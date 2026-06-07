Just South Of Boston Is A Friendly, Laid-Back New England Escape With A Tranquil Park And Historic Downtown

Nearby Boston is one of America's most historic places, and visitors will find plenty of historic charm right in Walpole as well. In downtown, find historic buildings like a town hall and church, both dating back to the 19th century. You can also learn more about Walpole's past at the Walpole Historical Society, which is located within a home from 1826. Here, you'll find a number of rooms decorated with the building's original Victorian-era style, as well as archives detailing Walpole's history. The building opens to the public most Saturdays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment, and admission is free.

Apart from its historic sites, Walpole's downtown is also lined with an array of local restaurants and businesses. The Farmer in the Dell is a Walpole mainstay, with 4.7 stars on Google. Visitors praise not only the food (dishes range from fried chicken and egg breakfast sandwiches to slow-roasted brisket with horseradish cream), but also the friendly service. Tessie's Bar and Kitchen, meanwhile, is rated 4.4 stars on Google and is frequently recommended by locals for its array of comfort foods like burgers, sandwiches, and entrees like steak frites and baked mac and cheese. For international cuisine, one of the town's top-rated options is Kosmos, which has earned a 4.8-star rating on Google for its Greek dishes and warm, welcoming staff. The Main Street restaurant serves a variety of family recipes, with dishes like brizola (30-day aged ribeye with potatoes and shishito peppers) and lavraki (pan-seared branzino with a pistachio skordalia, a garlicky potato dip). Visitors looking for some local shopping should head to Amelia Sky Boutique, rated 5.0 on Google. The fashion boutique has been around since 2020, and carries brands like Free People and Vintage Havana.