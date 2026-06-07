Louisiana's Wildlife Wonderland Is A Scenic State Park With Lagoons, Forests, And Quiet Camping
Louisiana isn't called the Bayou State for nothing. The place is known for its low-lying waterlogged terrain, with swaths of sluggish waterways, swamps, and forested wetlands stretching across much of the region. If you're up for exploring the watery wilds, a trip to Sam Houston Jones State Park will put you right in the thick of it all. The recreation area sits in the southwest corner of the state, bordered by the Houston River at the confluence of the Indian Bayou and the West Fork of the Calcasieu River. Filled with lush lagoons and towering trees, Sam Houston Jones State Park is an absolute boon for wildlife and outdoor adventure.
The on-site campground is another big draw. In Tripadvisor reviews, campers consistently praise the beautiful views and peaceful atmosphere, with one person noting, "It was so quiet, we could hear the raindrops hitting the pond water." Far enough from the hubbub of busy roads and residential areas, you may also be able to hear the occasional frog croak and birds chirping overhead. Covering just over 1,000 acres, the recreation area doesn't get too crowded, despite being one of Louisiana's more popular state parks.
If you've visited in the past, the area may look a bit different this time around. Sam Houston Jones was all but destroyed by Hurricane Laura back in August 2020 and was shuttered for almost two years. As part of its restoration project, the park opened nearly a dozen two-bedroom cabins in 2022, complete with rustic fireplaces, cozy rocking chairs, and outdoor picnic tables. There are also a slew of traditional campsites for tent and RV camping, too, with sewer, water, and 50-amp electrical hookups available for your rig.
See all the Louisiana critters that call Sam Houston Jones State Park home
Be sure to bring along your hiking gear for a relaxing walk in the woods. Sam Houston Jones State Park — named after Louisiana's 46th governor, who served in office during the 1940s — has a handful of trails that wind through the wilderness for several miles. You can do a bit of wildlife watching along the 0.6-mile Gatorbait Trail, which sets out on the south side of the park near the campground. As you may have already guessed from the name, you'll likely see a few alligators and a slew of turtles as you stroll along the scenic boardwalk through the marshy swamps.
If you want to get in some more steps, tackle the Sam Houston Jones State Park Loop. It covers just over 8 miles of ground and starts out near the campground, too. Traipse along the West Fork of the Calcasieu River and into the dense forests beyond, made up of thick hardwoods and pines. As part of restoration efforts, the protected area has been working to preserve more than 70 acres of longleaf pines, which are the longest-lived species of pine tree native to the South, according to Louisiana State Parks.
Keep your eyes peeled for white-tailed deer, foxes, and even bobcats as you ramble under the tree canopies. Rivaling any of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., more than 200 species of birds have also been spotted in the park, per eBird, from Bachman's sparrows and black-bellied whistling-ducks to blue-winged teals and northern bobwhites.
Paddle the waters around Sam Houston Jones State Park
Sam Houston Jones State Park is also home to stands of beautiful bald cypress and tupelo trees, which grow in and around the murky lagoons and nearby winding rivers. The lush Louisiana waters make a pretty backdrop for a picnic, and you'll find plenty of tables set along the shoreline, great for tucking into a packed lunch.
Granted, the tree-filled lagoons don't make for very good paddling. But you can put in a kayak or canoe from one of the recreation area's two boat launches. They both lie along the West Fork of the Calcasieu River, with one launch situated near the park's rustic cabins and the other perched close to the covered pavilion. If you don't have a watercraft to take out, you can rent single and tandem kayaks on-site at the Bayou Adventure self-service kiosk.
On the prowl for more water retreats in the area? Visit the world-class beaches at Louisiana's underrated town of Lake Charles, situated only about 10 miles south of Sam Houston Jones State Park.