder that more than 40 iconic wooden highway signs greet drivers along many of the Centennial State's main arteries, emblazoned with "Welcome to Colorful Colorado!"
When the leaves change largely depends on the weather, as their chemistry is impacted by conditions throughout the year. In 2024, for example, spring was dry, and it stayed warmer for longer, so the leaves turned later and weren't as vibrant as in other years. For 2025, due to dry spells in the transition between spring and summer, the forecast is looking again like full color will peak a little later. If you're planning a fall road trip, where you go for the full effect will depend on when you go, but from late September to early October, you'll have no shortage of opportunities!
Plan your leaf-peeping route through Colorado
Around September 23, you can expect peak leaf color to begin around go-to spots like Vail, Aspen, Grand Mesa, and Snowmass Village, the latter of which happens to be a wildly underrated town that's also a top fall destination. Those colors will last until around October 5. If you're headed to Rocky Mountain National Park on your road trip to visit all four Colorado national parks, expect colors to peak from around September 25 to October 8. And farther south in the Sangre de Cristo and San Juan Mountains, leaves will be at their brightest around September 27 to October 17. Lower elevations like Denver will eventually enjoy the best color in October.
Conditions in specific locations can lead to different levels of brilliance. Independence Pass and Maroon Bells near Aspen are typically a couple of the most popular areas, but the Western Slope — the area west of the Continental Divide — experienced drought conditions earlier this year. That means that while Aspen will see color, it might not blow you away. More favorable conditions elsewhere indicate that you may have better luck in the San Juan Mountains or eastern Summit County, home to Breckenridge and Copper Mountain.
Colorado sees a surge of traffic in the mountains during peak "leaf-peeping" season, and some places can get busy, especially during the weekends. Many roads are narrow, and people pulling over to the side to take in the view or snap photos can cause congestion. Take care when heading along popular routes like Kenosha Pass on U.S. Route 285, Independence Pass, Monarch Pass, Wolf Creek Pass, Red Mountain Pass, the Dallas Divide, and through the Grand Mesa area. With a little patience and an eye out for other leaf-peeping pedestrians, you'll soak up the very best of Colorful Colorado.