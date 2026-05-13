Between Hagerstown And Harrisburg Is A Pennsylvania State Park For Scenic Lakes, Mountain Trails, And Fishing
Tucked away in south-central Pennsylvania, a lush park offers scenic mountain and lake views to attract outdoor explorers. Sandwiched between Hagerstown, Maryland, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Pine Grove Furnace State Park is a 696-acre Appalachian destination that is rich in history and nature. It received its name after Pine Grove Iron Works operated an iron furnace in the area to make stoves, kettles, and fireplace parts during the American Revolution. The park serves as the northernmost end of the Blue Ridge Mountains, which run south to Mount Oglethorpe in Georgia. This mountain hiking hotspot also hosts 1.4 miles of the famous Appalachian Trail, making the park a popular refueling station for those traversing the entire trail.
The state park's two mountain lakes provide excellent fishing and boating opportunities. Visitors can also enjoy year-round lake recreation, making the park a worthy visit in any season. Leaf-peepers should consider an autumn visit in particular to capture the park's stunning fall foliage and vibrant colors. The park is open every day of the year from sunrise until sunset, but overnight camping is an option for those looking for an extended stay. There is very limited to no cell service in the park, so visitors should plan accordingly and download offline maps for hiking and navigating the region.
One of the biggest draws to the area is Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, which is located a 30-minute drive from Pine Grove Furnace State Park. This makes the park a great add-on stop for those already visiting the historic battlefield at Gettysburg National Military Park. For those flying from out of state, the closest major airport is Harrisburg International Airport, which is a little less than an hour's drive to the state park. Hagerstown Regional Airport is roughly the same distance but may offer limited flights.
Enjoy fishing and lake activities year-round
Pine Grove Furnace State Park boasts beautiful, glassy mountain lakes. The largest attraction is Laurel Lake, which offers 25 acres of water recreation. Fuller Lake is a smaller 1.7-acre lake that does not allow boating, but its lifeguarded and smoke-free beaches make it a great spot for swimming and lounging between Memorial Day and Labor Day. There are snack bars available at both beaches during the summer months to help you soak in the scenic views.
You'll find several spots to fish within Pine Grove Furnace State Park. Some of the most common fish caught in the two lakes are pickerel, perch, bass, and stocked trout. Since boating is only allowed in Laurel Lake, it is the best option for fishing in deeper water. Laurel Lake allows motorboats, kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and rowboats, making it the go-to spot for watersports. For those looking to fish in running water instead of the lakes, Mountain Creek offers the chance to catch a variety of coolwater trout species. Best of all, the environment is suitable for families and beginner anglers. "A perfect place to teach your kids fishing etiquette," one Google reviewer pointed out. More river fun can also be found in Susquehanna Riverlands State Park, another Pennsylvania state park escape for hiking trails and scenic views.
Those visiting the park in the winter can ice fish on Laurel Lake, though it's crucial to test ice thickness first. Additionally, visitors should scan for potential cracks, as thickness can vary across the lake. Those who want to have fun on the ice without fishing are also allowed to ice skate on Laurel Lake in designated areas.
Hike the Appalachian Trail in Pine Grove Furnace State Park
Located in the broader Michaux State Forest, Pine Grove Furnace State Park is a mountain hiking paradise. It provides a convenient stop for those trekking the full 2,197.9-mile Appalachian Trail, allowing hikers to visit museums and stock up at the general store. The state park hosts a small portion of the iconic trail as well as the Appalachian Trail Museum for those who want to learn about the history and development of the route. The museum is located near the midpoint of the trail, which extends from Maine to Georgia. Like the other best state parks to visit in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this park also offers trails that range in length and difficulty.
One of the highest-rated hikes in the park is Pole Steeple Trail, which earned 4.7 stars and a moderate designation on AllTrails. This 1.4-mile out-and-back trail starts by Laurel Lake and takes hikers up a quartzite rock outlook. While it is a relatively short hike, many have noted its uphill steepness, with a 508-foot elevation gain. "Always love Pole Steeple for a Sunset hike. ... Fantastic north westerly views over Laurel Lake," one AllTrails reviewer said.
For a more peaceful forest hike that runs into Mountain Creek, Koppenhaver Trail is an easy 1.7-mile loop hike with only 91 feet of elevation gain. This is a great option for families and dog owners, as restrooms and picnic tables can be found along the quiet, dog-friendly trail. "A nice short hike with some gentle ups and downs along the stream," one AllTrails user commented. The park also has a 2-mile biking trail for those wanting to see the park on wheels. For more hiking and scenic outdoor options, check out Susquehannock, another peaceful Pennsylvania state park with stunning views and trails.