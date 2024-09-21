From Shoreside Casinos To World-Class Beaches, This Underrated Louisiana Town Has It All
If you're planning a trip to Louisiana, you may be focused on such famous locales like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette (one of the most Cajun cities in the state). However, if you want to avoid the crowds and tourist traps, there's a different spot in the Pelican State where you can indulge in all the best that Louisiana has to offer.
Lake Charles is on the western side of the state, close to the Texas border. As its name suggests, the city is nestled against the lake, giving it a unique charm that is hard to find in other LA destinations. Although you're not next to the Gulf of Mexico, you can still walk along sandy beaches and sample some of the best Gulf food around.
So, if you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of N'awlins and still get a genuine Creole vacation experience, Lake Charles should be on your itinerary. Let's take a closer look at why this city is such an underrated bayou gem.
An introduction to Lake Charles, Louisiana
The story of Lake Charles dates back to the late 1800s when the city was originally founded as Charleston in 1861 (it later became Lake Charles in 1867). The early town was settled by people of many different backgrounds, including French, Spanish, Dutch, and English. The area didn't really take off until 1855 when a man named Daniel Goos established a lumber mill and schooner dock. These two elements allowed Lake Charles to trade with Texas and Mexico, drawing more people to work in the lumber and shipping industries.
Comparatively speaking, Lake Charles has always been far more developed and business-minded than neighboring towns. Even during the Civil War, many residents helped the South more out of convenience and business interest than beliefs, and the city itself was largely unaffected by the ravages of war. In fact, during Reconstruction, the lumber industry helped Lake Charles grow even further until it was one of the biggest cities in Louisiana by the end of the century.
For much of its history, Lake Charles has been a commerce town. Thanks to its strategic position on the water and its proximity to major trading partners like Galveston, Texas, the city has always been about lumber and shipping. However, in the 2000s, that all changed when the casinos came, transforming a commercial hub into a glitzy tourist destination.
Planning your trip to this underrated Louisiana town
Although Lake Charles is only the sixth-largest city in Louisiana, it has just as much to offer as places like Baton Rouge or New Orleans. The first reason to plan a vacation to Lake Charles is that the city hosts over 75 festivals throughout the year. From food and wine festivals to barbecue and creole culture, there's always something to celebrate. Plus, you can experience some of the best cuisine Louisiana has to offer without spending a fortune on a fancy restaurant.
Alternatively, you can check out the area's local wildlife and natural beauty. Lake Charles is home to one of the only inland white sand beaches (like some of the beaches of the Midwest), so you can dip your toes and relax in style without driving all the way to the coast. You can also take a swamp tour and spot some gators. There's also the only state park in Louisiana, Sam Houston Jones State Park, where you can spot all kinds of birds and animals along the various hiking trails.
However, one of the main reasons for coming to Lake Charles is gambling. The city has four main casinos: the Golden Nugget, L'Auberge Casino Resort, Delta Downs Racetrack and Casino, and the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel. Each resort has world-class accommodations, so you can spend your entire vacation within the confines of a casino and still have an amazing time.