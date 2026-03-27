Massachusetts's Quiet, Affordable Getaway Is A Charming Small Town With Restaurants, Parks, And Trails

The Pioneer Valley is a breathtaking Massachusetts valley brimming with charming towns, and Ludlow is one of them. This peaceful spot is full of trails that wind along its reservoir, the Chicopee River, and through a forested conservation area. After spending time in nature, you can then head into the center of town to try some of its local restaurants. Ludlow might also be one of the most budget-friendly escapes in New England, with good prices for lodging, dining, and its best attractions.

English farmers first arrived in this part of the Connecticut River Valley in 1774. In 1783, they built a meetinghouse, which doubled as a church, one of the first in the area. Textile mills along the river helped the young town grow in the following century. At one point, the Ludlow Mills complex employed 5,000 employees. Its prosperity waned as the textile industry did, though. The charming town, located just outside of Springfield, is now home to just under 22,000 people.

To reach Ludlow, you can fly to Hartford, Connecticut. There you'll find Bradley International Airport (BDL), which serves many U.S. cities and is just 30 miles away. You can also ride the train to Springfield (about 10 miles from Ludlow) from both Boston and New York City. Amtrak's Lake Shore Limited departs from South and Back Bay Stations in Boston, while its Northeast Regional and Vermonter trains leave from Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station in Manhattan.