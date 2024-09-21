From Shoreside Casinos To World-Class Beaches, This Underrated Louisiana Town Has It All

If you're planning a trip to Louisiana, you may be focused on such famous locales like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette (one of the most Cajun cities in the state). However, if you want to avoid the crowds and tourist traps, there's a different spot in the Pelican State where you can indulge in all the best that Louisiana has to offer.

Lake Charles is on the western side of the state, close to the Texas border. As its name suggests, the city is nestled against the lake, giving it a unique charm that is hard to find in other LA destinations. Although you're not next to the Gulf of Mexico, you can still walk along sandy beaches and sample some of the best Gulf food around.

So, if you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of N'awlins and still get a genuine Creole vacation experience, Lake Charles should be on your itinerary. Let's take a closer look at why this city is such an underrated bayou gem.