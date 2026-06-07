Pennsylvania's Lake Retreat Is A Family-Friendly Getaway For Camping, Swimming, And Small-Town Charm
Rural Pennsylvania has long been a family-friendly destination with rolling hills, lush farmland, and artsy communities dotting the viridian landscape. One of these hilly, lakeside oases is the quaint town of Mount Gretna, which offers year-round festivals under a canopy of trees and summertime recreation at the expansive Mount Gretna Lake and Beach. Located around 20 miles north of Lancaster, Mount Gretna is packed with outdoor recreation.
If you're looking for an old-school summer vacation characterized by cozy mountain cottages, a lake equipped with floating docks, and sundaes piled high with chocolate ganache, few places beat Mount Gretna. This community is also home to the Chautauqua Movement, an arts program for visitors to spend their summers perfecting their craft away from the hustle of city life. This institution has fueled Mount Gretna's arts scene, from its downtown exhibition every August to its extensive show list at the community theater, which is one of the oldest summer theaters in America.
Getting to Mount Gretna is easy. The village is equidistant to Philadelphia and Baltimore, at less than a two-hour drive. It is also about 30 minutes from Lancaster and the airport there.
Camping, hiking, and the Mount Gretna Lake Beach
Mount Gretna has a range of campgrounds, but Gretna Oaks Campground is one of the most charming, with expansive, wooded tent and RV sites plus an on-site bathhouse. Another option is Pinch Pond Campground, which is well-suited for families and offers amenities such as a pool and a game room. Beyond tent and RV sites, Pinch Pond also offers rustic cabins, some with air conditioning, a kitchenette, and a patio canopied by trees.
The seasonal Mount Gretna Lake Beach is a highlight of the town. The old-school lake beach covers 8 acres and includes floating swim platforms and a high dive. Guards are stationed along the shore and on floating docks to ensure a safe lake adventure for younger children. Outside of the designated swimming area, guests are also welcome to rent canoes and kayaks, with affordable prices per 30-minute paddle session. Tubes and chairs are also available for added beach enjoyment.
Outside of lake fun, Mount Gretna is an excellent place to hike. The top trail is the Governor Dick Observation Tower Loop, which takes trekkers on a 6.6-mile journey through hilly Pennsylvania wilderness up to the Governor Dick Observation Tower. Note that most reviewers say to go clockwise on the loop to start the trail by climbing the tower when you still have energy. The Pine Grove Furnace State Park, with scenic lakes, mountain trails, and fishing, is also an hour away, as is the Susquehanna Riverlands state park.
The charming town of Mount Gretna
The Grenta Theatre has been operating for almost 100 years and has a packed schedule of shows playing from June through September. Their current roster includes hits like HAIR and even a tribute to the Beach Boys. Beyond theater, Mount Gretna has an outdoor arts show every summer, showcasing mediums like ceramics, jewerlry, photography, and woodworking.
Dining in Mount Gretna is limited, but you could enjoy a couple of meals at the famous Jigger Shop, which has been serving the community for over 100 years. They have a typical kitchen menu of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and entrees, but the real star of this establishment is their ice cream. Their dessert menu features decadent sundaes, perfect for families looking to cool off after a day at the beach. Their signature Jigger sundae includes French vanilla ice cream, butterscotch or chocolate fudge, marshmallows, and Jigger nuts. Other excellent options include the death by chocolate or a classic banana split.
The best time of year to visit Mount Gretna is from June through August, when the beach and restaurants in town are all open, and the weather is warm enough for a dip in the lake or a tranquil hike. This is also when the playhouse is open, and the summer arts fest takes place. Spring and fall are also beautiful times to be outdoors and see Mount Gretna in floral hues or changing leaves. If you're looking to extend your time in southeast Pennsylvania, Lancaster is a fantastic addition, as it is one of the few Amish communities in the U.S. and one of Pennsylvania's five most walkable cities.