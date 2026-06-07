Pennsylvania's 'Big Mountain Park' Is A Year-Round Wilderness Wonder Full Of Scenic Trails With Surreal Vistas

Blue Knob State Park is open 365 days a year, from sunrise to sunset, and every season offers a different adventure. Blue Knob may be the second-tallest peak in the state, but it is Pennsylvania's highest skiable mountain. At Blue Knob All Seasons Resort, visitors can go snowboarding, skiing, and tubing from heights of up to 1,050 feet. The slopes are serviced by four chairlifts, and are open both during the day and after dark. In addition to downhill thrills, the park offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling on various trails.

In the summer, Blue Knob All Seasons Resort operates a nine-hole golf course, suitable for players of all levels. The state park has an outdoor swimming pool, which is open between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day. Trout fishing is best from April to June and in early autumn. In spring, blooming wildflowers blanket the park's grounds. Time your visit for the second or third week of October for the best views of vibrant fall colors.

Hiking enthusiasts have 23 miles of trails to choose from at Blue Knob State Park, offering mountain and woodland scenery. Pavia Lookout Loop is a 1-mile moderately challenging trail with a panoramic viewpoint near the top of the mountain. The 2.5-mile Chappells Field Trail is easier, making it suitable for families and cyclists, with gorgeous vistas of the park. For a challenge, try the 5.6-mile Blue Knob Trail. The route has 1,414 feet of elevation gain, but hikers are rewarded with views of waterfalls, according to AllTrails. "The trail took us to the Garden of Eden! I have never seen anything like it," reads one review. "Definitely a challenging hike, don't do if you're out of shape," reads another. Several hikers also warn about the presence of ticks, so be sure to use these clever tips to avoid ticks on your next hike.