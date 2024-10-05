One Of The Top Destinations In America For Fall Festivity Is A Pennsylvania Gem
Pennsylvania has long been revered as a favorite among the fall-loving, leaf peeping community. With its abundance of forested state and national parks, fall foliage and festivities can be found everywhere. Taking a scenic road trip through the state is a popular pastime, with its byways serving as the ultimate autumnal canvas. These routes are painted in vibrant shades of red, orange, yellow, and gold during the autumn season. The region's natural beauty bursts into color during the fall months, particularly in areas like the Buchanan State Forest and the Allegheny National Forest.
Few places are as dedicated to celebrating the fall season as Pennsylvania's historic town of Bedford. With beautiful architecture and a quaint downtown shopping area that is lovely throughout the year, Bedford becomes even more enchanting in the fall. This cherished small-town America spot is the perfect escape for embracing all things autumn. It is a top-ranking gem for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, participate in local events, and lose themselves in stunning surroundings and fall foliage. Bedford is home to several long-standing fall events, including its decades-old Fall Foliage Festival, Pumpkinfest and Murder Mystery Weekend. This charming destination is a must-visit for a fall vacation on the East Coast.
Embrace autumn at Bedford's annual Fall Foliage Festival
Named by Oprah Daily as one of the best fall harvest festivals and events in America, Bedford really puts on a show each October with its annual Fall Foliage Festival. Over 70,000 people flood the picturesque town each fall season, looking to maximize the joy and magic of the cozy season. Celebrated by leaf-peepers from across the country, the event celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024 — a testament to its success across the decades hosting an abundance of activities for people of all ages to enjoy.
Some of the festival's highlights include an antique car parade, which showcases over 100 vintage vehicles. Musical artists also descend on downtown Bedford, bringing entertainment to festival crowds. Over 400 vendors across the East Coast join in the festivities, selling everything from artwork (caricatures, anyone?) to jewelry, gifts, and snacks. The whole family is welcome, with kid-friendly activities like scarecrow making, pony rides, and a Middle Earth Children's Theatre to entertain the little ones.
Come rain or shine, the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival is a guaranteed occasion to enjoy, always running across the first two weekends in October. Please note that dogs are not permitted on festival grounds. Bedford has limited parking options in the town center, but a shuttle operates from the Bedford County Fairgrounds and Old Bedford Village, transporting festival attendees safely to and from the event for $10 per parked vehicle.
Enjoy other seasonal events in Bedford throughout the fall
Those looking to extend their fall adventure in Bedford should visit Old Bedford Village, located roughly 2 miles away from downtown. This 18th century settlement is a popular tourist destination celebrating the local area's history, offering a fascinating insight into how Bedford came to be. The landmark hosts several fall events that coincide with the town's fall festival, such as Murder Mystery Weekends and Pumpkinfest. Both are family-friendly and cost no more than $10 per person, making them budget-friendly options for keeping the whole family entertained.
Pennsylvania has the greatest number of covered bridges of any U.S state, and Bedford County is home to an impressive 14 of them. Taking a leisurely drive in search of these bridges allows you to explore the town's breathtaking outdoors while also enjoying fall foliage in peaceful, remote areas. Cuppett's Covered Bridge, Herline Covered Bridge and Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge are among the most picturesque.
The stunning natural landscape of Bedford can also be enjoyed on foot, with a free historic walking tour of the town offered between June and October. Not only do these tours help you get your bearings, but they also provide culturally enriching insights into the town's history. Plus, you'll get to witness the awe-inspiring fall colors surrounding Bedford.