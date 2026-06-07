Pennsylvania's 'Big Mountain Park' Is A Year-Round Wilderness Wonder Full Of Scenic Trails With Surreal Vistas
Pennsylvania is home to 125 state parks, all of which are completely free to visit. Many of them are also open for year-round recreation, including Blue Knob State Park. Located in south-central Pennsylvania and spanning 6,128 acres, Blue Knob is the place to go for adventures in every season. It became a state park way back in 1945 — prior to that, in the 19th century, the area was a hub of log mills, grist mills, and distilleries. It was heavily deforested around that time, but restoration efforts are in the works to eventually bring it back to its former glory.
Blue Knob State Park is home to the second-highest mountain in Pennsylvania, thus the nickname "Big Mountain Park." At 3,146 feet high, Blue Knob is just 67 feet shy of Mount Davis, the tallest peak in the state. The park offers downhill sports in the winter and picturesque hiking in the summer, with plenty of camping options, too. As you soak up the superb vistas at Blue Knob, you might also see wildlife, including grouse, deer, turkeys, foxes, songbirds, and even black bears.
Year-round activities and scenic trails at Blue Knob State Park
Blue Knob State Park is open 365 days a year, from sunrise to sunset, and every season offers a different adventure. Blue Knob may be the second-tallest peak in the state, but it is Pennsylvania's highest skiable mountain. At Blue Knob All Seasons Resort, visitors can go snowboarding, skiing, and tubing from heights of up to 1,050 feet. The slopes are serviced by four chairlifts, and are open both during the day and after dark. In addition to downhill thrills, the park offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling on various trails.
In the summer, Blue Knob All Seasons Resort operates a nine-hole golf course, suitable for players of all levels. The state park has an outdoor swimming pool, which is open between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. Trout fishing is best from April to June and in early autumn. In spring, blooming wildflowers blanket the park's grounds. Time your visit for the second or third week of October for the best views of vibrant fall colors.
Hiking enthusiasts have 23 miles of trails to choose from at Blue Knob State Park, offering mountain and woodland scenery. Pavia Lookout Loop is a 1-mile moderately challenging trail with a panoramic viewpoint near the top of the mountain. The 2.5-mile Chappells Field Trail is easier, making it suitable for families and cyclists, with gorgeous vistas of the park. For a challenge, try the 5.6-mile Blue Knob Trail. The route has 1,414 feet of elevation gain, but hikers are rewarded with views of waterfalls, according to AllTrails. "The trail took us to the Garden of Eden! I have never seen anything like it," reads one review. "Definitely a challenging hike, don't do if you're out of shape," reads another. Several hikers also warn about the presence of ticks, so be sure to use these clever tips to avoid ticks on your next hike.
Admire impressive views and camp overnight at Blue Knob
As mentioned, many trees were cleared in the Blue Knob area, which unexpectedly made it one of the best places to take in unobstructed views of the surrounding landscapes. The Expressway Chairlift overlooks the northeast, which one past visitor praised on Google as the best view in the park. You can see the western slope of Blue Knob Mountain from the Chappells Field Area, while the Mountain View Trail's Pavia Overlook has a superb panorama of the Appalachian Plateau to the southwest. Try to visit on a clear day for the best visibility.
For those who wish to camp overnight, Blue Knob State Park has a campground with 50 sites for tents and trailers, open from mid-April to mid-October. Most campsites have access to electricity and shower facilities, but water and sewer connections are not available. If you'd prefer more comfort, there are three cabins available to rent seasonally, and a three-bedroom house that sleeps up to eight people and can be booked year-round.
Blue Knob State Park is located between the city of Altoona, a peaceful pocket with views and vintage charm, and Bedford, one of the top destinations in America for fall festivity. Altoona is roughly 30 miles north of the park, while Bedford lies 20 miles south. The park is also an easy day trip destination from Pittsburgh, located less than two hours away by car.