Between Hagerstown And Harrisburg Is A Pennsylvania State Park For Scenic Lakes, Mountain Trails, And Fishing

Tucked away in south-central Pennsylvania, a lush park offers scenic mountain and lake views to attract outdoor explorers. Sandwiched between Hagerstown, Maryland, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Pine Grove Furnace State Park is a 696-acre Appalachian destination that is rich in history and nature. It received its name after Pine Grove Iron Works operated an iron furnace in the area to make stoves, kettles, and fireplace parts during the American Revolution. The park serves as the northernmost end of the Blue Ridge Mountains, which run south to Mount Oglethorpe in Georgia. This mountain hiking hotspot also hosts 1.4 miles of the famous Appalachian Trail, making the park a popular refueling station for those traversing the entire trail.

The state park's two mountain lakes provide excellent fishing and boating opportunities. Visitors can also enjoy year-round lake recreation, making the park a worthy visit in any season. Leaf-peepers should consider an autumn visit in particular to capture the park's stunning fall foliage and vibrant colors. The park is open every day of the year from sunrise until sunset, but overnight camping is an option for those looking for an extended stay. There is very limited to no cell service in the park, so visitors should plan accordingly and download offline maps for hiking and navigating the region.

One of the biggest draws to the area is Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, which is located a 30-minute drive from Pine Grove Furnace State Park. This makes the park a great add-on stop for those already visiting the historic battlefield at Gettysburg National Military Park. For those flying from out of state, the closest major airport is Harrisburg International Airport, which is a little less than an hour's drive to the state park. Hagerstown Regional Airport is roughly the same distance but may offer limited flights.