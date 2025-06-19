This Peaceful Pocket In Pennsylvania Is An Affordable Retirement City With Views And Vintage Charm

It's a common misconception that everyone's idea of the perfect retirement involves, say, unwinding on a remote Greek island with a martini in hand. While there's nothing wrong this preference, many others favor spending their golden years in a tranquil city that affords them a wide array of things to do. That's where Altoona, which ranked as one of the 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2025, comes in. You might be wondering right off the bat where the city's unconventional name comes from. The jury is still out, but since altus means 'high' in Latin, it would be a fitting name for such a strikingly mountainous region located in central Pennsylvania.

As you'll read below, this city is not only replete with great spots — whether on land or near the water — for retirees who wish to scout out outstanding views and capture stellar photos, but it delivers a healthy dose of historic charm, all without breaking the bank. A 30-minute drive from Altoona-Blaire County Airport, Altoona also features the Altoona Grand Hotel, which has the area's largest indoor heated pool and makes an ideal base from which to explore everything the city has to offer if you're not ready to make the move yet. But with the median home value just a tick over $156,000 in Blair County and retirement income not taxed in Pennsylvania, you may find Altoona the perfect place to set down permanent roots as you embark on this exciting new chapter of your life.