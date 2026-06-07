Louisiana's Wildlife Wonderland Is A Scenic State Park With Lagoons, Forests, And Quiet Camping

Louisiana isn't called the Bayou State for nothing. The place is known for its low-lying waterlogged terrain, with swaths of sluggish waterways, swamps, and forested wetlands stretching across much of the region. If you're up for exploring the watery wilds, a trip to Sam Houston Jones State Park will put you right in the thick of it all. The recreation area sits in the southwest corner of the state, bordered by the Houston River at the confluence of the Indian Bayou and the West Fork of the Calcasieu River. Filled with lush lagoons and towering trees, Sam Houston Jones State Park is an absolute boon for wildlife and outdoor adventure.

The on-site campground is another big draw. In Tripadvisor reviews, campers consistently praise the beautiful views and peaceful atmosphere, with one person noting, "It was so quiet, we could hear the raindrops hitting the pond water." Far enough from the hubbub of busy roads and residential areas, you may also be able to hear the occasional frog croak and birds chirping overhead. Covering just over 1,000 acres, the recreation area doesn't get too crowded, despite being one of Louisiana's more popular state parks.

If you've visited in the past, the area may look a bit different this time around. Sam Houston Jones was all but destroyed by Hurricane Laura back in August 2020 and was shuttered for almost two years. As part of its restoration project, the park opened nearly a dozen two-bedroom cabins in 2022, complete with rustic fireplaces, cozy rocking chairs, and outdoor picnic tables. There are also a slew of traditional campsites for tent and RV camping, too, with sewer, water, and 50-amp electrical hookups available for your rig.