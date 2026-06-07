Pennsylvania's Lake Retreat Is A Family-Friendly Getaway For Camping, Swimming, And Small-Town Charm

Rural Pennsylvania has long been a family-friendly destination with rolling hills, lush farmland, and artsy communities dotting the viridian landscape. One of these hilly, lakeside oases is the quaint town of Mount Gretna, which offers year-round festivals under a canopy of trees and summertime recreation at the expansive Mount Gretna Lake and Beach. Located around 20 miles north of Lancaster, Mount Gretna is packed with outdoor recreation.

If you're looking for an old-school summer vacation characterized by cozy mountain cottages, a lake equipped with floating docks, and sundaes piled high with chocolate ganache, few places beat Mount Gretna. This community is also home to the Chautauqua Movement, an arts program for visitors to spend their summers perfecting their craft away from the hustle of city life. This institution has fueled Mount Gretna's arts scene, from its downtown exhibition every August to its extensive show list at the community theater, which is one of the oldest summer theaters in America.

Getting to Mount Gretna is easy. The village is equidistant to Philadelphia and Baltimore, at less than a two-hour drive. It is also about 30 minutes from Lancaster and the airport there.