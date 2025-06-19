This Peaceful Pocket In Pennsylvania Is An Affordable Retirement City With Views And Vintage Charm
It's a common misconception that everyone's idea of the perfect retirement involves, say, unwinding on a remote Greek island with a martini in hand. While there's nothing wrong this preference, many others favor spending their golden years in a tranquil city that affords them a wide array of things to do. That's where Altoona, which ranked as one of the 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2025, comes in. You might be wondering right off the bat where the city's unconventional name comes from. The jury is still out, but since altus means 'high' in Latin, it would be a fitting name for such a strikingly mountainous region located in central Pennsylvania.
As you'll read below, this city is not only replete with great spots — whether on land or near the water — for retirees who wish to scout out outstanding views and capture stellar photos, but it delivers a healthy dose of historic charm, all without breaking the bank. A 30-minute drive from Altoona-Blaire County Airport, Altoona also features the Altoona Grand Hotel, which has the area's largest indoor heated pool and makes an ideal base from which to explore everything the city has to offer if you're not ready to make the move yet. But with the median home value just a tick over $156,000 in Blair County and retirement income not taxed in Pennsylvania, you may find Altoona the perfect place to set down permanent roots as you embark on this exciting new chapter of your life.
Savor scenic views in Altoona
If great views are what you're after, Altoona is sure to reward you with spectacular vistas — all courtesy of its rail lines, rolling hills, and verdant parklands. From Horseshoe Curve, with its distinctive U shape, you can take in sublime views of passing trains, lush greenery, and the astounding Allegheny Mountains for a budget-friendly senior rate of $12. (Travel tip: For more awe-inspiring mountain views, visit Johnstown, an artsy city full of scenic trails and historic streets, set less than an hour away from Altoona.) Canal Basin Park, which is free to the public and open daily until the sun sets, features The Anne Sloan Borland Performing Arts Pavilion and the Sylvia Schraff Amphitheater, great for live shows and entertainment. While at the park, be sure to check out the reconstructed canal lock , always a crowd pleaser, with the Victorian Reiser House providing additional historical context.
Moreover, you can treat yourself to a serene stroll at Blair County Valley View Park, where 45 acres of fields and forests will immerse you in nature. Lakemont Park, the eighth oldest park in the United States, features the oldest operating rollercoaster in the world. From mid-November through early January, Holiday Lights on the Lake lets you drive through a 51-acre display boasting hundreds of light animations synchronized to festive music. Without a doubt, Altoona is chock-full of green spaces that not only offer activities for all ages but also a welcome respite from the frenetic pace of daily life.
Soak up Altoona's vintage charm
Perhaps nothing is more synonymous with Altoona than The Pennsylvania Railroad, which is credited with transforming the state in the second half of the 19th century from a sparse settlement into a booming commercial hub. The Railroaders Memorial Museum, with its interesting exhibits, events, and programs, pays homage to the railroaders who played such an integral part in the city's development. It is situated in the historic 1882 Master Mechanics Building at 1200 9th Avenue, with admission setting seniors back only $17.
But the area's history stretches back even further, and Altoona's compelling Revolutionary-era attractions are a testament to that. Take Fort Roberdeau, where everything from a reconstructed fort to a restored barn and farmhouse paint a vivid portrait of what life was like during the American Revolution. Wander the grounds until dusk, soak up illuminating insights at the Mountain Lion Observatory, and grab a souvenir from the gift shop on the way out. Housing The Blair County Historical Society is the 1849 Greek Revival Baker Mansion Museum, where period exhibits and rooms help preserve the area's rich past. Once you're ready for a break from all that history, take the family to DelGrosso's Park & Laguna Splash, a thrilling amusement park with famous food. Speaking of grub, you can expect to spend just a little over $600 per month on food in Blair County, according to Investopedia, adding to the savings you'll enjoy in this phenomenal city.