Between Orlando And Ocala Is Florida's World-Class Biking And Paddling Trail From The Gulf Coast To St. Johns River

What began as a monumental engineering effort to cut a shipping channel through Central Florida has evolved into a world-class greenway stretching from the river to the sea. The Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway is not only a state park but is also a vital wildlife corridor. Yet this transformation was almost never realized, as a plan to bring container ships and barges through the heart of Florida would have nearly changed the state's geography forever.

Work began in the 1930s to dredge a canal deep enough for ships to cross the state, bypassing the long route around Florida's southern tip. After just three years, funding ran out, and the project stalled. Work resumed in the 1960s on what was then called the Cross Florida Barge Canal. In 1971, President Nixon stopped the project, and in the early 1990s, after years of fierce pushback from environmentalists and dwindling support, Congress officially deauthorized the project.

Eight years later, the state of Florida established the greenway along the planned canal route, naming it after Marjorie Harris Carr, who led the fight against its construction. The greenway has since transformed a once-controversial federal project into a destination for paddling, hiking, biking, fishing, and more.