One Of The Top Destinations In America For Fall Festivity Is A Pennsylvania Gem

Named by Oprah Daily as one of the best fall harvest festivals and events in America, Bedford really puts on a show each October with its annual Fall Foliage Festival. Over 70,000 people flood the picturesque town each fall season, looking to maximize the joy and magic of the cozy season. Celebrated by leaf-peepers from across the country, the event celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024 — a testament to its success across the decades hosting an abundance of activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Some of the festival's highlights include an antique car parade, which showcases over 100 vintage vehicles. Musical artists also descend on downtown Bedford, bringing entertainment to festival crowds. Over 400 vendors across the East Coast join in the festivities, selling everything from artwork (caricatures, anyone?) to jewelry, gifts, and snacks. The whole family is welcome, with kid-friendly activities like scarecrow making, pony rides, and a Middle Earth Children's Theatre to entertain the little ones.

Come rain or shine, the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival is a guaranteed occasion to enjoy, always running across the first two weekends in October. Please note that dogs are not permitted on festival grounds. Bedford has limited parking options in the town center, but a shuttle operates from the Bedford County Fairgrounds and Old Bedford Village, transporting festival attendees safely to and from the event for $10 per parked vehicle.

